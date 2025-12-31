- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
11
Profit Trades:
3 (27.27%)
Loss Trades:
8 (72.73%)
Best trade:
469.40 USD
Worst trade:
-275.30 USD
Gross Profit:
836.60 USD (69 350 pips)
Gross Loss:
-989.52 USD (20 297 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
1 (469.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
469.40 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
17.13%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.39
Long Trades:
7 (63.64%)
Short Trades:
4 (36.36%)
Profit Factor:
0.85
Expected Payoff:
-13.90 USD
Average Profit:
278.87 USD
Average Loss:
-123.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-314.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-377.15 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-4.02%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
230.82 USD
Maximal:
391.50 USD (9.69%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
6.15% (225.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|5
|NAS100
|2
|XAGUSD
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-464
|NAS100
|616
|XAGUSD
|-8
|AUDUSD
|-140
|USDCHF
|-151
|EURUSD
|-6
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-12K
|NAS100
|62K
|XAGUSD
|-73
|AUDUSD
|-273
|USDCHF
|-229
|EURUSD
|-5
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +469.40 USD
Worst trade: -275 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +469.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -314.16 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DPrimeVU-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
I am an active trader with an expected maximum drawdown of 50% and an annual return target of 200–500%. I do not use martingale strategies, and I set a stop loss immediately after opening each order.
Please note:
-
If any order does not have a stop loss, it must be a hedge to prevent floating profits from retracting on existing positions;
-
The maximum stop loss per trade does not exceed 10%;
-
Managed funds should not follow.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
99 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
USD
3.7K
USD
USD
2
0%
11
27%
100%
0.84
-13.90
USD
USD
6%
1:100