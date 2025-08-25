SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / UpperTradeFX Fusion
Anesh Abdi Mohamed

UpperTradeFX Fusion

Anesh Abdi Mohamed
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
18 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 8%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
597
Gewinntrades:
351 (58.79%)
Verlusttrades:
246 (41.21%)
Bester Trade:
154.65 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-173.14 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 353.51 USD (49 616 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1 150.23 USD (42 684 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
19 (12.12 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
327.47 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading-Aktivität:
59.02%
Max deposit load:
16.54%
Letzter Trade:
58 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
47
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
0.52
Long-Positionen:
351 (58.79%)
Short-Positionen:
246 (41.21%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.18
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.34 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
3.86 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-4.68 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
54 (-60.43 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-207.25 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
1.09%
Jahresprognose:
13.28%
Algo-Trading:
55%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
24.29 USD
Maximaler:
387.74 USD (15.79%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
12.10% (390.36 USD)
Kapital:
9.51% (267.52 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURUSD 247
XAUUSD 51
GBPUSD 29
EURCHF 27
CHFJPY 21
GBPAUD 20
NZDUSD 18
AUDNZD 17
AUDUSD 15
US30 13
USDCHF 13
GBPNZD 13
GBPCAD 10
USDCAD 10
EURJPY 9
GBPJPY 9
NZDJPY 9
EURNZD 7
EURGBP 6
GBPCHF 6
EURCAD 6
AUDCAD 5
CADJPY 5
EURAUD 5
CADCHF 5
AUDCHF 4
NZDCAD 3
USDJPY 3
US500 2
EURSGD 2
GBPSGD 2
AUDJPY 2
USTEC 1
DE40 1
NZDCHF 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD -8
XAUUSD 228
GBPUSD 19
EURCHF -1
CHFJPY 61
GBPAUD -65
NZDUSD 8
AUDNZD -52
AUDUSD -4
US30 -2
USDCHF 0
GBPNZD 23
GBPCAD 31
USDCAD 1
EURJPY 4
GBPJPY 4
NZDJPY -3
EURNZD -5
EURGBP -6
GBPCHF -5
EURCAD -1
AUDCAD -3
CADJPY -1
EURAUD -34
CADCHF -2
AUDCHF 4
NZDCAD 0
USDJPY 18
US500 1
EURSGD -2
GBPSGD -4
AUDJPY 1
USTEC 0
DE40 0
NZDCHF -1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 4.9K
XAUUSD 2.1K
GBPUSD 1.3K
EURCHF -1.6K
CHFJPY -3.6K
GBPAUD -621
NZDUSD -1.4K
AUDNZD -744
AUDUSD 0
US30 -2K
USDCHF 106
GBPNZD 2K
GBPCAD 3.1K
USDCAD 208
EURJPY 730
GBPJPY 683
NZDJPY -280
EURNZD 102
EURGBP -373
GBPCHF -321
EURCAD -7
AUDCAD -546
CADJPY -173
EURAUD 85
CADCHF -124
AUDCHF 359
NZDCAD -10
USDJPY 2.9K
US500 688
EURSGD -241
GBPSGD -497
AUDJPY 215
USTEC 170
DE40 -189
NZDCHF -59
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +154.65 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -173 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 15
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +12.12 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -60.43 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 15
0.00 × 1
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
Exness-MT5Real10
0.33 × 21
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.92 × 61
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.11 × 133
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
1.29 × 246
Exness-MT5Real8
1.33 × 67
itexsys-Platform
1.36 × 25
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.40 × 5
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.75 × 419
OctaFX-Real2
1.80 × 10
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.05 × 17047
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.08 × 599
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
2.21 × 189
noch 88 ...
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen

UpperTradeFX MT5 – Hybrid Technical Trading System

This account operates using a hybrid trading approach: partially automated EA trading combined with manual trades executed based on my personal strategy and market analysis.

The system trades major and minor forex pairs, using a mix of scalping entries for short-term opportunities and swing trades for larger market movements. The automated component includes structured logic and controlled scaling methods, while the manual trades leverage my experience and understanding of market behavior.

I have been studying and trading Forex independently for years, building strategies through personal experience. In addition to Forex, I also invest in stocks and indices such as the S&P 500 and major Tech indices.

Community & Platforms

Telegram: @UpperTradeFX

More platforms & signals: https://solo.to/uppertradefx

Keine Bewertungen
2025.11.18 17:53
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.04 19:19
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.03 22:21
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 70 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.02 23:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.31 21:38
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.48% of days out of 67 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.23 01:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.21 03:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.29 08:37
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.16 15:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.15 09:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.01 07:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.27 11:18
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.27 10:18
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.26 16:26
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.26 16:26
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.26 16:26
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.26 15:26
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.26 15:26
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.25 08:21
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.25 08:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
UpperTradeFX Fusion
30 USD pro Monat
8%
0
0
USD
3.5K
USD
18
55%
597
58%
59%
1.17
0.34
USD
12%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 5 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.