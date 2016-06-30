CodeBaseSections
Indicateurs

Linear Regression Line - indicateur pour MetaTrader 4

The number of bars used in the calculations can be changed using the barsToCount parameter. Updated every tick. It is based on http://codebase.mql4.com/en/code/7197
Unlike the latter indicator, this one is plotted using a buffer.




Traduit du russe par MetaQuotes Ltd.
Code original : https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7812

