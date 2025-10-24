SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / NotiNaughty
C Alvian Angkasa Dharma Putra

NotiNaughty

C Alvian Angkasa Dharma Putra
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
21 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 50 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 44%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
451
Negociações com lucro:
220 (48.78%)
Negociações com perda:
231 (51.22%)
Melhor negociação:
148.79 USD
Pior negociação:
-153.83 USD
Lucro bruto:
18 412.80 USD (827 667 pips)
Perda bruta:
-15 305.88 USD (591 176 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
17 (1 495.28 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
1 495.28 USD (17)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.08
Atividade de negociação:
55.18%
Depósito máximo carregado:
3.69%
Último negócio:
26 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
0
Tempo médio de espera:
1 dia
Fator de recuperação:
1.45
Negociações longas:
305 (67.63%)
Negociações curtas:
146 (32.37%)
Fator de lucro:
1.20
Valor esperado:
6.89 USD
Lucro médio:
83.69 USD
Perda média:
-66.26 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
16 (-1 899.25 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-1 899.25 USD (16)
Crescimento mensal:
-13.25%
Previsão anual:
-100.00%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
2 113.53 USD
Máximo:
2 139.96 USD (27.43%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
30.22% (2 116.31 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
3.32% (323.41 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 447
EURJPY 1
GBPJPY 1
USDJPY 1
CHFJPY 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 3K
EURJPY 20
GBPJPY 19
USDJPY 20
CHFJPY 18
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 233K
EURJPY 1K
GBPJPY 1K
USDJPY 1K
CHFJPY 1K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +148.79 USD
Pior negociação: -154 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 17
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 16
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +1 495.28 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -1 899.25 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

TallinexOu-PRO Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 3
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 2
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 2
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 12
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
LQDMarketsUK-Live 2
0.00 × 1
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
272 mais ...
This account will be the one of profitable account in mql5.


Trust me.

I will always use SL and TP, once the order open, i will let it run to SL or TP.

Im not using instant execution, trailing stop, or manual close.


I will show you how trading like a professional trader.


IF YOU WANT COPY THIS SIGNAL, I RECOMMEND START AT $3000 FOR 0.01  LOT


My risk is 1% - 2% per trade (max ±500 Pips)

Max. Drawdown is 40% per year


My minimum goal is an average of 5% per month for a year.

Sem comentários
2025.12.12 14:32
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 14:32
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 13:32
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 13:32
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 08:08
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.08 07:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.05 17:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.25 11:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.24 13:29
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 1.94% of days out of 103 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
