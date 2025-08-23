SeñalesSecciones
B4434
Oi See Gloria Lau

B4434

Oi See Gloria Lau
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
34 semanas
1 / 50K USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 516%
VantageInternational-Live 5
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
1 833
Transacciones Rentables:
1 226 (66.88%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
607 (33.12%)
Mejor transacción:
2 834.70 USD
Peor transacción:
-302.15 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
32 314.03 USD (537 002 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-10 278.55 USD (428 830 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
27 (80.95 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
2 834.70 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.14
Actividad comercial:
100.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
36.42%
Último trade:
7 horas
Trades a la semana:
53
Tiempo medio de espera:
4 días
Factor de Recuperación:
29.26
Transacciones Largas:
967 (52.76%)
Transacciones Cortas:
866 (47.24%)
Factor de Beneficio:
3.14
Beneficio Esperado:
12.02 USD
Beneficio medio:
26.36 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-16.93 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
6 (-319.23 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-753.09 USD (5)
Crecimiento al mes:
8.36%
Pronóstico anual:
101.45%
Trading algorítmico:
99%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
753.09 USD (3.64%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
6.98% (578.73 USD)
De fondos:
48.78% (6 186.40 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
GBPJPY 204
USDJPY 189
GBPNZD 156
EURJPY 154
CHFJPY 137
GBPUSD 136
GBPAUD 116
EURUSD 99
NZDCAD 65
AUDCHF 61
EURGBP 54
EURNZD 47
CADCHF 42
EURAUD 36
GBPCAD 32
EURCAD 32
CADJPY 31
USDCHF 29
NZDUSD 29
GBPCHF 28
AUDJPY 27
USDCAD 24
NZDJPY 24
NZDCHF 22
AUDUSD 19
EURCHF 18
AUDCAD 14
AUDNZD 8
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
GBPJPY 7.9K
USDJPY 1.5K
GBPNZD 966
EURJPY 2.2K
CHFJPY 854
GBPUSD 1.3K
GBPAUD 1.9K
EURUSD 647
NZDCAD 357
AUDCHF 465
EURGBP 220
EURNZD 373
CADCHF 284
EURAUD 711
GBPCAD 283
EURCAD 190
CADJPY 266
USDCHF 217
NZDUSD 171
GBPCHF 197
AUDJPY 225
USDCAD 225
NZDJPY 156
NZDCHF 119
AUDUSD 135
EURCHF 91
AUDCAD 82
AUDNZD 51
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
GBPJPY -28K
USDJPY 21K
GBPNZD 32K
EURJPY 322
CHFJPY 17K
GBPUSD 15K
GBPAUD 12K
EURUSD -4K
NZDCAD 15K
AUDCHF 4.6K
EURGBP 5.2K
EURNZD -9.9K
CADCHF -3.3K
EURAUD -167
GBPCAD 4.3K
EURCAD 4.3K
CADJPY 2K
USDCHF 3.7K
NZDUSD 3K
GBPCHF 2.2K
AUDJPY -1.2K
USDCAD 1.3K
NZDJPY 1.9K
NZDCHF 2.8K
AUDUSD 2.5K
EURCHF 937
AUDCAD 3.9K
AUDNZD 273
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +2 834.70 USD
Peor transacción: -302 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 1
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 5
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +80.95 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -319.23 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "VantageInternational-Live 5" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 20
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 93
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 4
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
0.00 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
0.00 × 3
VantageFX-Live 1
0.07 × 98
KOT-Live3
0.27 × 353
VantageInternational-Live 22
0.36 × 11
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.57 × 183
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.77 × 44
FusionMarkets-Live
0.83 × 297
VantageInternational-Live 18
1.01 × 262
GoMarkets-Real 10
1.11 × 848
VantageInternational-Live 2
1.21 × 243
VantageInternational-Live 8
1.38 × 541
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
1.41 × 157
VantageInternational-Live 11
1.59 × 218
VantageInternational-Live 9
1.81 × 16
LiteFinance-ECN.com
3.43 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live04
3.82 × 128
Axi-US07-Live
5.46 × 230
RoboForex-Pro-3
14.43 × 243
No hay comentarios
2025.11.09 22:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.22 17:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.19 21:40
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.09 18:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.08 22:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.08 21:09
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.08 11:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.08 09:33
High current drawdown in 41% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.12 06:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.12 02:55
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
