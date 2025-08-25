SignalsSections
Anesh Abdi Mohamed

UpperTradeFX Fusion

Anesh Abdi Mohamed
0 reviews
Reliability
18 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 11%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
555
Profit Trades:
331 (59.63%)
Loss Trades:
224 (40.36%)
Best trade:
154.65 USD
Worst trade:
-173.14 USD
Gross Profit:
1 334.09 USD (47 825 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 038.74 USD (41 522 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (12.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
327.47 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
58.02%
Max deposit load:
16.54%
Latest trade:
36 minutes ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.76
Long Trades:
313 (56.40%)
Short Trades:
242 (43.60%)
Profit Factor:
1.28
Expected Payoff:
0.53 USD
Average Profit:
4.03 USD
Average Loss:
-4.64 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
54 (-60.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-207.25 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
2.08%
Annual Forecast:
25.26%
Algo trading:
54%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
24.29 USD
Maximal:
387.74 USD (15.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.10% (390.36 USD)
By Equity:
9.51% (267.52 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 206
XAUUSD 51
GBPUSD 29
EURCHF 27
CHFJPY 21
GBPAUD 20
NZDUSD 18
AUDNZD 17
AUDUSD 15
US30 13
USDCHF 13
GBPNZD 13
GBPCAD 10
USDCAD 10
EURJPY 9
GBPJPY 9
NZDJPY 9
EURNZD 7
EURGBP 6
GBPCHF 6
EURCAD 6
AUDCAD 5
CADJPY 5
EURAUD 5
CADCHF 5
AUDCHF 4
NZDCAD 3
US500 2
EURSGD 2
GBPSGD 2
AUDJPY 2
USDJPY 2
USTEC 1
DE40 1
NZDCHF 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 88
XAUUSD 228
GBPUSD 19
EURCHF -1
CHFJPY 61
GBPAUD -65
NZDUSD 8
AUDNZD -52
AUDUSD -4
US30 -2
USDCHF 0
GBPNZD 23
GBPCAD 31
USDCAD 1
EURJPY 4
GBPJPY 4
NZDJPY -3
EURNZD -5
EURGBP -6
GBPCHF -5
EURCAD -1
AUDCAD -3
CADJPY -1
EURAUD -34
CADCHF -2
AUDCHF 4
NZDCAD 0
US500 1
EURSGD -2
GBPSGD -4
AUDJPY 1
USDJPY 14
USTEC 0
DE40 0
NZDCHF -1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 4.9K
XAUUSD 2.1K
GBPUSD 1.3K
EURCHF -1.6K
CHFJPY -3.6K
GBPAUD -621
NZDUSD -1.4K
AUDNZD -744
AUDUSD 0
US30 -2K
USDCHF 106
GBPNZD 2K
GBPCAD 3.1K
USDCAD 208
EURJPY 730
GBPJPY 683
NZDJPY -280
EURNZD 102
EURGBP -373
GBPCHF -321
EURCAD -7
AUDCAD -546
CADJPY -173
EURAUD 85
CADCHF -124
AUDCHF 359
NZDCAD -10
US500 688
EURSGD -241
GBPSGD -497
AUDJPY 215
USDJPY 2.3K
USTEC 170
DE40 -189
NZDCHF -59
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +154.65 USD
Worst trade: -173 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +12.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -60.43 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 15
0.00 × 1
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
Exness-MT5Real10
0.33 × 21
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.92 × 61
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.11 × 133
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
1.29 × 246
Exness-MT5Real8
1.33 × 67
itexsys-Platform
1.36 × 25
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.40 × 5
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
OctaFX-Real2
1.67 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.76 × 415
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.05 × 17047
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.08 × 599
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
2.21 × 189
88 more...
UpperTradeFX MT5 – Hybrid Technical Trading System

This account operates using a hybrid trading approach: partially automated EA trading combined with manual trades executed based on my personal strategy and market analysis.

The system trades major and minor forex pairs, using a mix of scalping entries for short-term opportunities and swing trades for larger market movements. The automated component includes structured logic and controlled scaling methods, while the manual trades leverage my experience and understanding of market behavior.

I have been studying and trading Forex independently for years, building strategies through personal experience. In addition to Forex, I also invest in stocks and indices such as the S&P 500 and major Tech indices.

Community & Platforms

Telegram: @UpperTradeFX

More platforms & signals: https://solo.to/uppertradefx

No reviews
2025.11.18 17:53
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.04 19:19
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.03 22:21
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 70 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.02 23:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.31 21:38
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.48% of days out of 67 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.23 01:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.21 03:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.29 08:37
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.16 15:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.15 09:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.01 07:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.27 11:18
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.27 10:18
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.26 16:26
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.26 16:26
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.26 16:26
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.26 15:26
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.26 15:26
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.25 08:21
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.25 08:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
