Haryo Kusuma Pratama

Beartraderfx

Haryo Kusuma Pratama
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
5 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 35%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
399
Transacciones Rentables:
222 (55.63%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
177 (44.36%)
Mejor transacción:
75.36 USD
Peor transacción:
-183.09 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
3 089.98 USD (100 405 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-1 966.10 USD (46 268 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
44 (1 099.33 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
1 099.33 USD (44)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.17
Actividad comercial:
49.07%
Carga máxima del depósito:
144.01%
Último trade:
34 minutos
Trades a la semana:
86
Tiempo medio de espera:
9 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
1.07
Transacciones Largas:
333 (83.46%)
Transacciones Cortas:
66 (16.54%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.57
Beneficio Esperado:
2.82 USD
Beneficio medio:
13.92 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-11.11 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
24 (-624.87 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-624.87 USD (24)
Crecimiento al mes:
34.58%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
108.44 USD
Máxima:
1 051.69 USD (25.65%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
52.45% (1 051.69 USD)
De fondos:
42.36% (510.30 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
GBPUSD 217
XAUUSD 83
EURUSD 38
AUDUSD 16
GBPCAD 15
EURCAD 7
USDJPY 4
USDCAD 2
CADJPY 2
USDCHF 2
NZDUSD 2
AUDCAD 2
AUDCHF 2
AUDNZD 2
GBPAUD 2
NZDJPY 2
CHFJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
GBPUSD 436
XAUUSD 816
EURUSD -170
AUDUSD 5
GBPCAD 6
EURCAD 5
USDJPY 8
USDCAD 1
CADJPY 6
USDCHF 5
NZDUSD 3
AUDCAD -1
AUDCHF 3
AUDNZD 0
GBPAUD 6
NZDJPY -9
CHFJPY 5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
GBPUSD 6.8K
XAUUSD 41K
EURUSD -536
AUDUSD 671
GBPCAD 1.5K
EURCAD 884
USDJPY 1.3K
USDCAD 146
CADJPY 918
USDCHF 431
NZDUSD 274
AUDCAD -163
AUDCHF 258
AUDNZD 11
GBPAUD 1.2K
NZDJPY -1.4K
CHFJPY 754
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +75.36 USD
Peor transacción: -183 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 44
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 24
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +1 099.33 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -624.87 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 4
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 2
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Classic Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
0.00 × 1
Finotec-Live Server
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
InvestAZ-Real
0.00 × 1
otros 314...
Beartraderfx

  • ​Trading Strategy : A hybrid system integrating BBMA, FMCBR, and Price Action.
  • Risk Management : Strictly utilizes the Cut Loss method to preserve capital.
  • ​Execution : Trades are executed exclusively through Price Action, Candlestick confirmation, and Multi-Timeframe (MTF) analysis.
  • Risk Profile : Medium Risk.
  • Trading Psychology : Committed to the 3P principle: Patience, Patience, Patience.
  • Copy Trading Requirements : ​To achieve optimal results when copying this account, please ensure your account meets the following specifications:
    1. Account Type: Standart.
    2. Leverage: 1:200.
    3. ​Minimum Capital: $1,000.

Warm Regards, Beartraderfx















No hay comentarios
2026.01.15 15:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.15 14:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.14 16:29
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.14 16:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.14 16:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.14 16:29
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.01.14 15:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.14 15:29
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.01.14 03:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.14 00:36
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.13 17:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.13 16:30
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.09 18:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.09 17:39
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.09 16:39
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.09 00:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.08 23:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.07 08:47
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.07 08:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 08:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Beartraderfx
50 USD al mes
35%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
5
0%
399
55%
49%
1.57
2.82
USD
52%
1:200
