Nick Coyle

Gold Trader

Nick Coyle
0条评论
可靠性
10
0 / 0 USD
增长自 2025 87%
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
177
盈利交易:
143 (80.79%)
亏损交易:
34 (19.21%)
最好交易:
143.25 USD
最差交易:
-37.50 USD
毛利:
1 412.85 USD (23 650 pips)
毛利亏损:
-253.62 USD (9 633 pips)
最大连续赢利:
36 (317.19 USD)
最大连续盈利:
317.19 USD (36)
夏普比率:
0.35
交易活动:
0.00%
最大入金加载:
0.00%
最近交易:
5 几小时前
每周交易:
18
平均持有时间:
4 分钟
采收率:
16.16
长期交易:
73 (41.24%)
短期交易:
104 (58.76%)
利润因子:
5.57
预期回报:
6.55 USD
平均利润:
9.88 USD
平均损失:
-7.46 USD
最大连续失误:
3 (-58.02 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-71.75 USD (2)
每月增长:
15.31%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
71.75 USD (8.26%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
4.17% (25.60 USD)
净值:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 144
DJ30.r 33
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 1.2K
DJ30.r 3
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 12K
DJ30.r 2.1K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +143.25 USD
最差交易: -38 USD
最大连续赢利: 36
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +317.19 USD
最大连续亏损: -58.02 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 MonetaMarkets-Live 6 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

RoboForex-Pro-3
0.00 × 1
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
2.93 × 67
Weltrade-Live
4.43 × 428
BlackwellGlobal2-Live3
7.45 × 117
XAUUSD Gold Signal – Rules Over Emotion

This signal runs an automated Gold trading system developed to capitalize on structured price movements in XAUUSD.
Every trade follows predefined logic with controlled risk, aiming for clean entries and efficient exits.

Built for traders who want exposure to Gold without discretionary trading or emotional interference.

Trade smart. Trade systematic.

We recommend Moneta Markets - Sign up as a part of our team and get your first months subs refunded

https://mmsa.ltd/qYr2U3

没有评论
2025.12.27 06:29
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.27 06:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
