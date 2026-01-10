- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Total de Trades:
4 780
Transacciones Rentables:
3 434 (71.84%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
1 346 (28.16%)
Mejor transacción:
2 214.24 USD
Peor transacción:
-2 686.57 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
171 720.61 USD (521 838 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-140 680.44 USD (425 511 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
71 (401.10 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
10 574.90 USD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.05
Actividad comercial:
n/a
Carga máxima del depósito:
0.00%
Último trade:
3 días
Trades a la semana:
20
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
1.01
Transacciones Largas:
2 579 (53.95%)
Transacciones Cortas:
2 201 (46.05%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.22
Beneficio Esperado:
6.49 USD
Beneficio medio:
50.01 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-104.52 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
19 (-175.10 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-20 965.72 USD (13)
Crecimiento al mes:
0.89%
Pronóstico anual:
10.77%
Trading algorítmico:
99%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
19.18 USD
Máxima:
30 789.44 USD (60.65%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
16.30% (30 789.44 USD)
De fondos:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD.PRO
|2341
|GBPUSD.PRO
|528
|USDCAD.PRO
|410
|AUDCAD.PRO
|296
|EURGBP.PRO
|278
|US500
|156
|AUDUSD.PRO
|130
|CADCHF.PRO
|125
|EURCAD.PRO
|72
|GBPCAD.PRO
|70
|GBPJPY.PRO
|64
|EURJPY.PRO
|60
|AUDNZD.PRO
|29
|NZDCAD.PRO
|28
|GBPAUD.PRO
|27
|AUDJPY.PRO
|26
|USDJPY.PRO
|24
|EURCHF.PRO
|18
|USDCHF.PRO
|18
|EURNZD.PRO
|17
|EURAUD.PRO
|15
|GBPCHF.PRO
|15
|NZDUSD.PRO
|10
|AUDCHF.PRO
|8
|CHFJPY.PRO
|5
|OILUSD
|5
|DE30
|3
|NZDCHF.PRO
|1
|XAGUSD.PRO
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|EURUSD.PRO
|17K
|GBPUSD.PRO
|8.3K
|USDCAD.PRO
|6.7K
|AUDCAD.PRO
|-10K
|EURGBP.PRO
|4.3K
|US500
|120
|AUDUSD.PRO
|-3.1K
|CADCHF.PRO
|4.2K
|EURCAD.PRO
|-4.7K
|GBPCAD.PRO
|933
|GBPJPY.PRO
|334
|EURJPY.PRO
|2.1K
|AUDNZD.PRO
|-269
|NZDCAD.PRO
|783
|GBPAUD.PRO
|769
|AUDJPY.PRO
|-51
|USDJPY.PRO
|1.3K
|EURCHF.PRO
|731
|USDCHF.PRO
|413
|EURNZD.PRO
|-147
|EURAUD.PRO
|53
|GBPCHF.PRO
|-854
|NZDUSD.PRO
|-195
|AUDCHF.PRO
|-157
|CHFJPY.PRO
|-144
|OILUSD
|-188
|DE30
|1.7K
|NZDCHF.PRO
|8
|XAGUSD.PRO
|878
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|EURUSD.PRO
|-2.2K
|GBPUSD.PRO
|809
|USDCAD.PRO
|29K
|AUDCAD.PRO
|8.2K
|EURGBP.PRO
|7.3K
|US500
|-1.4K
|AUDUSD.PRO
|3.9K
|CADCHF.PRO
|1.9K
|EURCAD.PRO
|-7.9K
|GBPCAD.PRO
|1.7K
|GBPJPY.PRO
|-13K
|EURJPY.PRO
|3.6K
|AUDNZD.PRO
|-5.2K
|NZDCAD.PRO
|3.8K
|GBPAUD.PRO
|886
|AUDJPY.PRO
|-630
|USDJPY.PRO
|2.7K
|EURCHF.PRO
|497
|USDCHF.PRO
|-77
|EURNZD.PRO
|53
|EURAUD.PRO
|281
|GBPCHF.PRO
|-1.6K
|NZDUSD.PRO
|-261
|AUDCHF.PRO
|-258
|CHFJPY.PRO
|-425
|OILUSD
|-88
|DE30
|66K
|NZDCHF.PRO
|41
|XAGUSD.PRO
|1.8K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +2 214.24 USD
Peor transacción: -2 687 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 8
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 13
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +401.10 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -175.10 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "OxSecurities-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
No hay datos
For monitoring purposes only.
No hay comentarios