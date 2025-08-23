SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / B4434
Oi See Gloria Lau

B4434

Oi See Gloria Lau
0 reviews
Reliability
33 weeks
1 / 40K USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 516%
VantageInternational-Live 5
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 823
Profit Trades:
1 219 (66.86%)
Loss Trades:
604 (33.13%)
Best trade:
2 834.70 USD
Worst trade:
-302.15 USD
Gross Profit:
32 236.55 USD (530 432 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 275.00 USD (428 512 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (80.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 834.70 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
36.42%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
79
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
29.16
Long Trades:
961 (52.72%)
Short Trades:
862 (47.28%)
Profit Factor:
3.14
Expected Payoff:
12.05 USD
Average Profit:
26.45 USD
Average Loss:
-17.01 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-319.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-753.09 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
9.43%
Annual Forecast:
114.47%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
753.09 USD (3.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.98% (578.73 USD)
By Equity:
48.78% (6 186.40 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPJPY 202
USDJPY 189
GBPNZD 156
EURJPY 154
CHFJPY 135
GBPUSD 134
GBPAUD 112
EURUSD 99
NZDCAD 65
AUDCHF 61
EURGBP 54
EURNZD 47
CADCHF 42
EURAUD 36
GBPCAD 32
EURCAD 32
CADJPY 31
USDCHF 29
NZDUSD 29
GBPCHF 28
AUDJPY 27
USDCAD 24
NZDJPY 24
NZDCHF 22
AUDUSD 19
EURCHF 18
AUDCAD 14
AUDNZD 8
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPY 7.9K
USDJPY 1.5K
GBPNZD 966
EURJPY 2.2K
CHFJPY 842
GBPUSD 1.3K
GBPAUD 1.8K
EURUSD 647
NZDCAD 357
AUDCHF 465
EURGBP 220
EURNZD 373
CADCHF 284
EURAUD 711
GBPCAD 283
EURCAD 190
CADJPY 266
USDCHF 217
NZDUSD 171
GBPCHF 197
AUDJPY 225
USDCAD 225
NZDJPY 156
NZDCHF 119
AUDUSD 135
EURCHF 91
AUDCAD 82
AUDNZD 51
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPY -28K
USDJPY 21K
GBPNZD 32K
EURJPY 322
CHFJPY 16K
GBPUSD 14K
GBPAUD 7.7K
EURUSD -4K
NZDCAD 15K
AUDCHF 4.6K
EURGBP 5.2K
EURNZD -9.9K
CADCHF -3.3K
EURAUD -167
GBPCAD 4.3K
EURCAD 4.3K
CADJPY 2K
USDCHF 3.7K
NZDUSD 3K
GBPCHF 2.2K
AUDJPY -1.2K
USDCAD 1.3K
NZDJPY 1.9K
NZDCHF 2.8K
AUDUSD 2.5K
EURCHF 937
AUDCAD 3.9K
AUDNZD 273
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 834.70 USD
Worst trade: -302 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +80.95 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -319.23 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 20
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 93
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 4
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
0.00 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
0.00 × 3
VantageFX-Live 1
0.07 × 98
KOT-Live3
0.27 × 353
VantageInternational-Live 22
0.36 × 11
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.57 × 183
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.77 × 44
FusionMarkets-Live
0.83 × 297
VantageInternational-Live 18
1.01 × 262
GoMarkets-Real 10
1.13 × 828
VantageInternational-Live 2
1.21 × 243
VantageInternational-Live 8
1.38 × 541
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
1.41 × 157
VantageInternational-Live 11
1.59 × 218
VantageInternational-Live 9
1.81 × 16
LiteFinance-ECN.com
3.43 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live04
3.82 × 128
Axi-US07-Live
5.46 × 230
RoboForex-Pro-3
14.43 × 243
No reviews
2025.11.09 22:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.22 17:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.19 21:40
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.09 18:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.08 22:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.08 21:09
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.08 11:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.08 09:33
High current drawdown in 41% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.12 06:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.12 02:55
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
B4434
30 USD per month
516%
1
40K
USD
20K
USD
33
99%
1 823
66%
100%
3.13
12.05
USD
49%
1:500
Copy

