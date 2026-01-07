Rejoignez notre page de fans
(EURUSD.c,H1) Range=136 points/bar on 20000 bars [2022.10.18 15:00-2026.01.06 15:00] (EURUSD.c,H1) PowerFactor suggested: 0.5141977291309214 (EURUSD.c,D1) Range=774 points/bar on 14920 bars [1971.01.04 00:00-2026.01.06 00:00] (EURUSD.c,D1) PowerFactor suggested: 0.5126171667398397 (EURUSD.c,M15) Range=73 points/bar on 20000 bars [2025.03.18 08:00-2026.01.06 15:45] (EURUSD.c,M15) PowerFactor suggested: 0.5139649573293636 (EURUSD.c,M1) Range=12 points/bar on 20000 bars [2025.12.15 17:07-2026.01.06 15:58] (EURUSD.c,M1) PowerFactor suggested: 0.48686129240569975 (BTC.jt,M1) Range=2406 points/bar on 20000 bars [2025.12.23 17:49-2026.01.06 15:58] (BTC.jt,M1) PowerFactor suggested: 0.5925932868374578 (BTC.jt,H1) Range=47169 points/bar on 20000 bars [2023.09.24 21:00-2026.01.06 15:00] (BTC.jt,H1) PowerFactor suggested: 0.5410803504119848 (BTC.jt,D1) Range=206470 points/bar on 1467 bars [2022.01.01 00:00-2026.01.06 00:00] (BTC.jt,D1) PowerFactor suggested: 0.5461562475503626 (US500m,D1) Range=566 points/bar on 2009 bars [2019.01.02 00:00-2026.01.06 00:00] (US500m,D1) PowerFactor suggested: 0.5829671874632288 (US500m,H1) Range=120 points/bar on 20000 bars [2022.08.10 06:00-2026.01.06 15:00] (US500m,H1) PowerFactor suggested: 0.5718848691959075 (US500m,M15) Range=77 points/bar on 20000 bars [2025.02.28 11:15-2026.01.06 16:00] (US500m,M15) PowerFactor suggested: 0.5687029228374606 (US500m,M1) Range=12 points/bar on 20000 bars [2025.12.12 23:52-2026.01.06 16:00] (US500m,M1) PowerFactor suggested: 0.5304339122995178
The factor around 0.5 or less denotes a symbol with low volatility and ranging behaviour. If you have a decent algotrading robot for mean reversion strategy, use it on such symbols.
The factor greater than 0.5 means that the symbol has high volatility and so called 'fat tails' in its distribution of increments. Such symbols are more suitable for breakout-oriented advisors and trend-oriented advisors.
Looking at the examples above, it can be said that EURUSD is better suited for use with mean reversion strategies.
On the other hand, US500 index or BTC are more suitable for trend following strategies.
The input BarLimit allows you to specify maximal number of bars to analyze, by default the script processes all history of the chart.
