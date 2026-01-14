- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
4 407
Gewinntrades:
3 338 (75.74%)
Verlusttrades:
1 069 (24.26%)
Bester Trade:
257.00 GBP
Schlechtester Trade:
-225.17 GBP
Bruttoprofit:
9 778.43 GBP (1 224 659 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-7 444.62 GBP (1 137 080 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
58 (66.50 GBP)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
428.02 GBP (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading-Aktivität:
15.93%
Max deposit load:
8.91%
Letzter Trade:
2 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
58
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
5.48
Long-Positionen:
2 240 (50.83%)
Short-Positionen:
2 167 (49.17%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.31
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.53 GBP
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.93 GBP
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-6.96 GBP
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
8 (-21.62 GBP)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-226.01 GBP (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
17.94%
Jahresprognose:
217.65%
Algo-Trading:
80%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
43.21 GBP
Maximaler:
425.86 GBP (8.09%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
20.02% (410.05 GBP)
Kapital:
12.61% (367.38 GBP)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|956
|AUDCAD
|643
|AUDNZD
|507
|NZDCHF
|357
|XAUUSD
|331
|EURUSD
|331
|USDJPY
|120
|AUDCHF
|116
|GBPUSD
|107
|USDCAD
|102
|BTCUSD
|89
|EURAUD
|85
|EURGBP
|81
|EURJPY
|77
|GBPCAD
|76
|GBPAUD
|56
|USDCHF
|52
|EURCAD
|47
|ETHUSD
|44
|AUDUSD
|37
|AUDJPY
|23
|GBPJPY
|21
|EURSGD
|16
|USDSGD
|16
|GBPCHF
|14
|XAGUSD
|12
|EURCHF
|12
|XAUJPY
|11
|XAUCHF
|11
|XAUAUD
|9
|XAUEUR
|9
|EURNZD
|9
|XAUGBP
|9
|NZDUSD
|6
|SUMMARY
|5
|CADCHF
|5
|CHFJPY
|4
|US30
|1
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCAD
|53
|AUDCAD
|464
|AUDNZD
|118
|NZDCHF
|186
|XAUUSD
|2.4K
|EURUSD
|-67
|USDJPY
|24
|AUDCHF
|-139
|GBPUSD
|14
|USDCAD
|6
|BTCUSD
|-136
|EURAUD
|-25
|EURGBP
|5
|EURJPY
|104
|GBPCAD
|-21
|GBPAUD
|10
|USDCHF
|-9
|EURCAD
|-11
|ETHUSD
|-2
|AUDUSD
|11
|AUDJPY
|-3
|GBPJPY
|2
|EURSGD
|13
|USDSGD
|-2
|GBPCHF
|0
|XAGUSD
|-3
|EURCHF
|-11
|XAUJPY
|1
|XAUCHF
|-8
|XAUAUD
|-5
|XAUEUR
|-13
|EURNZD
|18
|XAUGBP
|-2
|NZDUSD
|3
|SUMMARY
|28
|CADCHF
|4
|CHFJPY
|-2
|US30
|-23
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCAD
|23K
|AUDCAD
|43K
|AUDNZD
|16K
|NZDCHF
|9.6K
|XAUUSD
|53K
|EURUSD
|2.3K
|USDJPY
|1.1K
|AUDCHF
|-5.7K
|GBPUSD
|2.1K
|USDCAD
|1.2K
|BTCUSD
|-40K
|EURAUD
|1.2K
|EURGBP
|315
|EURJPY
|4.6K
|GBPCAD
|158
|GBPAUD
|1.5K
|USDCHF
|-58
|EURCAD
|47
|ETHUSD
|-24K
|AUDUSD
|313
|AUDJPY
|53
|GBPJPY
|180
|EURSGD
|313
|USDSGD
|46
|GBPCHF
|97
|XAGUSD
|-38
|EURCHF
|-212
|XAUJPY
|210
|XAUCHF
|-257
|XAUAUD
|-225
|XAUEUR
|-434
|EURNZD
|1.3K
|XAUGBP
|-10
|NZDUSD
|240
|SUMMARY
|0
|CADCHF
|191
|CHFJPY
|6
|US30
|-2.3K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +257.00 GBP
Schlechtester Trade: -225 GBP
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 5
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +66.50 GBP
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -21.62 GBP
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-Live22" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-3
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.25 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.58 × 33
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.61 × 147
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.65 × 55
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.93 × 116
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.96 × 438
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|1.15 × 643
|
SquaredFinancial-Live2
|1.25 × 150
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.28 × 1290
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|1.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.36 × 58
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|1.36 × 8625
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|1.44 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|1.53 × 2833
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|1.60 × 10
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|1.68 × 550
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|1.74 × 27
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 3
|2.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|2.12 × 441
My account has been alive for 5 years. That should tell you something.
The focus here isn’t chasing flashy returns—it’s about survival, consistency, and disciplined execution. This strategy is built around smart money concepts (SMC), price action, and institutional-style entries, with a focus on setups like liquidity grabs, breaks of structure, and fair value gaps—executed primarily during high-volume sessions like London and New York overlaps.
If you're copying this account, be sure to use appropriate lot sizes, stay within your personal risk tolerance, and focus on protecting your capital first. This approach avoids risky systems like grid or martingale and follows strict risk parameters on every trade.
This is a strategy designed for traders and investors who value longevity, technical edge, and clean, professional execution.
Keine Bewertungen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
30 USD pro Monat
176%
0
0
USD
USD
3K
GBP
GBP
255
80%
4 407
75%
16%
1.31
0.53
GBP
GBP
20%
1:500