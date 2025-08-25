SignauxSections
Anesh Abdi Mohamed

UpperTradeFX EURUSD

0 avis
Fiabilité
5 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 1%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
30
Bénéfice trades:
23 (76.66%)
Perte trades:
7 (23.33%)
Meilleure transaction:
12.55 USD
Pire transaction:
-2.62 USD
Bénéfice brut:
35.72 USD (1 899 pips)
Perte brute:
-10.49 USD (796 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
12 (23.73 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
23.73 USD (12)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.35
Activité de trading:
5.56%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
2.00%
Dernier trade:
16 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
4
Temps de détention moyen:
1 heure
Facteur de récupération:
4.79
Longs trades:
17 (56.67%)
Courts trades:
13 (43.33%)
Facteur de profit:
3.41
Rendement attendu:
0.84 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.55 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.50 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-5.23 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-5.23 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
1.26%
Algo trading:
73%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.36 USD
Maximal:
5.27 USD (0.26%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.27% (5.38 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.81% (16.23 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 25
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 1.1K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +12.55 USD
Pire transaction: -3 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 12
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +23.73 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -5.23 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.00 × 1
FBSTradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 6
InstaForex-Server
0.00 × 4
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-Server
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.05 × 59
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.29 × 87
Exness-MT5Real7
0.33 × 12
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.50 × 4
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.62 × 84
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.69 × 1393
Exness-MT5Real5
0.88 × 33
FusionMarkets-Live
0.90 × 62
Hankotrade-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.30 × 1955
Forex.com-Live 536
1.35 × 152
Exness-MT5Real2
1.43 × 7
RoboForex-ECN
1.46 × 95
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
20 plus...
1/ UpperTradeFX – Technical EA Scalping
Focused on consistent, low-risk growth through precise technical scalping.

2/ UpperTradeFX MT5 – Automated Technical System with Recovery Logic
A fully automated EA designed to capture short-term price movements, enhanced with scaling recovery logic for stable performance over time.

I have been trading and learning Forex independently, building my strategies from personal experience. Alongside Forex, I also invest in stocks and indices such as the S&P 500 and major Tech indices.

Telegram: @UpperTradeFX

More platforms & signals: https://solo.to/uppertradefx


Aucun avis
2025.09.16 15:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.15 09:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.01 07:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.27 11:18
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.27 10:18
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.26 16:26
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.26 16:26
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.26 16:26
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.26 15:26
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.26 15:26
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.25 08:21
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.25 08:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.25 08:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
