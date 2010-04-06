Trailing Stops

Trailing Stop_Steps EA is an expert advisor that can manage your order's stop-loss by moving at fixed steps.

In particular, this expert advisor can use two parameters to increment the stop-loss according to your preferences.

In many cases, you might want to increment the stop-loss by a specific value when the price is at specific distance from the current stop.

This trailing stop-loss EA allow you to do exactly this: to trigger a stop-loss increment when the price reaches a specific threshold.