Signale / MetaTrader 4 / DayFunded
Derrick Kityo

DayFunded

Derrick Kityo
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
255 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2021 176%
ICMarketsSC-Live22
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
4 407
Gewinntrades:
3 338 (75.74%)
Verlusttrades:
1 069 (24.26%)
Bester Trade:
257.00 GBP
Schlechtester Trade:
-225.17 GBP
Bruttoprofit:
9 778.43 GBP (1 224 659 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-7 444.62 GBP (1 137 080 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
58 (66.50 GBP)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
428.02 GBP (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading-Aktivität:
15.93%
Max deposit load:
8.91%
Letzter Trade:
2 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
58
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
5.48
Long-Positionen:
2 240 (50.83%)
Short-Positionen:
2 167 (49.17%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.31
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.53 GBP
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.93 GBP
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-6.96 GBP
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
8 (-21.62 GBP)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-226.01 GBP (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
17.94%
Jahresprognose:
217.65%
Algo-Trading:
80%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
43.21 GBP
Maximaler:
425.86 GBP (8.09%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
20.02% (410.05 GBP)
Kapital:
12.61% (367.38 GBP)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
NZDCAD 956
AUDCAD 643
AUDNZD 507
NZDCHF 357
XAUUSD 331
EURUSD 331
USDJPY 120
AUDCHF 116
GBPUSD 107
USDCAD 102
BTCUSD 89
EURAUD 85
EURGBP 81
EURJPY 77
GBPCAD 76
GBPAUD 56
USDCHF 52
EURCAD 47
ETHUSD 44
AUDUSD 37
AUDJPY 23
GBPJPY 21
EURSGD 16
USDSGD 16
GBPCHF 14
XAGUSD 12
EURCHF 12
XAUJPY 11
XAUCHF 11
XAUAUD 9
XAUEUR 9
EURNZD 9
XAUGBP 9
NZDUSD 6
SUMMARY 5
CADCHF 5
CHFJPY 4
US30 1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 53
AUDCAD 464
AUDNZD 118
NZDCHF 186
XAUUSD 2.4K
EURUSD -67
USDJPY 24
AUDCHF -139
GBPUSD 14
USDCAD 6
BTCUSD -136
EURAUD -25
EURGBP 5
EURJPY 104
GBPCAD -21
GBPAUD 10
USDCHF -9
EURCAD -11
ETHUSD -2
AUDUSD 11
AUDJPY -3
GBPJPY 2
EURSGD 13
USDSGD -2
GBPCHF 0
XAGUSD -3
EURCHF -11
XAUJPY 1
XAUCHF -8
XAUAUD -5
XAUEUR -13
EURNZD 18
XAUGBP -2
NZDUSD 3
SUMMARY 28
CADCHF 4
CHFJPY -2
US30 -23
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD 23K
AUDCAD 43K
AUDNZD 16K
NZDCHF 9.6K
XAUUSD 53K
EURUSD 2.3K
USDJPY 1.1K
AUDCHF -5.7K
GBPUSD 2.1K
USDCAD 1.2K
BTCUSD -40K
EURAUD 1.2K
EURGBP 315
EURJPY 4.6K
GBPCAD 158
GBPAUD 1.5K
USDCHF -58
EURCAD 47
ETHUSD -24K
AUDUSD 313
AUDJPY 53
GBPJPY 180
EURSGD 313
USDSGD 46
GBPCHF 97
XAGUSD -38
EURCHF -212
XAUJPY 210
XAUCHF -257
XAUAUD -225
XAUEUR -434
EURNZD 1.3K
XAUGBP -10
NZDUSD 240
SUMMARY 0
CADCHF 191
CHFJPY 6
US30 -2.3K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +257.00 GBP
Schlechtester Trade: -225 GBP
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 5
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +66.50 GBP
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -21.62 GBP

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-Live22" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-3
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-Live07
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live23
0.25 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-Live18
0.58 × 33
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.61 × 147
ICMarkets-Live11
0.65 × 55
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.93 × 116
ICMarkets-Live20
0.96 × 438
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1.15 × 643
SquaredFinancial-Live2
1.25 × 150
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.28 × 1290
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.36 × 58
ICMarketsSC-Live19
1.36 × 8625
ICMarkets-Live10
1.44 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live12
1.53 × 2833
ICMarketsSC-Live14
1.60 × 10
ICMarkets-Live12
1.68 × 550
ICMarkets-Live14
1.74 × 27
VantageFXInternational-Live 3
2.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live22
2.12 × 441
noch 48 ...
My account has been alive for 5 years. That should tell you something.

The focus here isn’t chasing flashy returns—it’s about survival, consistency, and disciplined execution. This strategy is built around smart money concepts (SMC), price action, and institutional-style entries, with a focus on setups like liquidity grabs, breaks of structure, and fair value gaps—executed primarily during high-volume sessions like London and New York overlaps.

If you're copying this account, be sure to use appropriate lot sizes, stay within your personal risk tolerance, and focus on protecting your capital first. This approach avoids risky systems like grid or martingale and follows strict risk parameters on every trade.

This is a strategy designed for traders and investors who value longevity, technical edge, and clean, professional execution.
Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.14 21:33
80% of growth achieved within 12 days. This comprises 0.67% of days out of 1782 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
DayFunded
30 USD pro Monat
176%
0
0
USD
3K
GBP
255
80%
4 407
75%
16%
1.31
0.53
GBP
20%
1:500
