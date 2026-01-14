My account has been alive for 5 years. That should tell you something.

The focus here isn’t chasing flashy returns—it’s about survival, consistency, and disciplined execution. This strategy is built around smart money concepts (SMC), price action, and institutional-style entries, with a focus on setups like liquidity grabs, breaks of structure, and fair value gaps—executed primarily during high-volume sessions like London and New York overlaps.

If you're copying this account, be sure to use appropriate lot sizes, stay within your personal risk tolerance, and focus on protecting your capital first. This approach avoids risky systems like grid or martingale and follows strict risk parameters on every trade.

This is a strategy designed for traders and investors who value longevity, technical edge, and clean, professional execution.