- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
177
盈利交易:
143 (80.79%)
亏损交易:
34 (19.21%)
最好交易:
143.25 USD
最差交易:
-37.50 USD
毛利:
1 412.85 USD (23 650 pips)
毛利亏损:
-253.62 USD (9 633 pips)
最大连续赢利:
36 (317.19 USD)
最大连续盈利:
317.19 USD (36)
夏普比率:
0.35
交易活动:
0.00%
最大入金加载:
0.00%
最近交易:
5 几小时前
每周交易:
18
平均持有时间:
4 分钟
采收率:
16.16
长期交易:
73 (41.24%)
短期交易:
104 (58.76%)
利润因子:
5.57
预期回报:
6.55 USD
平均利润:
9.88 USD
平均损失:
-7.46 USD
最大连续失误:
3 (-58.02 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-71.75 USD (2)
每月增长:
15.31%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
71.75 USD (8.26%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
4.17% (25.60 USD)
净值:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|144
|DJ30.r
|33
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.2K
|DJ30.r
|3
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|12K
|DJ30.r
|2.1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +143.25 USD
最差交易: -38 USD
最大连续赢利: 36
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +317.19 USD
最大连续亏损: -58.02 USD
XAUUSD Gold Signal – Rules Over Emotion
This signal runs an automated Gold trading system developed to capitalize on structured price movements in XAUUSD.
Every trade follows predefined logic with controlled risk, aiming for clean entries and efficient exits.
Built for traders who want exposure to Gold without discretionary trading or emotional interference.
Trade smart. Trade systematic.
