Week Month High Low

This indicator will show week and monthhigh low, very useful to understand the market sentiment. To trade within the range/ break out.

Low- can act as support- can used for pull back or break out

High- can act as resistance- can used for pull back or break out

Breakout strategy refers to the day trading technique that provides traders with multiple opportunities to go either long or short. The main idea is to identify the trend in its most juicy state followed by a trending move.



Preethy Subha Shri
