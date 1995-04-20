Super trend ATR Indicator

The Supertrend Indicator is a popular technical analysis tool designed to assist traders in identifying market trends.

The indicator combines the average true range (ATR) with a multiplier to calculate its value. This value is then added to or subtracted from the asset’s closing price to plot the supertrend line.

The Supertrend Indicator can help identify trends, manage risk, and confirm market tendencies.

The indicator is limited by its lagging nature, is not very flexible, and can send up false signals.

The Super-trend Indicator has become a staple for traders in stocks, currencies, and commodities for its ability to identify and follow market trends.