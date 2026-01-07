- Croissance
Trades:
398
Bénéfice trades:
222 (55.77%)
Perte trades:
176 (44.22%)
Meilleure transaction:
75.36 USD
Pire transaction:
-183.09 USD
Bénéfice brut:
3 089.98 USD (100 405 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 965.68 USD (46 259 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
44 (1 099.33 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 099.33 USD (44)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.17
Activité de trading:
49.07%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
144.01%
Dernier trade:
8 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
82
Temps de détention moyen:
9 heures
Facteur de récupération:
1.07
Longs trades:
333 (83.67%)
Courts trades:
65 (16.33%)
Facteur de profit:
1.57
Rendement attendu:
2.82 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
13.92 USD
Perte moyenne:
-11.17 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
24 (-624.87 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-624.87 USD (24)
Croissance mensuelle:
34.63%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
108.44 USD
Maximal:
1 051.69 USD (25.65%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
52.45% (1 051.69 USD)
Par fonds propres:
42.36% (510.30 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|217
|XAUUSD
|83
|EURUSD
|37
|AUDUSD
|16
|GBPCAD
|15
|EURCAD
|7
|USDJPY
|4
|USDCAD
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|NZDUSD
|2
|AUDCAD
|2
|AUDCHF
|2
|AUDNZD
|2
|GBPAUD
|2
|NZDJPY
|2
|CHFJPY
|1
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|436
|XAUUSD
|816
|EURUSD
|-169
|AUDUSD
|5
|GBPCAD
|6
|EURCAD
|5
|USDJPY
|8
|USDCAD
|1
|CADJPY
|6
|USDCHF
|5
|NZDUSD
|3
|AUDCAD
|-1
|AUDCHF
|3
|AUDNZD
|0
|GBPAUD
|6
|NZDJPY
|-9
|CHFJPY
|5
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|6.8K
|XAUUSD
|41K
|EURUSD
|-545
|AUDUSD
|671
|GBPCAD
|1.5K
|EURCAD
|884
|USDJPY
|1.3K
|USDCAD
|146
|CADJPY
|918
|USDCHF
|431
|NZDUSD
|274
|AUDCAD
|-163
|AUDCHF
|258
|AUDNZD
|11
|GBPAUD
|1.2K
|NZDJPY
|-1.4K
|CHFJPY
|754
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +75.36 USD
Pire transaction: -183 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 44
Pertes consécutives maximales: 24
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +1 099.33 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -624.87 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "MaxrichGroup-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Beartraderfx
- Trading Strategy : A hybrid system integrating BBMA, FMCBR, and Price Action.
- Risk Management : Strictly utilizes the Cut Loss method to preserve capital.
- Execution : Trades are executed exclusively through Price Action, Candlestick confirmation, and Multi-Timeframe (MTF) analysis.
- Risk Profile : Medium Risk.
- Trading Psychology : Committed to the 3P principle: Patience, Patience, Patience.
- Copy Trading Requirements : To achieve optimal results when copying this account, please ensure your account meets the following specifications:
- Account Type: Standart.
- Leverage: 1:200.
- Minimum Capital: $1,000.
Warm Regards, Beartraderfx
