Delta Pro Scalper

Delta Pro Scalper - Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution, Delta Pro Scalper is a TREND indicator that automatically analyzes the market and provides information about the trend without redrawing or delay. 
The indicator uses candlestick OHLC data and analyzing them to determine up trend or down trend, You MUST wait till closing candle, once the dot appear the next open candle you can open buy or sell position.
Red Dot = Bearish Trend (Open SELL)
Yellow Dot = Bullish Trend (Open BUY)
Here's the following detail about the indicator : 
  1. Optimize only for GOLD (XAUUSD) recommended time Frame H1 & M15.
  2. Target Profit is about 10 pips / 100 points per trade
  3. All parameters is embed on the code so you don't need to change the settings.
  4. All you need to do is to attach the indicator on the XAUUSD/GOLD diagram Chart on M15 or H1 timeframe.
  5. If you want to filter false signal and increase the accuracy, you can combine this indicator with HALFTREND indicator or you can contact me in private message, I will give you our HALFTREND V8 indicator with the proper setting for free to combine with Delta Pro Scalper (so you will get 2 indicators for $125), with these two indicator you will have the robust trading system.
  6. There is NO HOLY GRAIL system in the market.
  7. Before you buy this indicator you MUST know that every trading strategies have good and bad periods, sideways and drawdown.
  8. There are month where my strategies DO NOT MAKE PROFIT and I still use them because I have seen in backtest and also in multiple years of live trading.
  9. Simple and effective.
  10. For both expert and beginner.
Contact 
- If you have some questions or if you need help, contact me via Private Message.

Thank You



