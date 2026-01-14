- Croissance
Trades:
4 406
Bénéfice trades:
3 337 (75.73%)
Perte trades:
1 069 (24.26%)
Meilleure transaction:
257.00 GBP
Pire transaction:
-225.17 GBP
Bénéfice brut:
9 732.55 GBP (1 223 969 pips)
Perte brute:
-7 444.62 GBP (1 137 080 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
58 (66.50 GBP)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
428.02 GBP (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.04
Activité de trading:
15.93%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
8.91%
Dernier trade:
20 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
57
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
5.37
Longs trades:
2 239 (50.82%)
Courts trades:
2 167 (49.18%)
Facteur de profit:
1.31
Rendement attendu:
0.52 GBP
Bénéfice moyen:
2.92 GBP
Perte moyenne:
-6.96 GBP
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-21.62 GBP)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-226.01 GBP (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
16.11%
Prévision annuelle:
195.51%
Algo trading:
80%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
43.21 GBP
Maximal:
425.86 GBP (8.09%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
20.02% (410.05 GBP)
Par fonds propres:
12.61% (367.38 GBP)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|956
|AUDCAD
|643
|AUDNZD
|507
|NZDCHF
|357
|EURUSD
|331
|XAUUSD
|330
|USDJPY
|120
|AUDCHF
|116
|GBPUSD
|107
|USDCAD
|102
|BTCUSD
|89
|EURAUD
|85
|EURGBP
|81
|EURJPY
|77
|GBPCAD
|76
|GBPAUD
|56
|USDCHF
|52
|EURCAD
|47
|ETHUSD
|44
|AUDUSD
|37
|AUDJPY
|23
|GBPJPY
|21
|EURSGD
|16
|USDSGD
|16
|GBPCHF
|14
|XAGUSD
|12
|EURCHF
|12
|XAUJPY
|11
|XAUCHF
|11
|XAUAUD
|9
|XAUEUR
|9
|EURNZD
|9
|XAUGBP
|9
|NZDUSD
|6
|SUMMARY
|5
|CADCHF
|5
|CHFJPY
|4
|US30
|1
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCAD
|53
|AUDCAD
|464
|AUDNZD
|118
|NZDCHF
|186
|EURUSD
|-67
|XAUUSD
|2.4K
|USDJPY
|24
|AUDCHF
|-139
|GBPUSD
|14
|USDCAD
|6
|BTCUSD
|-136
|EURAUD
|-25
|EURGBP
|5
|EURJPY
|104
|GBPCAD
|-21
|GBPAUD
|10
|USDCHF
|-9
|EURCAD
|-11
|ETHUSD
|-2
|AUDUSD
|11
|AUDJPY
|-3
|GBPJPY
|2
|EURSGD
|13
|USDSGD
|-2
|GBPCHF
|0
|XAGUSD
|-3
|EURCHF
|-11
|XAUJPY
|1
|XAUCHF
|-8
|XAUAUD
|-5
|XAUEUR
|-13
|EURNZD
|18
|XAUGBP
|-2
|NZDUSD
|3
|SUMMARY
|28
|CADCHF
|4
|CHFJPY
|-2
|US30
|-23
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCAD
|23K
|AUDCAD
|43K
|AUDNZD
|16K
|NZDCHF
|9.6K
|EURUSD
|2.3K
|XAUUSD
|52K
|USDJPY
|1.1K
|AUDCHF
|-5.7K
|GBPUSD
|2.1K
|USDCAD
|1.2K
|BTCUSD
|-40K
|EURAUD
|1.2K
|EURGBP
|315
|EURJPY
|4.6K
|GBPCAD
|158
|GBPAUD
|1.5K
|USDCHF
|-58
|EURCAD
|47
|ETHUSD
|-24K
|AUDUSD
|313
|AUDJPY
|53
|GBPJPY
|180
|EURSGD
|313
|USDSGD
|46
|GBPCHF
|97
|XAGUSD
|-38
|EURCHF
|-212
|XAUJPY
|210
|XAUCHF
|-257
|XAUAUD
|-225
|XAUEUR
|-434
|EURNZD
|1.3K
|XAUGBP
|-10
|NZDUSD
|240
|SUMMARY
|0
|CADCHF
|191
|CHFJPY
|6
|US30
|-2.3K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +257.00 GBP
Pire transaction: -225 GBP
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +66.50 GBP
Perte consécutive maximale: -21.62 GBP
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live22" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-3
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.25 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.58 × 33
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.61 × 147
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.65 × 55
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.93 × 116
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.96 × 438
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|1.15 × 643
|
SquaredFinancial-Live2
|1.25 × 150
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.28 × 1290
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|1.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.36 × 58
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|1.36 × 8625
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|1.44 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|1.53 × 2833
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|1.60 × 10
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|1.68 × 550
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|1.74 × 27
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 3
|2.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|2.12 × 441
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
My account has been alive for 5 years. That should tell you something.
The focus here isn’t chasing flashy returns—it’s about survival, consistency, and disciplined execution. This strategy is built around smart money concepts (SMC), price action, and institutional-style entries, with a focus on setups like liquidity grabs, breaks of structure, and fair value gaps—executed primarily during high-volume sessions like London and New York overlaps.
If you're copying this account, be sure to use appropriate lot sizes, stay within your personal risk tolerance, and focus on protecting your capital first. This approach avoids risky systems like grid or martingale and follows strict risk parameters on every trade.
This is a strategy designed for traders and investors who value longevity, technical edge, and clean, professional execution.
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
30 USD par mois
171%
0
0
USD
USD
2.9K
GBP
GBP
255
80%
4 406
75%
16%
1.30
0.52
GBP
GBP
20%
1:500