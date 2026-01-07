- Wachstum
Trades insgesamt:
399
Gewinntrades:
222 (55.63%)
Verlusttrades:
177 (44.36%)
Bester Trade:
75.36 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-183.09 USD
Bruttoprofit:
3 089.98 USD (100 405 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1 966.10 USD (46 268 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
44 (1 099.33 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
1 099.33 USD (44)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading-Aktivität:
49.07%
Max deposit load:
144.01%
Letzter Trade:
2 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
82
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
9 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
1.07
Long-Positionen:
333 (83.46%)
Short-Positionen:
66 (16.54%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.57
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
2.82 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
13.92 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-11.11 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
24 (-624.87 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-624.87 USD (24)
Wachstum pro Monat :
34.58%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
108.44 USD
Maximaler:
1 051.69 USD (25.65%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
52.45% (1 051.69 USD)
Kapital:
42.36% (510.30 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|217
|XAUUSD
|83
|EURUSD
|38
|AUDUSD
|16
|GBPCAD
|15
|EURCAD
|7
|USDJPY
|4
|USDCAD
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|NZDUSD
|2
|AUDCAD
|2
|AUDCHF
|2
|AUDNZD
|2
|GBPAUD
|2
|NZDJPY
|2
|CHFJPY
|1
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|436
|XAUUSD
|816
|EURUSD
|-170
|AUDUSD
|5
|GBPCAD
|6
|EURCAD
|5
|USDJPY
|8
|USDCAD
|1
|CADJPY
|6
|USDCHF
|5
|NZDUSD
|3
|AUDCAD
|-1
|AUDCHF
|3
|AUDNZD
|0
|GBPAUD
|6
|NZDJPY
|-9
|CHFJPY
|5
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|6.8K
|XAUUSD
|41K
|EURUSD
|-536
|AUDUSD
|671
|GBPCAD
|1.5K
|EURCAD
|884
|USDJPY
|1.3K
|USDCAD
|146
|CADJPY
|918
|USDCHF
|431
|NZDUSD
|274
|AUDCAD
|-163
|AUDCHF
|258
|AUDNZD
|11
|GBPAUD
|1.2K
|NZDJPY
|-1.4K
|CHFJPY
|754
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +75.36 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -183 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 44
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 24
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +1 099.33 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -624.87 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "MaxrichGroup-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 1
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 4
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 2
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
QTrade-Classic Server
|0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
Finotec-Live Server
|0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
InvestAZ-Real
|0.00 × 1
Beartraderfx
- Trading Strategy : A hybrid system integrating BBMA, FMCBR, and Price Action.
- Risk Management : Strictly utilizes the Cut Loss method to preserve capital.
- Execution : Trades are executed exclusively through Price Action, Candlestick confirmation, and Multi-Timeframe (MTF) analysis.
- Risk Profile : Medium Risk.
- Trading Psychology : Committed to the 3P principle: Patience, Patience, Patience.
- Copy Trading Requirements : To achieve optimal results when copying this account, please ensure your account meets the following specifications:
- Account Type: Standart.
- Leverage: 1:200.
- Minimum Capital: $1,000.
Warm Regards, Beartraderfx
