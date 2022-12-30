PropFirm TradeAssit
- Utilitaires
- Ka Shing Law
- Version: 9.4
- Mise à jour: 30 décembre 2022
- Activations: 5
This EA is been tested on difference Prop firm including FTMO, MFF, TFF, Funding Next and E8. The main focus of this EA is to provide you Risk Management, Trade Management. It can calculate lot size for you in any market to make sure fix % risk per trade. It has a partially close and brake even line you can place on the screen. When the line is hit, EA will partially close the position can move the SL to entry to provide you a guarantee profit. One EA can trade all symbol. Is a Prop Firm trader must have EA.