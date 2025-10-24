SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / NotiNaughty
C Alvian Angkasa Dharma Putra

NotiNaughty

C Alvian Angkasa Dharma Putra
0 reviews
Reliability
21 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 44%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
451
Profit Trades:
220 (48.78%)
Loss Trades:
231 (51.22%)
Best trade:
148.79 USD
Worst trade:
-153.83 USD
Gross Profit:
18 412.80 USD (827 667 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15 305.88 USD (591 176 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (1 495.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 495.28 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
55.18%
Max deposit load:
3.69%
Latest trade:
22 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.45
Long Trades:
305 (67.63%)
Short Trades:
146 (32.37%)
Profit Factor:
1.20
Expected Payoff:
6.89 USD
Average Profit:
83.69 USD
Average Loss:
-66.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-1 899.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 899.25 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
-13.25%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 113.53 USD
Maximal:
2 139.96 USD (27.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
30.22% (2 116.31 USD)
By Equity:
3.32% (323.41 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 447
EURJPY 1
GBPJPY 1
USDJPY 1
CHFJPY 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3K
EURJPY 20
GBPJPY 19
USDJPY 20
CHFJPY 18
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 233K
EURJPY 1K
GBPJPY 1K
USDJPY 1K
CHFJPY 1K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +148.79 USD
Worst trade: -154 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 495.28 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 899.25 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TallinexOu-PRO Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 3
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 2
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 2
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 12
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
LQDMarketsUK-Live 2
0.00 × 1
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
272 more...
This account will be the one of profitable account in mql5.


Trust me.

I will always use SL and TP, once the order open, i will let it run to SL or TP.

Im not using instant execution, trailing stop, or manual close.


I will show you how trading like a professional trader.


IF YOU WANT COPY THIS SIGNAL, I RECOMMEND START AT $3000 FOR 0.01  LOT


My risk is 1% - 2% per trade (max ±500 Pips)

Max. Drawdown is 40% per year


My minimum goal is an average of 5% per month for a year.

No reviews
2025.12.12 14:32
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 14:32
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 13:32
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 13:32
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 08:08
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.08 07:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.05 17:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.25 11:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.24 13:29
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 1.94% of days out of 103 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
