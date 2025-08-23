- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 823
Profit Trades:
1 219 (66.86%)
Loss Trades:
604 (33.13%)
Best trade:
2 834.70 USD
Worst trade:
-302.15 USD
Gross Profit:
32 236.55 USD (530 432 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 275.00 USD (428 512 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (80.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 834.70 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
36.42%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
79
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
29.16
Long Trades:
961 (52.72%)
Short Trades:
862 (47.28%)
Profit Factor:
3.14
Expected Payoff:
12.05 USD
Average Profit:
26.45 USD
Average Loss:
-17.01 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-319.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-753.09 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
9.43%
Annual Forecast:
114.47%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
753.09 USD (3.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.98% (578.73 USD)
By Equity:
48.78% (6 186.40 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY
|202
|USDJPY
|189
|GBPNZD
|156
|EURJPY
|154
|CHFJPY
|135
|GBPUSD
|134
|GBPAUD
|112
|EURUSD
|99
|NZDCAD
|65
|AUDCHF
|61
|EURGBP
|54
|EURNZD
|47
|CADCHF
|42
|EURAUD
|36
|GBPCAD
|32
|EURCAD
|32
|CADJPY
|31
|USDCHF
|29
|NZDUSD
|29
|GBPCHF
|28
|AUDJPY
|27
|USDCAD
|24
|NZDJPY
|24
|NZDCHF
|22
|AUDUSD
|19
|EURCHF
|18
|AUDCAD
|14
|AUDNZD
|8
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPJPY
|7.9K
|USDJPY
|1.5K
|GBPNZD
|966
|EURJPY
|2.2K
|CHFJPY
|842
|GBPUSD
|1.3K
|GBPAUD
|1.8K
|EURUSD
|647
|NZDCAD
|357
|AUDCHF
|465
|EURGBP
|220
|EURNZD
|373
|CADCHF
|284
|EURAUD
|711
|GBPCAD
|283
|EURCAD
|190
|CADJPY
|266
|USDCHF
|217
|NZDUSD
|171
|GBPCHF
|197
|AUDJPY
|225
|USDCAD
|225
|NZDJPY
|156
|NZDCHF
|119
|AUDUSD
|135
|EURCHF
|91
|AUDCAD
|82
|AUDNZD
|51
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPJPY
|-28K
|USDJPY
|21K
|GBPNZD
|32K
|EURJPY
|322
|CHFJPY
|16K
|GBPUSD
|14K
|GBPAUD
|7.7K
|EURUSD
|-4K
|NZDCAD
|15K
|AUDCHF
|4.6K
|EURGBP
|5.2K
|EURNZD
|-9.9K
|CADCHF
|-3.3K
|EURAUD
|-167
|GBPCAD
|4.3K
|EURCAD
|4.3K
|CADJPY
|2K
|USDCHF
|3.7K
|NZDUSD
|3K
|GBPCHF
|2.2K
|AUDJPY
|-1.2K
|USDCAD
|1.3K
|NZDJPY
|1.9K
|NZDCHF
|2.8K
|AUDUSD
|2.5K
|EURCHF
|937
|AUDCAD
|3.9K
|AUDNZD
|273
|
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2 834.70 USD
Worst trade: -302 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +80.95 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -319.23 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 93
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 4
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.00 × 3
|
VantageFX-Live 1
|0.07 × 98
|
KOT-Live3
|0.27 × 353
|
VantageInternational-Live 22
|0.36 × 11
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.57 × 183
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.77 × 44
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.83 × 297
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|1.01 × 262
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|1.13 × 828
|
VantageInternational-Live 2
|1.21 × 243
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|1.38 × 541
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|1.41 × 157
|
VantageInternational-Live 11
|1.59 × 218
|
VantageInternational-Live 9
|1.81 × 16
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|3.43 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|3.82 × 128
|
Axi-US07-Live
|5.46 × 230
|
RoboForex-Pro-3
|14.43 × 243
