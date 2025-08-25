- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|218
|XAUUSD
|51
|GBPUSD
|29
|EURCHF
|27
|CHFJPY
|21
|GBPAUD
|20
|NZDUSD
|18
|AUDNZD
|17
|AUDUSD
|15
|US30
|13
|USDCHF
|13
|GBPNZD
|13
|GBPCAD
|10
|USDCAD
|10
|EURJPY
|9
|GBPJPY
|9
|NZDJPY
|9
|EURNZD
|7
|EURGBP
|6
|GBPCHF
|6
|EURCAD
|6
|AUDCAD
|5
|CADJPY
|5
|EURAUD
|5
|CADCHF
|5
|AUDCHF
|4
|NZDCAD
|3
|US500
|2
|EURSGD
|2
|GBPSGD
|2
|AUDJPY
|2
|USDJPY
|2
|USTEC
|1
|DE40
|1
|NZDCHF
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|EURUSD
|95
|XAUUSD
|228
|GBPUSD
|19
|EURCHF
|-1
|CHFJPY
|61
|GBPAUD
|-65
|NZDUSD
|8
|AUDNZD
|-52
|AUDUSD
|-4
|US30
|-2
|USDCHF
|0
|GBPNZD
|23
|GBPCAD
|31
|USDCAD
|1
|EURJPY
|4
|GBPJPY
|4
|NZDJPY
|-3
|EURNZD
|-5
|EURGBP
|-6
|GBPCHF
|-5
|EURCAD
|-1
|AUDCAD
|-3
|CADJPY
|-1
|EURAUD
|-34
|CADCHF
|-2
|AUDCHF
|4
|NZDCAD
|0
|US500
|1
|EURSGD
|-2
|GBPSGD
|-4
|AUDJPY
|1
|USDJPY
|14
|USTEC
|0
|DE40
|0
|NZDCHF
|-1
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|EURUSD
|5.5K
|XAUUSD
|2.1K
|GBPUSD
|1.3K
|EURCHF
|-1.6K
|CHFJPY
|-3.6K
|GBPAUD
|-621
|NZDUSD
|-1.4K
|AUDNZD
|-744
|AUDUSD
|0
|US30
|-2K
|USDCHF
|106
|GBPNZD
|2K
|GBPCAD
|3.1K
|USDCAD
|208
|EURJPY
|730
|GBPJPY
|683
|NZDJPY
|-280
|EURNZD
|102
|EURGBP
|-373
|GBPCHF
|-321
|EURCAD
|-7
|AUDCAD
|-546
|CADJPY
|-173
|EURAUD
|85
|CADCHF
|-124
|AUDCHF
|359
|NZDCAD
|-10
|US500
|688
|EURSGD
|-241
|GBPSGD
|-497
|AUDJPY
|215
|USDJPY
|2.3K
|USTEC
|170
|DE40
|-189
|NZDCHF
|-59
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 15
|0.00 × 1
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.10 × 150
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.33 × 21
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|0.38 × 48
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.92 × 61
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.11 × 133
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|1.29 × 246
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.33 × 67
|
itexsys-Platform
|1.36 × 25
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.40 × 5
|
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.49 × 53
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.75 × 419
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.80 × 10
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.05 × 17047
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|2.08 × 599
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|2.21 × 189
UpperTradeFX MT5 – Hybrid Technical Trading System
This account operates using a hybrid trading approach: partially automated EA trading combined with manual trades executed based on my personal strategy and market analysis.
The system trades major and minor forex pairs, using a mix of scalping entries for short-term opportunities and swing trades for larger market movements. The automated component includes structured logic and controlled scaling methods, while the manual trades leverage my experience and understanding of market behavior.
I have been studying and trading Forex independently for years, building strategies through personal experience. In addition to Forex, I also invest in stocks and indices such as the S&P 500 and major Tech indices.
Community & Platforms
Telegram: @UpperTradeFX
More platforms & signals: https://solo.to/uppertradefx
USD
USD
USD