- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|144
|DJ30.r
|33
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.2K
|DJ30.r
|3
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|12K
|DJ30.r
|2.1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MonetaMarkets-Live 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
XAUUSD Gold Signal – Rules Over Emotion
This signal runs an automated Gold trading system developed to capitalize on structured price movements in XAUUSD.
Every trade follows predefined logic with controlled risk, aiming for clean entries and efficient exits.
Built for traders who want exposure to Gold without discretionary trading or emotional interference.
Trade smart. Trade systematic.
We recommend Moneta Markets - Sign up as a part of our team and get your first months subs refunded