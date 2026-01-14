- Incremento
Total de Trades:
4 407
Transacciones Rentables:
3 338 (75.74%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
1 069 (24.26%)
Mejor transacción:
257.00 GBP
Peor transacción:
-225.17 GBP
Beneficio Bruto:
9 778.43 GBP (1 224 659 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-7 444.62 GBP (1 137 080 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
58 (66.50 GBP)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
428.02 GBP (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.04
Actividad comercial:
17.13%
Carga máxima del depósito:
8.91%
Último trade:
45 minutos
Trades a la semana:
60
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
5.48
Transacciones Largas:
2 240 (50.83%)
Transacciones Cortas:
2 167 (49.17%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.31
Beneficio Esperado:
0.53 GBP
Beneficio medio:
2.93 GBP
Pérdidas medias:
-6.96 GBP
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
8 (-21.62 GBP)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-226.01 GBP (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
17.94%
Pronóstico anual:
217.65%
Trading algorítmico:
80%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
43.21 GBP
Máxima:
425.86 GBP (8.09%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
20.02% (410.05 GBP)
De fondos:
12.61% (367.38 GBP)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|956
|AUDCAD
|643
|AUDNZD
|507
|NZDCHF
|357
|XAUUSD
|331
|EURUSD
|331
|USDJPY
|120
|AUDCHF
|116
|GBPUSD
|107
|USDCAD
|102
|BTCUSD
|89
|EURAUD
|85
|EURGBP
|81
|EURJPY
|77
|GBPCAD
|76
|GBPAUD
|56
|USDCHF
|52
|EURCAD
|47
|ETHUSD
|44
|AUDUSD
|37
|AUDJPY
|23
|GBPJPY
|21
|EURSGD
|16
|USDSGD
|16
|GBPCHF
|14
|XAGUSD
|12
|EURCHF
|12
|XAUJPY
|11
|XAUCHF
|11
|XAUAUD
|9
|XAUEUR
|9
|EURNZD
|9
|XAUGBP
|9
|NZDUSD
|6
|SUMMARY
|5
|CADCHF
|5
|CHFJPY
|4
|US30
|1
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|NZDCAD
|53
|AUDCAD
|464
|AUDNZD
|118
|NZDCHF
|186
|XAUUSD
|2.4K
|EURUSD
|-67
|USDJPY
|24
|AUDCHF
|-139
|GBPUSD
|14
|USDCAD
|6
|BTCUSD
|-136
|EURAUD
|-25
|EURGBP
|5
|EURJPY
|104
|GBPCAD
|-21
|GBPAUD
|10
|USDCHF
|-9
|EURCAD
|-11
|ETHUSD
|-2
|AUDUSD
|11
|AUDJPY
|-3
|GBPJPY
|2
|EURSGD
|13
|USDSGD
|-2
|GBPCHF
|0
|XAGUSD
|-3
|EURCHF
|-11
|XAUJPY
|1
|XAUCHF
|-8
|XAUAUD
|-5
|XAUEUR
|-13
|EURNZD
|18
|XAUGBP
|-2
|NZDUSD
|3
|SUMMARY
|28
|CADCHF
|4
|CHFJPY
|-2
|US30
|-23
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|NZDCAD
|23K
|AUDCAD
|43K
|AUDNZD
|16K
|NZDCHF
|9.6K
|XAUUSD
|53K
|EURUSD
|2.3K
|USDJPY
|1.1K
|AUDCHF
|-5.7K
|GBPUSD
|2.1K
|USDCAD
|1.2K
|BTCUSD
|-40K
|EURAUD
|1.2K
|EURGBP
|315
|EURJPY
|4.6K
|GBPCAD
|158
|GBPAUD
|1.5K
|USDCHF
|-58
|EURCAD
|47
|ETHUSD
|-24K
|AUDUSD
|313
|AUDJPY
|53
|GBPJPY
|180
|EURSGD
|313
|USDSGD
|46
|GBPCHF
|97
|XAGUSD
|-38
|EURCHF
|-212
|XAUJPY
|210
|XAUCHF
|-257
|XAUAUD
|-225
|XAUEUR
|-434
|EURNZD
|1.3K
|XAUGBP
|-10
|NZDUSD
|240
|SUMMARY
|0
|CADCHF
|191
|CHFJPY
|6
|US30
|-2.3K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +257.00 GBP
Peor transacción: -225 GBP
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +66.50 GBP
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -21.62 GBP
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-Live22" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-3
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.25 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.58 × 33
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.61 × 147
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.65 × 55
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.93 × 116
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.96 × 438
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|1.15 × 643
|
SquaredFinancial-Live2
|1.25 × 150
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.28 × 1290
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|1.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.36 × 58
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|1.36 × 8625
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|1.44 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|1.53 × 2833
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|1.60 × 10
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|1.68 × 550
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|1.74 × 27
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 3
|2.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|2.12 × 441
otros 48...
My account has been alive for 5 years. That should tell you something.
The focus here isn’t chasing flashy returns—it’s about survival, consistency, and disciplined execution. This strategy is built around smart money concepts (SMC), price action, and institutional-style entries, with a focus on setups like liquidity grabs, breaks of structure, and fair value gaps—executed primarily during high-volume sessions like London and New York overlaps.
If you're copying this account, be sure to use appropriate lot sizes, stay within your personal risk tolerance, and focus on protecting your capital first. This approach avoids risky systems like grid or martingale and follows strict risk parameters on every trade.
This is a strategy designed for traders and investors who value longevity, technical edge, and clean, professional execution.
