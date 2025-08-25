SeñalesSecciones
Anesh Abdi Mohamed

UpperTradeFX Fusion

Anesh Abdi Mohamed
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
18 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 11%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
567
Transacciones Rentables:
341 (60.14%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
226 (39.86%)
Mejor transacción:
154.65 USD
Peor transacción:
-173.14 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
1 343.05 USD (48 520 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-1 041.03 USD (41 688 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
19 (12.12 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
327.47 USD (15)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.05
Actividad comercial:
59.02%
Carga máxima del depósito:
16.54%
Último trade:
5 horas
Trades a la semana:
20
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
0.78
Transacciones Largas:
322 (56.79%)
Transacciones Cortas:
245 (43.21%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.29
Beneficio Esperado:
0.53 USD
Beneficio medio:
3.94 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-4.61 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
54 (-60.43 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-207.25 USD (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
4.06%
Pronóstico anual:
49.16%
Trading algorítmico:
55%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
24.29 USD
Máxima:
387.74 USD (15.79%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
12.10% (390.36 USD)
De fondos:
9.51% (267.52 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
EURUSD 218
XAUUSD 51
GBPUSD 29
EURCHF 27
CHFJPY 21
GBPAUD 20
NZDUSD 18
AUDNZD 17
AUDUSD 15
US30 13
USDCHF 13
GBPNZD 13
GBPCAD 10
USDCAD 10
EURJPY 9
GBPJPY 9
NZDJPY 9
EURNZD 7
EURGBP 6
GBPCHF 6
EURCAD 6
AUDCAD 5
CADJPY 5
EURAUD 5
CADCHF 5
AUDCHF 4
NZDCAD 3
US500 2
EURSGD 2
GBPSGD 2
AUDJPY 2
USDJPY 2
USTEC 1
DE40 1
NZDCHF 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
EURUSD 95
XAUUSD 228
GBPUSD 19
EURCHF -1
CHFJPY 61
GBPAUD -65
NZDUSD 8
AUDNZD -52
AUDUSD -4
US30 -2
USDCHF 0
GBPNZD 23
GBPCAD 31
USDCAD 1
EURJPY 4
GBPJPY 4
NZDJPY -3
EURNZD -5
EURGBP -6
GBPCHF -5
EURCAD -1
AUDCAD -3
CADJPY -1
EURAUD -34
CADCHF -2
AUDCHF 4
NZDCAD 0
US500 1
EURSGD -2
GBPSGD -4
AUDJPY 1
USDJPY 14
USTEC 0
DE40 0
NZDCHF -1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
EURUSD 5.5K
XAUUSD 2.1K
GBPUSD 1.3K
EURCHF -1.6K
CHFJPY -3.6K
GBPAUD -621
NZDUSD -1.4K
AUDNZD -744
AUDUSD 0
US30 -2K
USDCHF 106
GBPNZD 2K
GBPCAD 3.1K
USDCAD 208
EURJPY 730
GBPJPY 683
NZDJPY -280
EURNZD 102
EURGBP -373
GBPCHF -321
EURCAD -7
AUDCAD -546
CADJPY -173
EURAUD 85
CADCHF -124
AUDCHF 359
NZDCAD -10
US500 688
EURSGD -241
GBPSGD -497
AUDJPY 215
USDJPY 2.3K
USTEC 170
DE40 -189
NZDCHF -59
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +154.65 USD
Peor transacción: -173 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 15
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +12.12 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -60.43 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 15
0.00 × 1
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
Exness-MT5Real10
0.33 × 21
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.92 × 61
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.11 × 133
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
1.29 × 246
Exness-MT5Real8
1.33 × 67
itexsys-Platform
1.36 × 25
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.40 × 5
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.75 × 419
OctaFX-Real2
1.80 × 10
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.05 × 17047
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.08 × 599
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
2.21 × 189
otros 88...
UpperTradeFX MT5 – Hybrid Technical Trading System

This account operates using a hybrid trading approach: partially automated EA trading combined with manual trades executed based on my personal strategy and market analysis.

The system trades major and minor forex pairs, using a mix of scalping entries for short-term opportunities and swing trades for larger market movements. The automated component includes structured logic and controlled scaling methods, while the manual trades leverage my experience and understanding of market behavior.

I have been studying and trading Forex independently for years, building strategies through personal experience. In addition to Forex, I also invest in stocks and indices such as the S&P 500 and major Tech indices.

Community & Platforms

Telegram: @UpperTradeFX

More platforms & signals: https://solo.to/uppertradefx

No hay comentarios
2025.11.18 17:53
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.04 19:19
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.03 22:21
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 70 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.02 23:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.31 21:38
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.48% of days out of 67 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.23 01:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.21 03:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.29 08:37
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.16 15:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.15 09:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.01 07:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.27 11:18
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.27 10:18
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.26 16:26
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.26 16:26
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.26 16:26
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.26 15:26
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.26 15:26
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.25 08:21
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.25 08:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
UpperTradeFX Fusion
30 USD al mes
11%
0
0
USD
3.6K
USD
18
55%
567
60%
59%
1.29
0.53
USD
12%
1:500
