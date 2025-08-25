SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / UpperTradeFX EURUSD
Anesh Abdi Mohamed

UpperTradeFX EURUSD

Anesh Abdi Mohamed
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
5 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 1%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
30
Profit Trade:
23 (76.66%)
Loss Trade:
7 (23.33%)
Best Trade:
12.55 USD
Worst Trade:
-2.62 USD
Profitto lordo:
35.72 USD (1 899 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-10.49 USD (796 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
12 (23.73 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
23.73 USD (12)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.35
Attività di trading:
5.56%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.00%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 ora
Fattore di recupero:
4.79
Long Trade:
17 (56.67%)
Short Trade:
13 (43.33%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.41
Profitto previsto:
0.84 USD
Profitto medio:
1.55 USD
Perdita media:
-1.50 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-5.23 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-5.23 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
1.26%
Algo trading:
73%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.36 USD
Massimale:
5.27 USD (0.26%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.27% (5.38 USD)
Per equità:
0.81% (16.23 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 25
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 1.1K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +12.55 USD
Worst Trade: -3 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 12
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +23.73 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -5.23 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.00 × 1
FBSTradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 6
InstaForex-Server
0.00 × 4
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-Server
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.05 × 59
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.29 × 87
Exness-MT5Real7
0.33 × 12
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.50 × 4
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.62 × 84
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.70 × 1398
Exness-MT5Real5
0.88 × 33
FusionMarkets-Live
0.90 × 62
Hankotrade-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.30 × 1955
Forex.com-Live 536
1.35 × 152
Exness-MT5Real2
1.43 × 7
RoboForex-ECN
1.46 × 95
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
20 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
1/ UpperTradeFX – Technical EA Scalping
Focused on consistent, low-risk growth through precise technical scalping.

2/ UpperTradeFX MT5 – Automated Technical System with Recovery Logic
A fully automated EA designed to capture short-term price movements, enhanced with scaling recovery logic for stable performance over time.

I have been trading and learning Forex independently, building my strategies from personal experience. Alongside Forex, I also invest in stocks and indices such as the S&P 500 and major Tech indices.

Telegram: @UpperTradeFX

More platforms & signals: https://solo.to/uppertradefx


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.16 15:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.15 09:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.01 07:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.27 11:18
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.27 10:18
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.26 16:26
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.26 16:26
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.26 16:26
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.26 15:26
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.26 15:26
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.25 08:21
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.25 08:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.25 08:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
UpperTradeFX EURUSD
30USD al mese
1%
0
0
USD
2K
USD
5
73%
30
76%
6%
3.40
0.84
USD
1%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.