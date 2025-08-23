SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / B4434
Oi See Gloria Lau

B4434

Oi See Gloria Lau
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
34 Wochen
1 / 50K USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 516%
VantageInternational-Live 5
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 838
Gewinntrades:
1 229 (66.86%)
Verlusttrades:
609 (33.13%)
Bester Trade:
2 834.70 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-302.15 USD
Bruttoprofit:
32 340.18 USD (537 907 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-10 286.70 USD (429 496 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
27 (80.95 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
2 834.70 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
36.42%
Letzter Trade:
23 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
63
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
4 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
29.28
Long-Positionen:
971 (52.83%)
Short-Positionen:
867 (47.17%)
Profit-Faktor:
3.14
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
12.00 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
26.31 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-16.89 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
6 (-319.23 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-753.09 USD (5)
Wachstum pro Monat :
8.41%
Jahresprognose:
102.04%
Algo-Trading:
99%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
753.09 USD (3.64%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
6.98% (578.73 USD)
Kapital:
48.78% (6 186.40 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
GBPJPY 204
USDJPY 189
GBPNZD 156
EURJPY 154
CHFJPY 137
GBPUSD 136
GBPAUD 117
EURUSD 99
NZDCAD 65
AUDCHF 65
EURGBP 54
EURNZD 47
CADCHF 42
EURAUD 36
GBPCAD 32
EURCAD 32
CADJPY 31
USDCHF 29
NZDUSD 29
GBPCHF 28
AUDJPY 27
USDCAD 24
NZDJPY 24
NZDCHF 22
AUDUSD 19
EURCHF 18
AUDCAD 14
AUDNZD 8
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPY 7.9K
USDJPY 1.5K
GBPNZD 966
EURJPY 2.2K
CHFJPY 854
GBPUSD 1.3K
GBPAUD 1.9K
EURUSD 647
NZDCAD 357
AUDCHF 481
EURGBP 220
EURNZD 373
CADCHF 284
EURAUD 711
GBPCAD 283
EURCAD 190
CADJPY 266
USDCHF 217
NZDUSD 171
GBPCHF 197
AUDJPY 225
USDCAD 225
NZDJPY 156
NZDCHF 119
AUDUSD 135
EURCHF 91
AUDCAD 82
AUDNZD 51
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPY -28K
USDJPY 21K
GBPNZD 32K
EURJPY 322
CHFJPY 17K
GBPUSD 15K
GBPAUD 13K
EURUSD -4K
NZDCAD 15K
AUDCHF 4.6K
EURGBP 5.2K
EURNZD -9.9K
CADCHF -3.3K
EURAUD -167
GBPCAD 4.3K
EURCAD 4.3K
CADJPY 2K
USDCHF 3.7K
NZDUSD 3K
GBPCHF 2.2K
AUDJPY -1.2K
USDCAD 1.3K
NZDJPY 1.9K
NZDCHF 2.8K
AUDUSD 2.5K
EURCHF 937
AUDCAD 3.9K
AUDNZD 273
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +2 834.70 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -302 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 1
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 5
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +80.95 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -319.23 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "VantageInternational-Live 5" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 20
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 93
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 4
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
0.00 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
0.00 × 3
VantageFX-Live 1
0.07 × 98
KOT-Live3
0.27 × 353
VantageInternational-Live 22
0.36 × 11
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.57 × 183
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.77 × 44
FusionMarkets-Live
0.83 × 297
VantageInternational-Live 18
1.01 × 262
GoMarkets-Real 10
1.12 × 859
VantageInternational-Live 2
1.21 × 243
VantageInternational-Live 8
1.38 × 541
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
1.41 × 157
VantageInternational-Live 11
1.59 × 218
VantageInternational-Live 9
1.81 × 16
LiteFinance-ECN.com
3.43 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live04
3.82 × 128
Axi-US07-Live
5.46 × 230
RoboForex-Pro-3
14.43 × 243
Keine Bewertungen
2025.11.09 22:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.22 17:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.19 21:40
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.09 18:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.08 22:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.08 21:09
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.08 11:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.08 09:33
High current drawdown in 41% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.12 06:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.12 02:55
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.