Tester Periods

Tester Periods is the useful indicator for visual strategy tester which extend chart periods. Its designed for the trading utility Trade Shell (included Trade Shell SMC).


Run the Trade Shell on the visual tester. Then put the Tester Periods indicator on the chart.

If you wanna see timeframes M1, M5, M10, M15, for example, then you have to run visual tester on M1 and to define multipliers like that:

TimeFrame_Periods_Multiplier = 1,5,10,15

If you wanna see timeframes M5, M20, M30, H1, for example, then run the Trade Shell on M5 and set up multipliers like that:

TimeFrame_Periods_Multiplier = 1,4,6,12

So the parameter TimeFrame_Periods_Multiplier defines timeframes that you wanna see on the visual strategy tester chart.


You can use it also with any tester utility for MetaTrader 4.

Have a good luck with your trading experience!


