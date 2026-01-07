- Crescita
Trade:
398
Profit Trade:
222 (55.77%)
Loss Trade:
176 (44.22%)
Best Trade:
75.36 USD
Worst Trade:
-183.09 USD
Profitto lordo:
3 089.98 USD (100 405 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 965.68 USD (46 259 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
44 (1 099.33 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 099.33 USD (44)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.17
Attività di trading:
49.07%
Massimo carico di deposito:
144.01%
Ultimo trade:
8 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
82
Tempo di attesa medio:
9 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.07
Long Trade:
333 (83.67%)
Short Trade:
65 (16.33%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.57
Profitto previsto:
2.82 USD
Profitto medio:
13.92 USD
Perdita media:
-11.17 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
24 (-624.87 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-624.87 USD (24)
Crescita mensile:
34.63%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
108.44 USD
Massimale:
1 051.69 USD (25.65%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
52.45% (1 051.69 USD)
Per equità:
42.36% (510.30 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|217
|XAUUSD
|83
|EURUSD
|37
|AUDUSD
|16
|GBPCAD
|15
|EURCAD
|7
|USDJPY
|4
|USDCAD
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|NZDUSD
|2
|AUDCAD
|2
|AUDCHF
|2
|AUDNZD
|2
|GBPAUD
|2
|NZDJPY
|2
|CHFJPY
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GBPUSD
|436
|XAUUSD
|816
|EURUSD
|-169
|AUDUSD
|5
|GBPCAD
|6
|EURCAD
|5
|USDJPY
|8
|USDCAD
|1
|CADJPY
|6
|USDCHF
|5
|NZDUSD
|3
|AUDCAD
|-1
|AUDCHF
|3
|AUDNZD
|0
|GBPAUD
|6
|NZDJPY
|-9
|CHFJPY
|5
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GBPUSD
|6.8K
|XAUUSD
|41K
|EURUSD
|-545
|AUDUSD
|671
|GBPCAD
|1.5K
|EURCAD
|884
|USDJPY
|1.3K
|USDCAD
|146
|CADJPY
|918
|USDCHF
|431
|NZDUSD
|274
|AUDCAD
|-163
|AUDCHF
|258
|AUDNZD
|11
|GBPAUD
|1.2K
|NZDJPY
|-1.4K
|CHFJPY
|754
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +75.36 USD
Worst Trade: -183 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 44
Massime perdite consecutive: 24
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 099.33 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -624.87 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "MaxrichGroup-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 2
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 2
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Classic Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
Finotec-Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestAZ-Real
|0.00 × 1
Beartraderfx
- Trading Strategy : A hybrid system integrating BBMA, FMCBR, and Price Action.
- Risk Management : Strictly utilizes the Cut Loss method to preserve capital.
- Execution : Trades are executed exclusively through Price Action, Candlestick confirmation, and Multi-Timeframe (MTF) analysis.
- Risk Profile : Medium Risk.
- Trading Psychology : Committed to the 3P principle: Patience, Patience, Patience.
- Copy Trading Requirements : To achieve optimal results when copying this account, please ensure your account meets the following specifications:
- Account Type: Standart.
- Leverage: 1:200.
- Minimum Capital: $1,000.
Warm Regards, Beartraderfx
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
50USD al mese
35%
0
0
USD
USD
1K
USD
USD
5
0%
398
55%
49%
1.57
2.82
USD
USD
52%
1:200