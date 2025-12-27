SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / Gold Trader
Nick Coyle

Gold Trader

Nick Coyle
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
10 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 87%
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
1:500
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
177
Transacciones Rentables:
143 (80.79%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
34 (19.21%)
Mejor transacción:
143.25 USD
Peor transacción:
-37.50 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
1 412.85 USD (23 650 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-253.62 USD (9 633 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
36 (317.19 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
317.19 USD (36)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.35
Actividad comercial:
0.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
0.00%
Último trade:
7 horas
Trades a la semana:
18
Tiempo medio de espera:
4 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
16.16
Transacciones Largas:
73 (41.24%)
Transacciones Cortas:
104 (58.76%)
Factor de Beneficio:
5.57
Beneficio Esperado:
6.55 USD
Beneficio medio:
9.88 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-7.46 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
3 (-58.02 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-71.75 USD (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
15.31%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
71.75 USD (8.26%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
4.17% (25.60 USD)
De fondos:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 144
DJ30.r 33
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 1.2K
DJ30.r 3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 12K
DJ30.r 2.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +143.25 USD
Peor transacción: -38 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 36
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +317.19 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -58.02 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "MonetaMarkets-Live 6" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

RoboForex-Pro-3
0.00 × 1
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
2.93 × 67
Weltrade-Live
4.43 × 428
BlackwellGlobal2-Live3
7.45 × 117
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada

XAUUSD Gold Signal – Rules Over Emotion

This signal runs an automated Gold trading system developed to capitalize on structured price movements in XAUUSD.
Every trade follows predefined logic with controlled risk, aiming for clean entries and efficient exits.

Built for traders who want exposure to Gold without discretionary trading or emotional interference.

Trade smart. Trade systematic.

We recommend Moneta Markets - Sign up as a part of our team and get your first months subs refunded

https://mmsa.ltd/qYr2U3

No hay comentarios
2025.12.27 06:29
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.27 06:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada