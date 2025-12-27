SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / Gold Trader
Nick Coyle

Gold Trader

Nick Coyle
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
10 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2025 87%
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
177
Gewinntrades:
143 (80.79%)
Verlusttrades:
34 (19.21%)
Bester Trade:
143.25 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-37.50 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 412.85 USD (23 650 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-253.62 USD (9 633 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
36 (317.19 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
317.19 USD (36)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading-Aktivität:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Letzter Trade:
13 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
18
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
4 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
16.16
Long-Positionen:
73 (41.24%)
Short-Positionen:
104 (58.76%)
Profit-Faktor:
5.57
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
6.55 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
9.88 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-7.46 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
3 (-58.02 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-71.75 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
15.31%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
71.75 USD (8.26%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
4.17% (25.60 USD)
Kapital:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 144
DJ30.r 33
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.2K
DJ30.r 3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 12K
DJ30.r 2.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +143.25 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -38 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 36
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +317.19 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -58.02 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "MonetaMarkets-Live 6" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

RoboForex-Pro-3
0.00 × 1
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
2.93 × 67
Weltrade-Live
4.43 × 428
BlackwellGlobal2-Live3
7.45 × 117
XAUUSD Gold Signal – Rules Over Emotion

This signal runs an automated Gold trading system developed to capitalize on structured price movements in XAUUSD.
Every trade follows predefined logic with controlled risk, aiming for clean entries and efficient exits.

Built for traders who want exposure to Gold without discretionary trading or emotional interference.

Trade smart. Trade systematic.

We recommend Moneta Markets - Sign up as a part of our team and get your first months subs refunded

https://mmsa.ltd/qYr2U3

Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.27 06:29
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.27 06:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
