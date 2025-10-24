SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / NotiNaughty
C Alvian Angkasa Dharma Putra

NotiNaughty

C Alvian Angkasa Dharma Putra
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
21 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 50 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 44%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
451
Gewinntrades:
220 (48.78%)
Verlusttrades:
231 (51.22%)
Bester Trade:
148.79 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-153.83 USD
Bruttoprofit:
18 412.80 USD (827 667 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-15 305.88 USD (591 176 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
17 (1 495.28 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
1 495.28 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading-Aktivität:
55.18%
Max deposit load:
3.69%
Letzter Trade:
27 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
0
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
1.45
Long-Positionen:
305 (67.63%)
Short-Positionen:
146 (32.37%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.20
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
6.89 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
83.69 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-66.26 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
16 (-1 899.25 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-1 899.25 USD (16)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-13.25%
Jahresprognose:
-100.00%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
2 113.53 USD
Maximaler:
2 139.96 USD (27.43%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
30.22% (2 116.31 USD)
Kapital:
3.32% (323.41 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 447
EURJPY 1
GBPJPY 1
USDJPY 1
CHFJPY 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3K
EURJPY 20
GBPJPY 19
USDJPY 20
CHFJPY 18
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 233K
EURJPY 1K
GBPJPY 1K
USDJPY 1K
CHFJPY 1K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +148.79 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -154 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 17
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 16
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +1 495.28 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -1 899.25 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "MaxrichGroup-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

TallinexOu-PRO Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 3
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 2
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 2
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 12
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
LQDMarketsUK-Live 2
0.00 × 1
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
noch 272 ...
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen

This account will be the one of profitable account in mql5.


Trust me.

I will always use SL and TP, once the order open, i will let it run to SL or TP.

Im not using instant execution, trailing stop, or manual close.


I will show you how trading like a professional trader.


IF YOU WANT COPY THIS SIGNAL, I RECOMMEND START AT $3000 FOR 0.01  LOT


My risk is 1% - 2% per trade (max ±500 Pips)

Max. Drawdown is 40% per year


My minimum goal is an average of 5% per month for a year.

Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.12 14:32
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 14:32
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 13:32
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 13:32
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 08:08
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.08 07:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.05 17:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.25 11:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.24 13:29
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 1.94% of days out of 103 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
NotiNaughty
50 USD pro Monat
44%
0
0
USD
7K
USD
21
0%
451
48%
55%
1.20
6.89
USD
30%
1:50
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.