ADR AWR and AMR lines

ADR/AWR/AMR Lines Indicator - Professional Range Boundary Display

Advanced Multi-Timeframe Range Analysis Tool for Professional Traders





Overview

The ADR/AWR/AMR Lines Indicator is a sophisticated visual analysis tool that displays dynamic range boundaries across multiple timeframes on your chart. This professional-grade indicator calculates and projects Average Daily Range (ADR), Average Weekly Range (AWR), and Average Monthly Range (AMR) boundaries, providing traders with precise entry/exit levels and market structure insights.





Key Features

🎯 Five Range Analysis Systems





ADR (Average Daily Range): Standard daily range boundaries

2.5 Day Range: Extended intraday analysis for swing trading

AWR (Average Weekly Range): Weekly structure boundaries

2.5 Week Range: Extended weekly analysis for position trading

AMR (Average Monthly Range): Long-term monthly boundaries

📊 Intelligent Boundary Calculation





Dynamic Projection: Calculates remaining range potential in real-time

Exhaustion Detection: Automatically locks boundaries when range is consumed

Time-Based Logic: Respects market sessions and trading hours

Broker Time Adjustment: Configurable offset for different broker timezones

🎨 Professional Visual Display





Solid Boundary Lines: Clear upper and lower range projections (2px width)

Dotted Reference Lines: Current session high/low markers (1px width)

Color-Coded Systems: Unique colors for each range type for instant recognition

Clean Interface: Lines-only display without cluttering dashboard elements

⚙️ Advanced Configuration





Customizable Periods: Adjustable averaging periods (default 20)

Time Offset: Broker timezone compensation (+/- hours)

Individual Controls: Enable/disable any range type independently

Color Customization: Full color control for all line types

Technical Specifications

Range Calculation Methods:





Standard Ranges: Traditional high-low difference averaging

Custom Multipliers: 2.5x period calculations for extended analysis

Weekend Filtering: Automatically excludes weekend data for daily calculations

Session Awareness: Respects market open/close times

Boundary Logic:





Remaining Range: Projects potential based on current vs. average consumption

Exhaustion Mode: Locks at actual high/low when range is fully consumed

Real-Time Updates: Continuous recalculation on every tick

Performance Features:





Efficient Calculation: Optimized algorithms for minimal CPU usage

Memory Management: Automatic object cleanup and line management

Multi-Symbol Ready: Works on any tradeable instrument

Usage Applications

For Day Traders:





Identify daily range exhaustion points for reversal trades

Use 2.5D boundaries for extended session planning

Monitor real-time range consumption for scalping opportunities

Time entries/exits based on remaining daily potential

For Swing Traders:





Weekly range boundaries for position sizing

2.5-week analysis for extended swing positions

Confluence analysis between daily and weekly ranges

Risk management using range-based stop levels

For Position Traders:





Monthly range analysis for long-term positioning

Multi-timeframe confluence for major trend decisions

Portfolio allocation based on range development stages

Institutional-level range analysis

Visual Guide

Line Types:





Solid Lines: Projected range boundaries (where price may reach)

Dotted Lines: Current session actual high/low levels

Color Coding: Each range type has distinct colors for easy identification

Range States:





Active Range: Boundaries project remaining potential

Exhausted Range: Boundaries lock at current extremes

Fresh Range: New session begins with full range potential

Installation & Setup

Download and install indicator to MT5

Attach to any chart (works on all timeframes)

Configure desired range types in settings

Adjust colors to match your chart theme

Set broker time offset if needed

Lines automatically update in real-time

Requirements

MetaTrader 5 platform

Active market data feed

Historical data for accurate averaging calculations

Benefits

Precision Trading:





Exact mathematical range projections

No guesswork on potential price targets

Clear visual boundaries for decision making

Multi-Timeframe Analysis:





See all range types simultaneously

Identify confluence zones between timeframes

Comprehensive market structure view

Professional Presentation:





Clean, uncluttered display

Institutional-quality analysis

Customizable for any trading style

Risk Management:





Clear stop-loss reference levels

Position sizing based on remaining range

Objective entry/exit criteria

This indicator is perfect for traders who demand precision in their range analysis and want professional-grade boundary calculations without the complexity of additional dashboard elements. Whether you're day trading, swing trading, or position trading, the ADR/AWR/AMR Lines Indicator provides the critical range information you need for informed trading decisions.





Compatible with: All MT5 brokers, all tradeable instruments, all chart timeframes.