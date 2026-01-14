SegnaliSezioni
Derrick Kityo

DayFunded

Derrick Kityo
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
255 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2021 171%
ICMarketsSC-Live22
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
4 406
Profit Trade:
3 337 (75.73%)
Loss Trade:
1 069 (24.26%)
Best Trade:
257.00 GBP
Worst Trade:
-225.17 GBP
Profitto lordo:
9 732.55 GBP (1 223 969 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-7 444.62 GBP (1 137 080 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
58 (66.50 GBP)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
428.02 GBP (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.04
Attività di trading:
15.93%
Massimo carico di deposito:
8.91%
Ultimo trade:
7 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
58
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
5.37
Long Trade:
2 239 (50.82%)
Short Trade:
2 167 (49.18%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.31
Profitto previsto:
0.52 GBP
Profitto medio:
2.92 GBP
Perdita media:
-6.96 GBP
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-21.62 GBP)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-226.01 GBP (2)
Crescita mensile:
16.11%
Previsione annuale:
195.51%
Algo trading:
80%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
43.21 GBP
Massimale:
425.86 GBP (8.09%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
20.02% (410.05 GBP)
Per equità:
12.61% (367.38 GBP)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
NZDCAD 956
AUDCAD 643
AUDNZD 507
NZDCHF 357
EURUSD 331
XAUUSD 330
USDJPY 120
AUDCHF 116
GBPUSD 107
USDCAD 102
BTCUSD 89
EURAUD 85
EURGBP 81
EURJPY 77
GBPCAD 76
GBPAUD 56
USDCHF 52
EURCAD 47
ETHUSD 44
AUDUSD 37
AUDJPY 23
GBPJPY 21
EURSGD 16
USDSGD 16
GBPCHF 14
XAGUSD 12
EURCHF 12
XAUJPY 11
XAUCHF 11
XAUAUD 9
XAUEUR 9
EURNZD 9
XAUGBP 9
NZDUSD 6
SUMMARY 5
CADCHF 5
CHFJPY 4
US30 1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
NZDCAD 53
AUDCAD 464
AUDNZD 118
NZDCHF 186
EURUSD -67
XAUUSD 2.4K
USDJPY 24
AUDCHF -139
GBPUSD 14
USDCAD 6
BTCUSD -136
EURAUD -25
EURGBP 5
EURJPY 104
GBPCAD -21
GBPAUD 10
USDCHF -9
EURCAD -11
ETHUSD -2
AUDUSD 11
AUDJPY -3
GBPJPY 2
EURSGD 13
USDSGD -2
GBPCHF 0
XAGUSD -3
EURCHF -11
XAUJPY 1
XAUCHF -8
XAUAUD -5
XAUEUR -13
EURNZD 18
XAUGBP -2
NZDUSD 3
SUMMARY 28
CADCHF 4
CHFJPY -2
US30 -23
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
NZDCAD 23K
AUDCAD 43K
AUDNZD 16K
NZDCHF 9.6K
EURUSD 2.3K
XAUUSD 52K
USDJPY 1.1K
AUDCHF -5.7K
GBPUSD 2.1K
USDCAD 1.2K
BTCUSD -40K
EURAUD 1.2K
EURGBP 315
EURJPY 4.6K
GBPCAD 158
GBPAUD 1.5K
USDCHF -58
EURCAD 47
ETHUSD -24K
AUDUSD 313
AUDJPY 53
GBPJPY 180
EURSGD 313
USDSGD 46
GBPCHF 97
XAGUSD -38
EURCHF -212
XAUJPY 210
XAUCHF -257
XAUAUD -225
XAUEUR -434
EURNZD 1.3K
XAUGBP -10
NZDUSD 240
SUMMARY 0
CADCHF 191
CHFJPY 6
US30 -2.3K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +257.00 GBP
Worst Trade: -225 GBP
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +66.50 GBP
Massima perdita consecutiva: -21.62 GBP

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live22" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-3
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-Live07
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live23
0.25 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-Live18
0.58 × 33
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.61 × 147
ICMarkets-Live11
0.65 × 55
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.93 × 116
ICMarkets-Live20
0.96 × 438
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1.15 × 643
SquaredFinancial-Live2
1.25 × 150
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.28 × 1290
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.36 × 58
ICMarketsSC-Live19
1.36 × 8625
ICMarkets-Live10
1.44 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live12
1.53 × 2833
ICMarketsSC-Live14
1.60 × 10
ICMarkets-Live12
1.68 × 550
ICMarkets-Live14
1.74 × 27
VantageFXInternational-Live 3
2.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live22
2.12 × 441
48 più
My account has been alive for 5 years. That should tell you something.

The focus here isn’t chasing flashy returns—it’s about survival, consistency, and disciplined execution. This strategy is built around smart money concepts (SMC), price action, and institutional-style entries, with a focus on setups like liquidity grabs, breaks of structure, and fair value gaps—executed primarily during high-volume sessions like London and New York overlaps.

If you're copying this account, be sure to use appropriate lot sizes, stay within your personal risk tolerance, and focus on protecting your capital first. This approach avoids risky systems like grid or martingale and follows strict risk parameters on every trade.

This is a strategy designed for traders and investors who value longevity, technical edge, and clean, professional execution.
Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.14 21:33
80% of growth achieved within 12 days. This comprises 0.67% of days out of 1782 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
