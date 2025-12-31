- Incremento
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|5
|NAS100
|2
|AUDUSD
|2
|XAGUSD
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD
|-464
|NAS100
|616
|AUDUSD
|-266
|XAGUSD
|-8
|USDCHF
|-151
|EURUSD
|-6
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD
|-12K
|NAS100
|62K
|AUDUSD
|-519
|XAGUSD
|-73
|USDCHF
|-229
|EURUSD
|-5
I am an active trader with an expected maximum drawdown of 50% and an annual return target of 200–500%. I do not use martingale strategies, and I set a stop loss immediately after opening each order.
Please note:
-
If any order does not have a stop loss, it must be a hedge to prevent floating profits from retracting on existing positions;
-
The maximum stop loss per trade does not exceed 10%;
-
Managed funds should not follow.
