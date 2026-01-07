SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / Beartraderfx
Haryo Kusuma Pratama

Beartraderfx

Haryo Kusuma Pratama
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
5 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 50 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 35%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
399
Gewinntrades:
222 (55.63%)
Verlusttrades:
177 (44.36%)
Bester Trade:
75.36 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-183.09 USD
Bruttoprofit:
3 089.98 USD (100 405 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1 966.10 USD (46 268 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
44 (1 099.33 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
1 099.33 USD (44)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading-Aktivität:
49.07%
Max deposit load:
144.01%
Letzter Trade:
2 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
82
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
9 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
1.07
Long-Positionen:
333 (83.46%)
Short-Positionen:
66 (16.54%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.57
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
2.82 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
13.92 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-11.11 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
24 (-624.87 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-624.87 USD (24)
Wachstum pro Monat :
34.58%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
108.44 USD
Maximaler:
1 051.69 USD (25.65%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
52.45% (1 051.69 USD)
Kapital:
42.36% (510.30 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
GBPUSD 217
XAUUSD 83
EURUSD 38
AUDUSD 16
GBPCAD 15
EURCAD 7
USDJPY 4
USDCAD 2
CADJPY 2
USDCHF 2
NZDUSD 2
AUDCAD 2
AUDCHF 2
AUDNZD 2
GBPAUD 2
NZDJPY 2
CHFJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 436
XAUUSD 816
EURUSD -170
AUDUSD 5
GBPCAD 6
EURCAD 5
USDJPY 8
USDCAD 1
CADJPY 6
USDCHF 5
NZDUSD 3
AUDCAD -1
AUDCHF 3
AUDNZD 0
GBPAUD 6
NZDJPY -9
CHFJPY 5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 6.8K
XAUUSD 41K
EURUSD -536
AUDUSD 671
GBPCAD 1.5K
EURCAD 884
USDJPY 1.3K
USDCAD 146
CADJPY 918
USDCHF 431
NZDUSD 274
AUDCAD -163
AUDCHF 258
AUDNZD 11
GBPAUD 1.2K
NZDJPY -1.4K
CHFJPY 754
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +75.36 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -183 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 44
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 24
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +1 099.33 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -624.87 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "MaxrichGroup-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 4
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 2
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Classic Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
0.00 × 1
Finotec-Live Server
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
InvestAZ-Real
0.00 × 1
noch 314 ...
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen

Beartraderfx

  • ​Trading Strategy : A hybrid system integrating BBMA, FMCBR, and Price Action.
  • Risk Management : Strictly utilizes the Cut Loss method to preserve capital.
  • ​Execution : Trades are executed exclusively through Price Action, Candlestick confirmation, and Multi-Timeframe (MTF) analysis.
  • Risk Profile : Medium Risk.
  • Trading Psychology : Committed to the 3P principle: Patience, Patience, Patience.
  • Copy Trading Requirements : ​To achieve optimal results when copying this account, please ensure your account meets the following specifications:
    1. Account Type: Standart.
    2. Leverage: 1:200.
    3. ​Minimum Capital: $1,000.

Warm Regards, Beartraderfx















Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.15 15:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.15 14:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.14 16:29
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.14 16:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.14 16:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.14 16:29
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.01.14 15:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.14 15:29
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.01.14 03:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.14 00:36
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.13 17:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.13 16:30
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.09 18:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.09 17:39
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.09 16:39
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.09 00:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.08 23:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.07 08:47
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.07 08:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 08:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Beartraderfx
50 USD pro Monat
35%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
5
0%
399
55%
49%
1.57
2.82
USD
52%
1:200
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.