Nick Coyle

Gold Trader

Nick Coyle
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 87%
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
177
Profit Trades:
143 (80.79%)
Loss Trades:
34 (19.21%)
Best trade:
143.25 USD
Worst trade:
-37.50 USD
Gross Profit:
1 412.85 USD (23 650 pips)
Gross Loss:
-253.62 USD (9 633 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
36 (317.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
317.19 USD (36)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
4 minutes
Recovery Factor:
16.16
Long Trades:
73 (41.24%)
Short Trades:
104 (58.76%)
Profit Factor:
5.57
Expected Payoff:
6.55 USD
Average Profit:
9.88 USD
Average Loss:
-7.46 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-58.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-71.75 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
15.31%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
71.75 USD (8.26%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.17% (25.60 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 144
DJ30.r 33
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.2K
DJ30.r 3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 12K
DJ30.r 2.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MonetaMarkets-Live 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro-3
0.00 × 1
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
2.93 × 67
Weltrade-Live
4.43 × 428
BlackwellGlobal2-Live3
7.45 × 117
XAUUSD Gold Signal – Rules Over Emotion

This signal runs an automated Gold trading system developed to capitalize on structured price movements in XAUUSD.
Every trade follows predefined logic with controlled risk, aiming for clean entries and efficient exits.

Built for traders who want exposure to Gold without discretionary trading or emotional interference.

Trade smart. Trade systematic.

No reviews
2025.12.27 06:29
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.27 06:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
