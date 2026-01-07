- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
399
Profit Trades:
222 (55.63%)
Loss Trades:
177 (44.36%)
Best trade:
75.36 USD
Worst trade:
-183.09 USD
Gross Profit:
3 089.98 USD (100 405 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 966.10 USD (46 268 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
44 (1 099.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 099.33 USD (44)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
49.07%
Max deposit load:
144.01%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
82
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.07
Long Trades:
333 (83.46%)
Short Trades:
66 (16.54%)
Profit Factor:
1.57
Expected Payoff:
2.82 USD
Average Profit:
13.92 USD
Average Loss:
-11.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
24 (-624.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-624.87 USD (24)
Monthly growth:
34.58%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
108.44 USD
Maximal:
1 051.69 USD (25.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
52.45% (1 051.69 USD)
By Equity:
42.36% (510.30 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|217
|XAUUSD
|83
|EURUSD
|38
|AUDUSD
|16
|GBPCAD
|15
|EURCAD
|7
|USDJPY
|4
|USDCAD
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|NZDUSD
|2
|AUDCAD
|2
|AUDCHF
|2
|AUDNZD
|2
|GBPAUD
|2
|NZDJPY
|2
|CHFJPY
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|436
|XAUUSD
|816
|EURUSD
|-170
|AUDUSD
|5
|GBPCAD
|6
|EURCAD
|5
|USDJPY
|8
|USDCAD
|1
|CADJPY
|6
|USDCHF
|5
|NZDUSD
|3
|AUDCAD
|-1
|AUDCHF
|3
|AUDNZD
|0
|GBPAUD
|6
|NZDJPY
|-9
|CHFJPY
|5
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|6.8K
|XAUUSD
|41K
|EURUSD
|-536
|AUDUSD
|671
|GBPCAD
|1.5K
|EURCAD
|884
|USDJPY
|1.3K
|USDCAD
|146
|CADJPY
|918
|USDCHF
|431
|NZDUSD
|274
|AUDCAD
|-163
|AUDCHF
|258
|AUDNZD
|11
|GBPAUD
|1.2K
|NZDJPY
|-1.4K
|CHFJPY
|754
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +75.36 USD
Worst trade: -183 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 44
Maximum consecutive losses: 24
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 099.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -624.87 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 2
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 2
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Classic Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
Finotec-Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestAZ-Real
|0.00 × 1
Beartraderfx
- Trading Strategy : A hybrid system integrating BBMA, FMCBR, and Price Action.
- Risk Management : Strictly utilizes the Cut Loss method to preserve capital.
- Execution : Trades are executed exclusively through Price Action, Candlestick confirmation, and Multi-Timeframe (MTF) analysis.
- Risk Profile : Medium Risk.
- Trading Psychology : Committed to the 3P principle: Patience, Patience, Patience.
- Copy Trading Requirements : To achieve optimal results when copying this account, please ensure your account meets the following specifications:
- Account Type: Standart.
- Leverage: 1:200.
- Minimum Capital: $1,000.
Warm Regards, Beartraderfx
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
35%
0
0
USD
USD
1K
USD
USD
5
0%
399
55%
49%
1.57
2.82
USD
USD
52%
1:200