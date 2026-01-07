SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Beartraderfx
Haryo Kusuma Pratama

Beartraderfx

Haryo Kusuma Pratama
0 avis
Fiabilité
5 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 50 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 35%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
398
Bénéfice trades:
222 (55.77%)
Perte trades:
176 (44.22%)
Meilleure transaction:
75.36 USD
Pire transaction:
-183.09 USD
Bénéfice brut:
3 089.98 USD (100 405 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 965.68 USD (46 259 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
44 (1 099.33 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 099.33 USD (44)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.17
Activité de trading:
49.07%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
144.01%
Dernier trade:
8 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
82
Temps de détention moyen:
9 heures
Facteur de récupération:
1.07
Longs trades:
333 (83.67%)
Courts trades:
65 (16.33%)
Facteur de profit:
1.57
Rendement attendu:
2.82 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
13.92 USD
Perte moyenne:
-11.17 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
24 (-624.87 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-624.87 USD (24)
Croissance mensuelle:
34.63%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
108.44 USD
Maximal:
1 051.69 USD (25.65%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
52.45% (1 051.69 USD)
Par fonds propres:
42.36% (510.30 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPUSD 217
XAUUSD 83
EURUSD 37
AUDUSD 16
GBPCAD 15
EURCAD 7
USDJPY 4
USDCAD 2
CADJPY 2
USDCHF 2
NZDUSD 2
AUDCAD 2
AUDCHF 2
AUDNZD 2
GBPAUD 2
NZDJPY 2
CHFJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 436
XAUUSD 816
EURUSD -169
AUDUSD 5
GBPCAD 6
EURCAD 5
USDJPY 8
USDCAD 1
CADJPY 6
USDCHF 5
NZDUSD 3
AUDCAD -1
AUDCHF 3
AUDNZD 0
GBPAUD 6
NZDJPY -9
CHFJPY 5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 6.8K
XAUUSD 41K
EURUSD -545
AUDUSD 671
GBPCAD 1.5K
EURCAD 884
USDJPY 1.3K
USDCAD 146
CADJPY 918
USDCHF 431
NZDUSD 274
AUDCAD -163
AUDCHF 258
AUDNZD 11
GBPAUD 1.2K
NZDJPY -1.4K
CHFJPY 754
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +75.36 USD
Pire transaction: -183 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 44
Pertes consécutives maximales: 24
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +1 099.33 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -624.87 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "MaxrichGroup-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 4
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 2
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Classic Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
0.00 × 1
Finotec-Live Server
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
InvestAZ-Real
0.00 × 1
314 plus...
Beartraderfx

  • ​Trading Strategy : A hybrid system integrating BBMA, FMCBR, and Price Action.
  • Risk Management : Strictly utilizes the Cut Loss method to preserve capital.
  • ​Execution : Trades are executed exclusively through Price Action, Candlestick confirmation, and Multi-Timeframe (MTF) analysis.
  • Risk Profile : Medium Risk.
  • Trading Psychology : Committed to the 3P principle: Patience, Patience, Patience.
  • Copy Trading Requirements : ​To achieve optimal results when copying this account, please ensure your account meets the following specifications:
    1. Account Type: Standart.
    2. Leverage: 1:200.
    3. ​Minimum Capital: $1,000.

Warm Regards, Beartraderfx















Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Beartraderfx
50 USD par mois
35%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
5
0%
398
55%
49%
1.57
2.82
USD
52%
1:200
