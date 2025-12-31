SignalsSections
Jun Xiao

Vivi2026

Jun Xiao
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
0%
DPrimeVU-Live 4
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
11
Profit Trades:
3 (27.27%)
Loss Trades:
8 (72.73%)
Best trade:
469.40 USD
Worst trade:
-275.30 USD
Gross Profit:
836.60 USD (69 350 pips)
Gross Loss:
-989.52 USD (20 297 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
1 (469.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
469.40 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
17.13%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.39
Long Trades:
7 (63.64%)
Short Trades:
4 (36.36%)
Profit Factor:
0.85
Expected Payoff:
-13.90 USD
Average Profit:
278.87 USD
Average Loss:
-123.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-314.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-377.15 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-4.02%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
230.82 USD
Maximal:
391.50 USD (9.69%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
6.15% (225.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 5
NAS100 2
XAGUSD 1
AUDUSD 1
USDCHF 1
EURUSD 1
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -464
NAS100 616
XAGUSD -8
AUDUSD -140
USDCHF -151
EURUSD -6
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -12K
NAS100 62K
XAGUSD -73
AUDUSD -273
USDCHF -229
EURUSD -5
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +469.40 USD
Worst trade: -275 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +469.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -314.16 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DPrimeVU-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

I am an active trader with an expected maximum drawdown of 50% and an annual return target of 200–500%. I do not use martingale strategies, and I set a stop loss immediately after opening each order.


Please note:

  1. If any order does not have a stop loss, it must be a hedge to prevent floating profits from retracting on existing positions;

  2. The maximum stop loss per trade does not exceed 10%;

  3. Managed funds should not follow.


No reviews
2025.12.31 08:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.31 08:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
