Send ScreenShot To Telegram

You can send MetaTrader screenshot easily to your identified telegram channel via press the send button that on the chart.

  • TelegramBotToken: Telegram API credentials. You can create API credentials on my.telegram.org web page
  • ChatId: Your telegram chatId. Secreenshots will be sending this channel

 - Please do not press the button repeatedly. This may cause your bot or ip address to be blocked.

- You have to add telegram api address (https://api.telegram.org) in Option > Expert Advisors > Allow Web Request List


