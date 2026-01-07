SignalsSections
Haryo Kusuma Pratama

Beartraderfx

Haryo Kusuma Pratama
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 35%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
399
Profit Trades:
222 (55.63%)
Loss Trades:
177 (44.36%)
Best trade:
75.36 USD
Worst trade:
-183.09 USD
Gross Profit:
3 089.98 USD (100 405 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 966.10 USD (46 268 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
44 (1 099.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 099.33 USD (44)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
49.07%
Max deposit load:
144.01%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
82
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.07
Long Trades:
333 (83.46%)
Short Trades:
66 (16.54%)
Profit Factor:
1.57
Expected Payoff:
2.82 USD
Average Profit:
13.92 USD
Average Loss:
-11.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
24 (-624.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-624.87 USD (24)
Monthly growth:
34.58%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
108.44 USD
Maximal:
1 051.69 USD (25.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
52.45% (1 051.69 USD)
By Equity:
42.36% (510.30 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 217
XAUUSD 83
EURUSD 38
AUDUSD 16
GBPCAD 15
EURCAD 7
USDJPY 4
USDCAD 2
CADJPY 2
USDCHF 2
NZDUSD 2
AUDCAD 2
AUDCHF 2
AUDNZD 2
GBPAUD 2
NZDJPY 2
CHFJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 436
XAUUSD 816
EURUSD -170
AUDUSD 5
GBPCAD 6
EURCAD 5
USDJPY 8
USDCAD 1
CADJPY 6
USDCHF 5
NZDUSD 3
AUDCAD -1
AUDCHF 3
AUDNZD 0
GBPAUD 6
NZDJPY -9
CHFJPY 5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 6.8K
XAUUSD 41K
EURUSD -536
AUDUSD 671
GBPCAD 1.5K
EURCAD 884
USDJPY 1.3K
USDCAD 146
CADJPY 918
USDCHF 431
NZDUSD 274
AUDCAD -163
AUDCHF 258
AUDNZD 11
GBPAUD 1.2K
NZDJPY -1.4K
CHFJPY 754
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +75.36 USD
Worst trade: -183 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 44
Maximum consecutive losses: 24
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 099.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -624.87 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 4
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 2
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Classic Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
0.00 × 1
Finotec-Live Server
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
InvestAZ-Real
0.00 × 1
Beartraderfx

  • ​Trading Strategy : A hybrid system integrating BBMA, FMCBR, and Price Action.
  • Risk Management : Strictly utilizes the Cut Loss method to preserve capital.
  • ​Execution : Trades are executed exclusively through Price Action, Candlestick confirmation, and Multi-Timeframe (MTF) analysis.
  • Risk Profile : Medium Risk.
  • Trading Psychology : Committed to the 3P principle: Patience, Patience, Patience.
  • Copy Trading Requirements : ​To achieve optimal results when copying this account, please ensure your account meets the following specifications:
    1. Account Type: Standart.
    2. Leverage: 1:200.
    3. ​Minimum Capital: $1,000.

Warm Regards, Beartraderfx















No reviews
2026.01.15 15:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.15 14:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.14 16:29
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.14 16:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.14 16:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.14 16:29
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.01.14 15:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.14 15:29
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.01.14 03:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.14 00:36
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.13 17:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.13 16:30
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.09 18:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.09 17:39
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.09 16:39
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.09 00:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.08 23:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.07 08:47
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.07 08:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 08:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
