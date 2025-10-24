SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / NotiNaughty
C Alvian Angkasa Dharma Putra

NotiNaughty

C Alvian Angkasa Dharma Putra
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
21 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 50 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 44%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
451
Transacciones Rentables:
220 (48.78%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
231 (51.22%)
Mejor transacción:
148.79 USD
Peor transacción:
-153.83 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
18 412.80 USD (827 667 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-15 305.88 USD (591 176 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
17 (1 495.28 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
1 495.28 USD (17)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.08
Actividad comercial:
55.18%
Carga máxima del depósito:
3.69%
Último trade:
25 días
Trades a la semana:
0
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
1.45
Transacciones Largas:
305 (67.63%)
Transacciones Cortas:
146 (32.37%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.20
Beneficio Esperado:
6.89 USD
Beneficio medio:
83.69 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-66.26 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
16 (-1 899.25 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-1 899.25 USD (16)
Crecimiento al mes:
-13.25%
Pronóstico anual:
-100.00%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
2 113.53 USD
Máxima:
2 139.96 USD (27.43%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
30.22% (2 116.31 USD)
De fondos:
3.32% (323.41 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 447
EURJPY 1
GBPJPY 1
USDJPY 1
CHFJPY 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 3K
EURJPY 20
GBPJPY 19
USDJPY 20
CHFJPY 18
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 233K
EURJPY 1K
GBPJPY 1K
USDJPY 1K
CHFJPY 1K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +148.79 USD
Peor transacción: -154 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 17
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 16
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +1 495.28 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -1 899.25 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

TallinexOu-PRO Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 3
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 2
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 2
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 12
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
LQDMarketsUK-Live 2
0.00 × 1
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
otros 272...
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada

This account will be the one of profitable account in mql5.


Trust me.

I will always use SL and TP, once the order open, i will let it run to SL or TP.

Im not using instant execution, trailing stop, or manual close.


I will show you how trading like a professional trader.


IF YOU WANT COPY THIS SIGNAL, I RECOMMEND START AT $3000 FOR 0.01  LOT


My risk is 1% - 2% per trade (max ±500 Pips)

Max. Drawdown is 40% per year


My minimum goal is an average of 5% per month for a year.

No hay comentarios
2025.12.12 14:32
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 14:32
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 13:32
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 13:32
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 08:08
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.08 07:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.05 17:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.25 11:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.24 13:29
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 1.94% of days out of 103 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
NotiNaughty
50 USD al mes
44%
0
0
USD
7K
USD
21
0%
451
48%
55%
1.20
6.89
USD
30%
1:50
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 4.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.