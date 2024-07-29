MA7 Ixora C2 MT5

Description of work

The 'MA7 Ixora C2' expert advisor is based on the 'MA7 Ixora' indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. After receiving a loss, the expert advisor increases the volume.

Detailed information about the 'MA7 Ixora' indicator.


Features of work

Designed to work on hedge accounts;

Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage;

Stoploss and takeprofit are not installed on the server; the expert advisor itself closes positions when these levels are reached.


Note: before running the advisor, the settings need to be optimized for a specific instrument and timeframe.

Detailed information about the expert advisor settings can be found in the article 'Class 'C2' expert advisors'.


Expert advisor settings

General settings:

Timeframe – timeframe from which signals come;

Magic – designed to identify your positions.


Money management settings:

Position volume – position volume, lots;

Multiplier after loss – position volume multiplier after a losing position;

Loss number before increasing volume – number of losses before the position volume increases;

Losses number to reset volume – number of losses to reset the position volume.


Position opening settings:

'MA7 Ixora' settings – settings of the 'MA7 Ixora' indicator:

Consider the direction of the candle.


Fast moving average settings:

Period – MA period;

Method – MA method;

Apply to – price type.


Slow moving average settings:

Period – MA period;

Method – MA method;

Apply to – price type;

Add to FMA period – add to fast MA (0 – not used);

Multiply FMA period – multiply fast MA (0 – not used).


Position closing settings:

StopLoss – distance to loss limitation, points;

TakeProfit – distance to profit taking, points.


Display settings:

StopLoss color;

StopLoss line style;

StopLoss line width;

TakeProfit color;

TakeProfit line style;

TakeProfit line width.


'MA7 Ixora' indicators:

MA7 Ixora MT4;

MA7 Ixora MT5.


Expert advisors based on the 'MA7 Ixora' indicator:

MA7 Ixora C1 MT4;

MA7 Ixora C1 MT5.

MA7 Ixora C2 MT4;

MA7 Ixora C2 MT5.

