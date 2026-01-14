- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Negociações:
4 407
Negociações com lucro:
3 338 (75.74%)
Negociações com perda:
1 069 (24.26%)
Melhor negociação:
257.00 GBP
Pior negociação:
-225.17 GBP
Lucro bruto:
9 778.43 GBP (1 224 659 pips)
Perda bruta:
-7 444.62 GBP (1 137 080 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
58 (66.50 GBP)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
428.02 GBP (5)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.04
Atividade de negociação:
15.93%
Depósito máximo carregado:
8.91%
Último negócio:
33 minutos atrás
Negociações por semana:
58
Tempo médio de espera:
1 dia
Fator de recuperação:
5.48
Negociações longas:
2 240 (50.83%)
Negociações curtas:
2 167 (49.17%)
Fator de lucro:
1.31
Valor esperado:
0.53 GBP
Lucro médio:
2.93 GBP
Perda média:
-6.96 GBP
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
8 (-21.62 GBP)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-226.01 GBP (2)
Crescimento mensal:
17.94%
Previsão anual:
217.65%
Algotrading:
80%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
43.21 GBP
Máximo:
425.86 GBP (8.09%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
20.02% (410.05 GBP)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
12.61% (367.38 GBP)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|956
|AUDCAD
|643
|AUDNZD
|507
|NZDCHF
|357
|XAUUSD
|331
|EURUSD
|331
|USDJPY
|120
|AUDCHF
|116
|GBPUSD
|107
|USDCAD
|102
|BTCUSD
|89
|EURAUD
|85
|EURGBP
|81
|EURJPY
|77
|GBPCAD
|76
|GBPAUD
|56
|USDCHF
|52
|EURCAD
|47
|ETHUSD
|44
|AUDUSD
|37
|AUDJPY
|23
|GBPJPY
|21
|EURSGD
|16
|USDSGD
|16
|GBPCHF
|14
|XAGUSD
|12
|EURCHF
|12
|XAUJPY
|11
|XAUCHF
|11
|XAUAUD
|9
|XAUEUR
|9
|EURNZD
|9
|XAUGBP
|9
|NZDUSD
|6
|SUMMARY
|5
|CADCHF
|5
|CHFJPY
|4
|US30
|1
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|NZDCAD
|53
|AUDCAD
|464
|AUDNZD
|118
|NZDCHF
|186
|XAUUSD
|2.4K
|EURUSD
|-67
|USDJPY
|24
|AUDCHF
|-139
|GBPUSD
|14
|USDCAD
|6
|BTCUSD
|-136
|EURAUD
|-25
|EURGBP
|5
|EURJPY
|104
|GBPCAD
|-21
|GBPAUD
|10
|USDCHF
|-9
|EURCAD
|-11
|ETHUSD
|-2
|AUDUSD
|11
|AUDJPY
|-3
|GBPJPY
|2
|EURSGD
|13
|USDSGD
|-2
|GBPCHF
|0
|XAGUSD
|-3
|EURCHF
|-11
|XAUJPY
|1
|XAUCHF
|-8
|XAUAUD
|-5
|XAUEUR
|-13
|EURNZD
|18
|XAUGBP
|-2
|NZDUSD
|3
|SUMMARY
|28
|CADCHF
|4
|CHFJPY
|-2
|US30
|-23
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|NZDCAD
|23K
|AUDCAD
|43K
|AUDNZD
|16K
|NZDCHF
|9.6K
|XAUUSD
|53K
|EURUSD
|2.3K
|USDJPY
|1.1K
|AUDCHF
|-5.7K
|GBPUSD
|2.1K
|USDCAD
|1.2K
|BTCUSD
|-40K
|EURAUD
|1.2K
|EURGBP
|315
|EURJPY
|4.6K
|GBPCAD
|158
|GBPAUD
|1.5K
|USDCHF
|-58
|EURCAD
|47
|ETHUSD
|-24K
|AUDUSD
|313
|AUDJPY
|53
|GBPJPY
|180
|EURSGD
|313
|USDSGD
|46
|GBPCHF
|97
|XAGUSD
|-38
|EURCHF
|-212
|XAUJPY
|210
|XAUCHF
|-257
|XAUAUD
|-225
|XAUEUR
|-434
|EURNZD
|1.3K
|XAUGBP
|-10
|NZDUSD
|240
|SUMMARY
|0
|CADCHF
|191
|CHFJPY
|6
|US30
|-2.3K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +257.00 GBP
Pior negociação: -225 GBP
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +66.50 GBP
Máxima perda consecutiva: -21.62 GBP
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-Live22" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-3
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.25 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.58 × 33
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.61 × 147
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.65 × 55
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.93 × 116
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.96 × 438
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|1.15 × 643
|
SquaredFinancial-Live2
|1.25 × 150
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.28 × 1290
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|1.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.36 × 58
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|1.36 × 8625
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|1.44 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|1.53 × 2833
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|1.60 × 10
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|1.68 × 550
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|1.74 × 27
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 3
|2.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|2.12 × 441
My account has been alive for 5 years. That should tell you something.
The focus here isn’t chasing flashy returns—it’s about survival, consistency, and disciplined execution. This strategy is built around smart money concepts (SMC), price action, and institutional-style entries, with a focus on setups like liquidity grabs, breaks of structure, and fair value gaps—executed primarily during high-volume sessions like London and New York overlaps.
If you're copying this account, be sure to use appropriate lot sizes, stay within your personal risk tolerance, and focus on protecting your capital first. This approach avoids risky systems like grid or martingale and follows strict risk parameters on every trade.
This is a strategy designed for traders and investors who value longevity, technical edge, and clean, professional execution.
Sem comentários
