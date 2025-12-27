- Incremento
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|144
|DJ30.r
|33
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.2K
|DJ30.r
|3
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD
|12K
|DJ30.r
|2.1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "MonetaMarkets-Live 6" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
RoboForex-Pro-3
|0.00 × 1
|
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
|2.93 × 67
|
Weltrade-Live
|4.43 × 428
|
BlackwellGlobal2-Live3
|7.45 × 117
XAUUSD Gold Signal – Rules Over Emotion
This signal runs an automated Gold trading system developed to capitalize on structured price movements in XAUUSD.
Every trade follows predefined logic with controlled risk, aiming for clean entries and efficient exits.
Built for traders who want exposure to Gold without discretionary trading or emotional interference.
Trade smart. Trade systematic.
