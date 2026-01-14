SeñalesSecciones
Derrick Kityo

DayFunded

Derrick Kityo
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
255 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2021 176%
ICMarketsSC-Live22
1:500
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
4 407
Transacciones Rentables:
3 338 (75.74%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
1 069 (24.26%)
Mejor transacción:
257.00 GBP
Peor transacción:
-225.17 GBP
Beneficio Bruto:
9 778.43 GBP (1 224 659 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-7 444.62 GBP (1 137 080 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
58 (66.50 GBP)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
428.02 GBP (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.04
Actividad comercial:
17.13%
Carga máxima del depósito:
8.91%
Último trade:
45 minutos
Trades a la semana:
60
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
5.48
Transacciones Largas:
2 240 (50.83%)
Transacciones Cortas:
2 167 (49.17%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.31
Beneficio Esperado:
0.53 GBP
Beneficio medio:
2.93 GBP
Pérdidas medias:
-6.96 GBP
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
8 (-21.62 GBP)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-226.01 GBP (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
17.94%
Pronóstico anual:
217.65%
Trading algorítmico:
80%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
43.21 GBP
Máxima:
425.86 GBP (8.09%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
20.02% (410.05 GBP)
De fondos:
12.61% (367.38 GBP)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
NZDCAD 956
AUDCAD 643
AUDNZD 507
NZDCHF 357
XAUUSD 331
EURUSD 331
USDJPY 120
AUDCHF 116
GBPUSD 107
USDCAD 102
BTCUSD 89
EURAUD 85
EURGBP 81
EURJPY 77
GBPCAD 76
GBPAUD 56
USDCHF 52
EURCAD 47
ETHUSD 44
AUDUSD 37
AUDJPY 23
GBPJPY 21
EURSGD 16
USDSGD 16
GBPCHF 14
XAGUSD 12
EURCHF 12
XAUJPY 11
XAUCHF 11
XAUAUD 9
XAUEUR 9
EURNZD 9
XAUGBP 9
NZDUSD 6
SUMMARY 5
CADCHF 5
CHFJPY 4
US30 1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
NZDCAD 53
AUDCAD 464
AUDNZD 118
NZDCHF 186
XAUUSD 2.4K
EURUSD -67
USDJPY 24
AUDCHF -139
GBPUSD 14
USDCAD 6
BTCUSD -136
EURAUD -25
EURGBP 5
EURJPY 104
GBPCAD -21
GBPAUD 10
USDCHF -9
EURCAD -11
ETHUSD -2
AUDUSD 11
AUDJPY -3
GBPJPY 2
EURSGD 13
USDSGD -2
GBPCHF 0
XAGUSD -3
EURCHF -11
XAUJPY 1
XAUCHF -8
XAUAUD -5
XAUEUR -13
EURNZD 18
XAUGBP -2
NZDUSD 3
SUMMARY 28
CADCHF 4
CHFJPY -2
US30 -23
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
NZDCAD 23K
AUDCAD 43K
AUDNZD 16K
NZDCHF 9.6K
XAUUSD 53K
EURUSD 2.3K
USDJPY 1.1K
AUDCHF -5.7K
GBPUSD 2.1K
USDCAD 1.2K
BTCUSD -40K
EURAUD 1.2K
EURGBP 315
EURJPY 4.6K
GBPCAD 158
GBPAUD 1.5K
USDCHF -58
EURCAD 47
ETHUSD -24K
AUDUSD 313
AUDJPY 53
GBPJPY 180
EURSGD 313
USDSGD 46
GBPCHF 97
XAGUSD -38
EURCHF -212
XAUJPY 210
XAUCHF -257
XAUAUD -225
XAUEUR -434
EURNZD 1.3K
XAUGBP -10
NZDUSD 240
SUMMARY 0
CADCHF 191
CHFJPY 6
US30 -2.3K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +257.00 GBP
Peor transacción: -225 GBP
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +66.50 GBP
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -21.62 GBP

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-Live22" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-3
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-Live07
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live23
0.25 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-Live18
0.58 × 33
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.61 × 147
ICMarkets-Live11
0.65 × 55
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.93 × 116
ICMarkets-Live20
0.96 × 438
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1.15 × 643
SquaredFinancial-Live2
1.25 × 150
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.28 × 1290
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.36 × 58
ICMarketsSC-Live19
1.36 × 8625
ICMarkets-Live10
1.44 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live12
1.53 × 2833
ICMarketsSC-Live14
1.60 × 10
ICMarkets-Live12
1.68 × 550
ICMarkets-Live14
1.74 × 27
VantageFXInternational-Live 3
2.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live22
2.12 × 441
otros 48...
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
My account has been alive for 5 years. That should tell you something.

The focus here isn’t chasing flashy returns—it’s about survival, consistency, and disciplined execution. This strategy is built around smart money concepts (SMC), price action, and institutional-style entries, with a focus on setups like liquidity grabs, breaks of structure, and fair value gaps—executed primarily during high-volume sessions like London and New York overlaps.

If you're copying this account, be sure to use appropriate lot sizes, stay within your personal risk tolerance, and focus on protecting your capital first. This approach avoids risky systems like grid or martingale and follows strict risk parameters on every trade.

This is a strategy designed for traders and investors who value longevity, technical edge, and clean, professional execution.
No hay comentarios
2026.01.14 21:33
80% of growth achieved within 12 days. This comprises 0.67% of days out of 1782 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
DayFunded
30 USD al mes
176%
0
0
USD
3K
GBP
255
80%
4 407
75%
17%
1.31
0.53
GBP
20%
1:500
