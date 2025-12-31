SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / Vivi2026
Jun Xiao

Vivi2026

Jun Xiao
0 comentarios
2 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 99 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 -7%
DPrimeVU-Live 4
1:100
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
12
Transacciones Rentables:
3 (25.00%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
9 (75.00%)
Mejor transacción:
469.40 USD
Peor transacción:
-275.30 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
836.60 USD (69 350 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-1 115.52 USD (20 543 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
1 (469.40 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
469.40 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.09
Actividad comercial:
100.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
27.71%
Último trade:
3 horas
Trades a la semana:
6
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.54
Transacciones Largas:
8 (66.67%)
Transacciones Cortas:
4 (33.33%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.75
Beneficio Esperado:
-23.24 USD
Beneficio medio:
278.87 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-123.95 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
4 (-440.16 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-440.16 USD (4)
Crecimiento al mes:
-7.32%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
278.92 USD
Máxima:
517.50 USD (12.81%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
12.80% (517.50 USD)
De fondos:
9.01% (329.50 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 5
NAS100 2
AUDUSD 2
XAGUSD 1
USDCHF 1
EURUSD 1
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD -464
NAS100 616
AUDUSD -266
XAGUSD -8
USDCHF -151
EURUSD -6
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD -12K
NAS100 62K
AUDUSD -519
XAGUSD -73
USDCHF -229
EURUSD -5
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +469.40 USD
Peor transacción: -275 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 1
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 4
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +469.40 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -440.16 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "DPrimeVU-Live 4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

I am an active trader with an expected maximum drawdown of 50% and an annual return target of 200–500%. I do not use martingale strategies, and I set a stop loss immediately after opening each order.


Please note:

  1. If any order does not have a stop loss, it must be a hedge to prevent floating profits from retracting on existing positions;

  2. The maximum stop loss per trade does not exceed 10%;

  3. Managed funds should not follow.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.31 08:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.31 08:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Vivi2026
99 USD al mes
-7%
0
0
USD
3.5K
USD
2
0%
12
25%
100%
0.74
-23.24
USD
13%
1:100
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 4.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.