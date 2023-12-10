R Multiplier
- Indicateurs
- Sivaramakrishnan Thavasi
- Version: 1.1
- Mise à jour: 11 décembre 2023
The risk-to-reward ratio is used for assessing the potential profit (reward) against the potential loss (risk) of a trade. Stock traders and investors use the R/R ratio to fix the price at which they'll exit the trade, irrespective of whether it generates profit or loss. A stop-loss order is generally used to exit the position in case it starts moving in an opposite direction to what a trader anticipated.
The relationship between the risk and reward helps determine whether the potential returns outweigh the risk and vice versa. In short, the R/R ratio helps traders determine whether a particular trade is worth taking or not.
