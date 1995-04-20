Tester Events

The indicator is specially designed for the trading utility Trade Shell (included Trade Shell SMC) to get it working on visual strategy tester.





Backtest your trading ideas and indicators. Run Trade Shell on visual tester and then put this indicator on the chart. After that you will be able to control all functions of the Trade Shell as well as with live using!

It does not work live! Use it with visual tester only. It does not require to set any setting on input parameters.





Have a good luck with your trading experience!