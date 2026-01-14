SignauxSections
Derrick Kityo

DayFunded

Derrick Kityo
0 avis
Fiabilité
255 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2021 171%
ICMarketsSC-Live22
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
4 406
Bénéfice trades:
3 337 (75.73%)
Perte trades:
1 069 (24.26%)
Meilleure transaction:
257.00 GBP
Pire transaction:
-225.17 GBP
Bénéfice brut:
9 732.55 GBP (1 223 969 pips)
Perte brute:
-7 444.62 GBP (1 137 080 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
58 (66.50 GBP)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
428.02 GBP (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.04
Activité de trading:
15.93%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
8.91%
Dernier trade:
20 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
57
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
5.37
Longs trades:
2 239 (50.82%)
Courts trades:
2 167 (49.18%)
Facteur de profit:
1.31
Rendement attendu:
0.52 GBP
Bénéfice moyen:
2.92 GBP
Perte moyenne:
-6.96 GBP
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-21.62 GBP)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-226.01 GBP (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
16.11%
Prévision annuelle:
195.51%
Algo trading:
80%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
43.21 GBP
Maximal:
425.86 GBP (8.09%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
20.02% (410.05 GBP)
Par fonds propres:
12.61% (367.38 GBP)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
NZDCAD 956
AUDCAD 643
AUDNZD 507
NZDCHF 357
EURUSD 331
XAUUSD 330
USDJPY 120
AUDCHF 116
GBPUSD 107
USDCAD 102
BTCUSD 89
EURAUD 85
EURGBP 81
EURJPY 77
GBPCAD 76
GBPAUD 56
USDCHF 52
EURCAD 47
ETHUSD 44
AUDUSD 37
AUDJPY 23
GBPJPY 21
EURSGD 16
USDSGD 16
GBPCHF 14
XAGUSD 12
EURCHF 12
XAUJPY 11
XAUCHF 11
XAUAUD 9
XAUEUR 9
EURNZD 9
XAUGBP 9
NZDUSD 6
SUMMARY 5
CADCHF 5
CHFJPY 4
US30 1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 53
AUDCAD 464
AUDNZD 118
NZDCHF 186
EURUSD -67
XAUUSD 2.4K
USDJPY 24
AUDCHF -139
GBPUSD 14
USDCAD 6
BTCUSD -136
EURAUD -25
EURGBP 5
EURJPY 104
GBPCAD -21
GBPAUD 10
USDCHF -9
EURCAD -11
ETHUSD -2
AUDUSD 11
AUDJPY -3
GBPJPY 2
EURSGD 13
USDSGD -2
GBPCHF 0
XAGUSD -3
EURCHF -11
XAUJPY 1
XAUCHF -8
XAUAUD -5
XAUEUR -13
EURNZD 18
XAUGBP -2
NZDUSD 3
SUMMARY 28
CADCHF 4
CHFJPY -2
US30 -23
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD 23K
AUDCAD 43K
AUDNZD 16K
NZDCHF 9.6K
EURUSD 2.3K
XAUUSD 52K
USDJPY 1.1K
AUDCHF -5.7K
GBPUSD 2.1K
USDCAD 1.2K
BTCUSD -40K
EURAUD 1.2K
EURGBP 315
EURJPY 4.6K
GBPCAD 158
GBPAUD 1.5K
USDCHF -58
EURCAD 47
ETHUSD -24K
AUDUSD 313
AUDJPY 53
GBPJPY 180
EURSGD 313
USDSGD 46
GBPCHF 97
XAGUSD -38
EURCHF -212
XAUJPY 210
XAUCHF -257
XAUAUD -225
XAUEUR -434
EURNZD 1.3K
XAUGBP -10
NZDUSD 240
SUMMARY 0
CADCHF 191
CHFJPY 6
US30 -2.3K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +257.00 GBP
Pire transaction: -225 GBP
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +66.50 GBP
Perte consécutive maximale: -21.62 GBP

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live22" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-3
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-Live07
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live23
0.25 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-Live18
0.58 × 33
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.61 × 147
ICMarkets-Live11
0.65 × 55
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.93 × 116
ICMarkets-Live20
0.96 × 438
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1.15 × 643
SquaredFinancial-Live2
1.25 × 150
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.28 × 1290
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.36 × 58
ICMarketsSC-Live19
1.36 × 8625
ICMarkets-Live10
1.44 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live12
1.53 × 2833
ICMarketsSC-Live14
1.60 × 10
ICMarkets-Live12
1.68 × 550
ICMarkets-Live14
1.74 × 27
VantageFXInternational-Live 3
2.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live22
2.12 × 441
My account has been alive for 5 years. That should tell you something.

The focus here isn’t chasing flashy returns—it’s about survival, consistency, and disciplined execution. This strategy is built around smart money concepts (SMC), price action, and institutional-style entries, with a focus on setups like liquidity grabs, breaks of structure, and fair value gaps—executed primarily during high-volume sessions like London and New York overlaps.

If you're copying this account, be sure to use appropriate lot sizes, stay within your personal risk tolerance, and focus on protecting your capital first. This approach avoids risky systems like grid or martingale and follows strict risk parameters on every trade.

This is a strategy designed for traders and investors who value longevity, technical edge, and clean, professional execution.
Aucun avis
2026.01.14 21:33
80% of growth achieved within 12 days. This comprises 0.67% of days out of 1782 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
DayFunded
30 USD par mois
171%
0
0
USD
2.9K
GBP
255
80%
4 406
75%
16%
1.30
0.52
GBP
20%
1:500
Copier

