|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|447
|EURJPY
|1
|GBPJPY
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|CHFJPY
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|XAUUSD
|3K
|EURJPY
|20
|GBPJPY
|19
|USDJPY
|20
|CHFJPY
|18
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|XAUUSD
|233K
|EURJPY
|1K
|GBPJPY
|1K
|USDJPY
|1K
|CHFJPY
|1K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
TallinexOu-PRO Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 3
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 2
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.00 × 2
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 12
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
LQDMarketsUK-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 2
This account will be the one of profitable account in mql5.
Trust me.
I will always use SL and TP, once the order open, i will let it run to SL or TP.
Im not using instant execution, trailing stop, or manual close.
I will show you how trading like a professional trader.
IF YOU WANT COPY THIS SIGNAL, I RECOMMEND START AT $3000 FOR 0.01 LOT
My risk is 1% - 2% per trade (max ±500 Pips)
Max. Drawdown is 40% per year
My minimum goal is an average of 5% per month for a year.
USD