Derrick Kityo

DayFunded

Derrick Kityo
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
255 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2021 176%
ICMarketsSC-Live22
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
4 407
Negociações com lucro:
3 338 (75.74%)
Negociações com perda:
1 069 (24.26%)
Melhor negociação:
257.00 GBP
Pior negociação:
-225.17 GBP
Lucro bruto:
9 778.43 GBP (1 224 659 pips)
Perda bruta:
-7 444.62 GBP (1 137 080 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
58 (66.50 GBP)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
428.02 GBP (5)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.04
Atividade de negociação:
15.93%
Depósito máximo carregado:
8.91%
Último negócio:
33 minutos atrás
Negociações por semana:
58
Tempo médio de espera:
1 dia
Fator de recuperação:
5.48
Negociações longas:
2 240 (50.83%)
Negociações curtas:
2 167 (49.17%)
Fator de lucro:
1.31
Valor esperado:
0.53 GBP
Lucro médio:
2.93 GBP
Perda média:
-6.96 GBP
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
8 (-21.62 GBP)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-226.01 GBP (2)
Crescimento mensal:
17.94%
Previsão anual:
217.65%
Algotrading:
80%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
43.21 GBP
Máximo:
425.86 GBP (8.09%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
20.02% (410.05 GBP)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
12.61% (367.38 GBP)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
NZDCAD 956
AUDCAD 643
AUDNZD 507
NZDCHF 357
XAUUSD 331
EURUSD 331
USDJPY 120
AUDCHF 116
GBPUSD 107
USDCAD 102
BTCUSD 89
EURAUD 85
EURGBP 81
EURJPY 77
GBPCAD 76
GBPAUD 56
USDCHF 52
EURCAD 47
ETHUSD 44
AUDUSD 37
AUDJPY 23
GBPJPY 21
EURSGD 16
USDSGD 16
GBPCHF 14
XAGUSD 12
EURCHF 12
XAUJPY 11
XAUCHF 11
XAUAUD 9
XAUEUR 9
EURNZD 9
XAUGBP 9
NZDUSD 6
SUMMARY 5
CADCHF 5
CHFJPY 4
US30 1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
NZDCAD 53
AUDCAD 464
AUDNZD 118
NZDCHF 186
XAUUSD 2.4K
EURUSD -67
USDJPY 24
AUDCHF -139
GBPUSD 14
USDCAD 6
BTCUSD -136
EURAUD -25
EURGBP 5
EURJPY 104
GBPCAD -21
GBPAUD 10
USDCHF -9
EURCAD -11
ETHUSD -2
AUDUSD 11
AUDJPY -3
GBPJPY 2
EURSGD 13
USDSGD -2
GBPCHF 0
XAGUSD -3
EURCHF -11
XAUJPY 1
XAUCHF -8
XAUAUD -5
XAUEUR -13
EURNZD 18
XAUGBP -2
NZDUSD 3
SUMMARY 28
CADCHF 4
CHFJPY -2
US30 -23
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
NZDCAD 23K
AUDCAD 43K
AUDNZD 16K
NZDCHF 9.6K
XAUUSD 53K
EURUSD 2.3K
USDJPY 1.1K
AUDCHF -5.7K
GBPUSD 2.1K
USDCAD 1.2K
BTCUSD -40K
EURAUD 1.2K
EURGBP 315
EURJPY 4.6K
GBPCAD 158
GBPAUD 1.5K
USDCHF -58
EURCAD 47
ETHUSD -24K
AUDUSD 313
AUDJPY 53
GBPJPY 180
EURSGD 313
USDSGD 46
GBPCHF 97
XAGUSD -38
EURCHF -212
XAUJPY 210
XAUCHF -257
XAUAUD -225
XAUEUR -434
EURNZD 1.3K
XAUGBP -10
NZDUSD 240
SUMMARY 0
CADCHF 191
CHFJPY 6
US30 -2.3K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +257.00 GBP
Pior negociação: -225 GBP
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +66.50 GBP
Máxima perda consecutiva: -21.62 GBP

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-Live22" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-3
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-Live07
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live23
0.25 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-Live18
0.58 × 33
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.61 × 147
ICMarkets-Live11
0.65 × 55
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.93 × 116
ICMarkets-Live20
0.96 × 438
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1.15 × 643
SquaredFinancial-Live2
1.25 × 150
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.28 × 1290
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.36 × 58
ICMarketsSC-Live19
1.36 × 8625
ICMarkets-Live10
1.44 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live12
1.53 × 2833
ICMarketsSC-Live14
1.60 × 10
ICMarkets-Live12
1.68 × 550
ICMarkets-Live14
1.74 × 27
VantageFXInternational-Live 3
2.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live22
2.12 × 441
48 mais ...
My account has been alive for 5 years. That should tell you something.

The focus here isn’t chasing flashy returns—it’s about survival, consistency, and disciplined execution. This strategy is built around smart money concepts (SMC), price action, and institutional-style entries, with a focus on setups like liquidity grabs, breaks of structure, and fair value gaps—executed primarily during high-volume sessions like London and New York overlaps.

If you're copying this account, be sure to use appropriate lot sizes, stay within your personal risk tolerance, and focus on protecting your capital first. This approach avoids risky systems like grid or martingale and follows strict risk parameters on every trade.

This is a strategy designed for traders and investors who value longevity, technical edge, and clean, professional execution.
Sem comentários
2026.01.14 21:33
80% of growth achieved within 12 days. This comprises 0.67% of days out of 1782 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
DayFunded
30 USD por mês
176%
0
0
USD
3K
GBP
255
80%
4 407
75%
16%
1.31
0.53
GBP
20%
1:500
Copiar

