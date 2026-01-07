SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Beartraderfx
Haryo Kusuma Pratama

Beartraderfx

Haryo Kusuma Pratama
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
5 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 35%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
398
Profit Trade:
222 (55.77%)
Loss Trade:
176 (44.22%)
Best Trade:
75.36 USD
Worst Trade:
-183.09 USD
Profitto lordo:
3 089.98 USD (100 405 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 965.68 USD (46 259 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
44 (1 099.33 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 099.33 USD (44)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.17
Attività di trading:
49.07%
Massimo carico di deposito:
144.01%
Ultimo trade:
8 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
82
Tempo di attesa medio:
9 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.07
Long Trade:
333 (83.67%)
Short Trade:
65 (16.33%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.57
Profitto previsto:
2.82 USD
Profitto medio:
13.92 USD
Perdita media:
-11.17 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
24 (-624.87 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-624.87 USD (24)
Crescita mensile:
34.63%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
108.44 USD
Massimale:
1 051.69 USD (25.65%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
52.45% (1 051.69 USD)
Per equità:
42.36% (510.30 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPUSD 217
XAUUSD 83
EURUSD 37
AUDUSD 16
GBPCAD 15
EURCAD 7
USDJPY 4
USDCAD 2
CADJPY 2
USDCHF 2
NZDUSD 2
AUDCAD 2
AUDCHF 2
AUDNZD 2
GBPAUD 2
NZDJPY 2
CHFJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPUSD 436
XAUUSD 816
EURUSD -169
AUDUSD 5
GBPCAD 6
EURCAD 5
USDJPY 8
USDCAD 1
CADJPY 6
USDCHF 5
NZDUSD 3
AUDCAD -1
AUDCHF 3
AUDNZD 0
GBPAUD 6
NZDJPY -9
CHFJPY 5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPUSD 6.8K
XAUUSD 41K
EURUSD -545
AUDUSD 671
GBPCAD 1.5K
EURCAD 884
USDJPY 1.3K
USDCAD 146
CADJPY 918
USDCHF 431
NZDUSD 274
AUDCAD -163
AUDCHF 258
AUDNZD 11
GBPAUD 1.2K
NZDJPY -1.4K
CHFJPY 754
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +75.36 USD
Worst Trade: -183 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 44
Massime perdite consecutive: 24
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 099.33 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -624.87 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "MaxrichGroup-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 4
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 2
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Classic Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
0.00 × 1
Finotec-Live Server
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
InvestAZ-Real
0.00 × 1
314 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

Beartraderfx

  • ​Trading Strategy : A hybrid system integrating BBMA, FMCBR, and Price Action.
  • Risk Management : Strictly utilizes the Cut Loss method to preserve capital.
  • ​Execution : Trades are executed exclusively through Price Action, Candlestick confirmation, and Multi-Timeframe (MTF) analysis.
  • Risk Profile : Medium Risk.
  • Trading Psychology : Committed to the 3P principle: Patience, Patience, Patience.
  • Copy Trading Requirements : ​To achieve optimal results when copying this account, please ensure your account meets the following specifications:
    1. Account Type: Standart.
    2. Leverage: 1:200.
    3. ​Minimum Capital: $1,000.

Warm Regards, Beartraderfx















Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.15 15:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.15 14:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.14 16:29
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.14 16:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.14 16:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.14 16:29
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.01.14 15:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.14 15:29
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.01.14 03:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.14 00:36
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.13 17:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.13 16:30
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.09 18:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.09 17:39
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.09 16:39
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.09 00:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.08 23:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.07 08:47
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.07 08:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 08:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Beartraderfx
50USD al mese
35%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
5
0%
398
55%
49%
1.57
2.82
USD
52%
1:200
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.