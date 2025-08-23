- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Total de Trades:
1 833
Transacciones Rentables:
1 226 (66.88%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
607 (33.12%)
Mejor transacción:
2 834.70 USD
Peor transacción:
-302.15 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
32 314.03 USD (537 002 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-10 278.55 USD (428 830 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
27 (80.95 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
2 834.70 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.14
Actividad comercial:
100.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
36.42%
Último trade:
7 horas
Trades a la semana:
53
Tiempo medio de espera:
4 días
Factor de Recuperación:
29.26
Transacciones Largas:
967 (52.76%)
Transacciones Cortas:
866 (47.24%)
Factor de Beneficio:
3.14
Beneficio Esperado:
12.02 USD
Beneficio medio:
26.36 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-16.93 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
6 (-319.23 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-753.09 USD (5)
Crecimiento al mes:
8.36%
Pronóstico anual:
101.45%
Trading algorítmico:
99%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
753.09 USD (3.64%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
6.98% (578.73 USD)
De fondos:
48.78% (6 186.40 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY
|204
|USDJPY
|189
|GBPNZD
|156
|EURJPY
|154
|CHFJPY
|137
|GBPUSD
|136
|GBPAUD
|116
|EURUSD
|99
|NZDCAD
|65
|AUDCHF
|61
|EURGBP
|54
|EURNZD
|47
|CADCHF
|42
|EURAUD
|36
|GBPCAD
|32
|EURCAD
|32
|CADJPY
|31
|USDCHF
|29
|NZDUSD
|29
|GBPCHF
|28
|AUDJPY
|27
|USDCAD
|24
|NZDJPY
|24
|NZDCHF
|22
|AUDUSD
|19
|EURCHF
|18
|AUDCAD
|14
|AUDNZD
|8
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|GBPJPY
|7.9K
|USDJPY
|1.5K
|GBPNZD
|966
|EURJPY
|2.2K
|CHFJPY
|854
|GBPUSD
|1.3K
|GBPAUD
|1.9K
|EURUSD
|647
|NZDCAD
|357
|AUDCHF
|465
|EURGBP
|220
|EURNZD
|373
|CADCHF
|284
|EURAUD
|711
|GBPCAD
|283
|EURCAD
|190
|CADJPY
|266
|USDCHF
|217
|NZDUSD
|171
|GBPCHF
|197
|AUDJPY
|225
|USDCAD
|225
|NZDJPY
|156
|NZDCHF
|119
|AUDUSD
|135
|EURCHF
|91
|AUDCAD
|82
|AUDNZD
|51
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|GBPJPY
|-28K
|USDJPY
|21K
|GBPNZD
|32K
|EURJPY
|322
|CHFJPY
|17K
|GBPUSD
|15K
|GBPAUD
|12K
|EURUSD
|-4K
|NZDCAD
|15K
|AUDCHF
|4.6K
|EURGBP
|5.2K
|EURNZD
|-9.9K
|CADCHF
|-3.3K
|EURAUD
|-167
|GBPCAD
|4.3K
|EURCAD
|4.3K
|CADJPY
|2K
|USDCHF
|3.7K
|NZDUSD
|3K
|GBPCHF
|2.2K
|AUDJPY
|-1.2K
|USDCAD
|1.3K
|NZDJPY
|1.9K
|NZDCHF
|2.8K
|AUDUSD
|2.5K
|EURCHF
|937
|AUDCAD
|3.9K
|AUDNZD
|273
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +2 834.70 USD
Peor transacción: -302 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 1
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 5
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +80.95 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -319.23 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "VantageInternational-Live 5" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 93
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 4
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.00 × 3
|
VantageFX-Live 1
|0.07 × 98
|
KOT-Live3
|0.27 × 353
|
VantageInternational-Live 22
|0.36 × 11
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.57 × 183
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.77 × 44
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.83 × 297
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|1.01 × 262
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|1.11 × 848
|
VantageInternational-Live 2
|1.21 × 243
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|1.38 × 541
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|1.41 × 157
|
VantageInternational-Live 11
|1.59 × 218
|
VantageInternational-Live 9
|1.81 × 16
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|3.43 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|3.82 × 128
|
Axi-US07-Live
|5.46 × 230
|
RoboForex-Pro-3
|14.43 × 243
No hay comentarios
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
30 USD al mes
516%
1
50K
USD
USD
20K
USD
USD
34
99%
1 833
66%
100%
3.14
12.02
USD
USD
49%
1:500