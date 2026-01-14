- Crescita
Trade:
4 406
Profit Trade:
3 337 (75.73%)
Loss Trade:
1 069 (24.26%)
Best Trade:
257.00 GBP
Worst Trade:
-225.17 GBP
Profitto lordo:
9 732.55 GBP (1 223 969 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-7 444.62 GBP (1 137 080 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
58 (66.50 GBP)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
428.02 GBP (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.04
Attività di trading:
15.93%
Massimo carico di deposito:
8.91%
Ultimo trade:
7 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
58
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
5.37
Long Trade:
2 239 (50.82%)
Short Trade:
2 167 (49.18%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.31
Profitto previsto:
0.52 GBP
Profitto medio:
2.92 GBP
Perdita media:
-6.96 GBP
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-21.62 GBP)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-226.01 GBP (2)
Crescita mensile:
16.11%
Previsione annuale:
195.51%
Algo trading:
80%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
43.21 GBP
Massimale:
425.86 GBP (8.09%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
20.02% (410.05 GBP)
Per equità:
12.61% (367.38 GBP)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|956
|AUDCAD
|643
|AUDNZD
|507
|NZDCHF
|357
|EURUSD
|331
|XAUUSD
|330
|USDJPY
|120
|AUDCHF
|116
|GBPUSD
|107
|USDCAD
|102
|BTCUSD
|89
|EURAUD
|85
|EURGBP
|81
|EURJPY
|77
|GBPCAD
|76
|GBPAUD
|56
|USDCHF
|52
|EURCAD
|47
|ETHUSD
|44
|AUDUSD
|37
|AUDJPY
|23
|GBPJPY
|21
|EURSGD
|16
|USDSGD
|16
|GBPCHF
|14
|XAGUSD
|12
|EURCHF
|12
|XAUJPY
|11
|XAUCHF
|11
|XAUAUD
|9
|XAUEUR
|9
|EURNZD
|9
|XAUGBP
|9
|NZDUSD
|6
|SUMMARY
|5
|CADCHF
|5
|CHFJPY
|4
|US30
|1
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|NZDCAD
|53
|AUDCAD
|464
|AUDNZD
|118
|NZDCHF
|186
|EURUSD
|-67
|XAUUSD
|2.4K
|USDJPY
|24
|AUDCHF
|-139
|GBPUSD
|14
|USDCAD
|6
|BTCUSD
|-136
|EURAUD
|-25
|EURGBP
|5
|EURJPY
|104
|GBPCAD
|-21
|GBPAUD
|10
|USDCHF
|-9
|EURCAD
|-11
|ETHUSD
|-2
|AUDUSD
|11
|AUDJPY
|-3
|GBPJPY
|2
|EURSGD
|13
|USDSGD
|-2
|GBPCHF
|0
|XAGUSD
|-3
|EURCHF
|-11
|XAUJPY
|1
|XAUCHF
|-8
|XAUAUD
|-5
|XAUEUR
|-13
|EURNZD
|18
|XAUGBP
|-2
|NZDUSD
|3
|SUMMARY
|28
|CADCHF
|4
|CHFJPY
|-2
|US30
|-23
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|NZDCAD
|23K
|AUDCAD
|43K
|AUDNZD
|16K
|NZDCHF
|9.6K
|EURUSD
|2.3K
|XAUUSD
|52K
|USDJPY
|1.1K
|AUDCHF
|-5.7K
|GBPUSD
|2.1K
|USDCAD
|1.2K
|BTCUSD
|-40K
|EURAUD
|1.2K
|EURGBP
|315
|EURJPY
|4.6K
|GBPCAD
|158
|GBPAUD
|1.5K
|USDCHF
|-58
|EURCAD
|47
|ETHUSD
|-24K
|AUDUSD
|313
|AUDJPY
|53
|GBPJPY
|180
|EURSGD
|313
|USDSGD
|46
|GBPCHF
|97
|XAGUSD
|-38
|EURCHF
|-212
|XAUJPY
|210
|XAUCHF
|-257
|XAUAUD
|-225
|XAUEUR
|-434
|EURNZD
|1.3K
|XAUGBP
|-10
|NZDUSD
|240
|SUMMARY
|0
|CADCHF
|191
|CHFJPY
|6
|US30
|-2.3K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +257.00 GBP
Worst Trade: -225 GBP
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +66.50 GBP
Massima perdita consecutiva: -21.62 GBP
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live22" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-3
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.25 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.58 × 33
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.61 × 147
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.65 × 55
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.93 × 116
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.96 × 438
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|1.15 × 643
|
SquaredFinancial-Live2
|1.25 × 150
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.28 × 1290
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|1.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.36 × 58
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|1.36 × 8625
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|1.44 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|1.53 × 2833
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|1.60 × 10
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|1.68 × 550
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|1.74 × 27
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 3
|2.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|2.12 × 441
48 piùPer vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
My account has been alive for 5 years. That should tell you something.
The focus here isn’t chasing flashy returns—it’s about survival, consistency, and disciplined execution. This strategy is built around smart money concepts (SMC), price action, and institutional-style entries, with a focus on setups like liquidity grabs, breaks of structure, and fair value gaps—executed primarily during high-volume sessions like London and New York overlaps.
If you're copying this account, be sure to use appropriate lot sizes, stay within your personal risk tolerance, and focus on protecting your capital first. This approach avoids risky systems like grid or martingale and follows strict risk parameters on every trade.
This is a strategy designed for traders and investors who value longevity, technical edge, and clean, professional execution.
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
171%
0
0
USD
USD
2.9K
GBP
GBP
255
80%
4 406
75%
16%
1.30
0.52
GBP
GBP
20%
1:500