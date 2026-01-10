SeñalesSecciones
Walter Joseph Dillard

TOX 69

Walter Joseph Dillard
0 comentarios
119 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2023 19%
OxSecurities-Live
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
4 780
Transacciones Rentables:
3 434 (71.84%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
1 346 (28.16%)
Mejor transacción:
2 214.24 USD
Peor transacción:
-2 686.57 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
171 720.61 USD (521 838 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-140 680.44 USD (425 511 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
71 (401.10 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
10 574.90 USD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.05
Actividad comercial:
n/a
Carga máxima del depósito:
0.00%
Último trade:
3 días
Trades a la semana:
20
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
1.01
Transacciones Largas:
2 579 (53.95%)
Transacciones Cortas:
2 201 (46.05%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.22
Beneficio Esperado:
6.49 USD
Beneficio medio:
50.01 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-104.52 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
19 (-175.10 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-20 965.72 USD (13)
Crecimiento al mes:
0.89%
Pronóstico anual:
10.77%
Trading algorítmico:
99%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
19.18 USD
Máxima:
30 789.44 USD (60.65%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
16.30% (30 789.44 USD)
De fondos:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
EURUSD.PRO 2341
GBPUSD.PRO 528
USDCAD.PRO 410
AUDCAD.PRO 296
EURGBP.PRO 278
US500 156
AUDUSD.PRO 130
CADCHF.PRO 125
EURCAD.PRO 72
GBPCAD.PRO 70
GBPJPY.PRO 64
EURJPY.PRO 60
AUDNZD.PRO 29
NZDCAD.PRO 28
GBPAUD.PRO 27
AUDJPY.PRO 26
USDJPY.PRO 24
EURCHF.PRO 18
USDCHF.PRO 18
EURNZD.PRO 17
EURAUD.PRO 15
GBPCHF.PRO 15
NZDUSD.PRO 10
AUDCHF.PRO 8
CHFJPY.PRO 5
OILUSD 5
DE30 3
NZDCHF.PRO 1
XAGUSD.PRO 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
EURUSD.PRO 17K
GBPUSD.PRO 8.3K
USDCAD.PRO 6.7K
AUDCAD.PRO -10K
EURGBP.PRO 4.3K
US500 120
AUDUSD.PRO -3.1K
CADCHF.PRO 4.2K
EURCAD.PRO -4.7K
GBPCAD.PRO 933
GBPJPY.PRO 334
EURJPY.PRO 2.1K
AUDNZD.PRO -269
NZDCAD.PRO 783
GBPAUD.PRO 769
AUDJPY.PRO -51
USDJPY.PRO 1.3K
EURCHF.PRO 731
USDCHF.PRO 413
EURNZD.PRO -147
EURAUD.PRO 53
GBPCHF.PRO -854
NZDUSD.PRO -195
AUDCHF.PRO -157
CHFJPY.PRO -144
OILUSD -188
DE30 1.7K
NZDCHF.PRO 8
XAGUSD.PRO 878
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
EURUSD.PRO -2.2K
GBPUSD.PRO 809
USDCAD.PRO 29K
AUDCAD.PRO 8.2K
EURGBP.PRO 7.3K
US500 -1.4K
AUDUSD.PRO 3.9K
CADCHF.PRO 1.9K
EURCAD.PRO -7.9K
GBPCAD.PRO 1.7K
GBPJPY.PRO -13K
EURJPY.PRO 3.6K
AUDNZD.PRO -5.2K
NZDCAD.PRO 3.8K
GBPAUD.PRO 886
AUDJPY.PRO -630
USDJPY.PRO 2.7K
EURCHF.PRO 497
USDCHF.PRO -77
EURNZD.PRO 53
EURAUD.PRO 281
GBPCHF.PRO -1.6K
NZDUSD.PRO -261
AUDCHF.PRO -258
CHFJPY.PRO -425
OILUSD -88
DE30 66K
NZDCHF.PRO 41
XAGUSD.PRO 1.8K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +2 214.24 USD
Peor transacción: -2 687 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 8
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 13
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +401.10 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -175.10 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "OxSecurities-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

For monitoring purposes only. 
2026.01.10 15:55
80% of growth achieved within 13 days. This comprises 1.57% of days out of 829 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
