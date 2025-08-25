- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
30
Profit Trade:
23 (76.66%)
Loss Trade:
7 (23.33%)
Best Trade:
12.55 USD
Worst Trade:
-2.62 USD
Profitto lordo:
35.72 USD (1 899 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-10.49 USD (796 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
12 (23.73 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
23.73 USD (12)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.35
Attività di trading:
5.56%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.00%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 ora
Fattore di recupero:
4.79
Long Trade:
17 (56.67%)
Short Trade:
13 (43.33%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.41
Profitto previsto:
0.84 USD
Profitto medio:
1.55 USD
Perdita media:
-1.50 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-5.23 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-5.23 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
1.26%
Algo trading:
73%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.36 USD
Massimale:
5.27 USD (0.26%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.27% (5.38 USD)
Per equità:
0.81% (16.23 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD
|25
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD
|1.1K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +12.55 USD
Worst Trade: -3 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 12
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +23.73 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -5.23 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FBSTradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 6
|
InstaForex-Server
|0.00 × 4
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.05 × 59
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.29 × 87
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.33 × 12
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.50 × 4
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.62 × 84
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.70 × 1398
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.88 × 33
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.90 × 62
|
Hankotrade-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.30 × 1955
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|1.35 × 152
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.43 × 7
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.46 × 95
|
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.49 × 53
1/ UpperTradeFX – Technical EA Scalping
Focused on consistent, low-risk growth through precise technical scalping.
2/ UpperTradeFX MT5 – Automated Technical System with Recovery Logic
A fully automated EA designed to capture short-term price movements, enhanced with scaling recovery logic for stable performance over time.
I have been trading and learning Forex independently, building my strategies from personal experience. Alongside Forex, I also invest in stocks and indices such as the S&P 500 and major Tech indices.
Telegram: @UpperTradeFX
More platforms & signals: https://solo.to/uppertradefx
Non ci sono recensioni
