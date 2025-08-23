- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 838
Gewinntrades:
1 229 (66.86%)
Verlusttrades:
609 (33.13%)
Bester Trade:
2 834.70 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-302.15 USD
Bruttoprofit:
32 340.18 USD (537 907 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-10 286.70 USD (429 496 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
27 (80.95 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
2 834.70 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
36.42%
Letzter Trade:
23 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
63
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
4 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
29.28
Long-Positionen:
971 (52.83%)
Short-Positionen:
867 (47.17%)
Profit-Faktor:
3.14
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
12.00 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
26.31 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-16.89 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
6 (-319.23 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-753.09 USD (5)
Wachstum pro Monat :
8.41%
Jahresprognose:
102.04%
Algo-Trading:
99%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
753.09 USD (3.64%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
6.98% (578.73 USD)
Kapital:
48.78% (6 186.40 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY
|204
|USDJPY
|189
|GBPNZD
|156
|EURJPY
|154
|CHFJPY
|137
|GBPUSD
|136
|GBPAUD
|117
|EURUSD
|99
|NZDCAD
|65
|AUDCHF
|65
|EURGBP
|54
|EURNZD
|47
|CADCHF
|42
|EURAUD
|36
|GBPCAD
|32
|EURCAD
|32
|CADJPY
|31
|USDCHF
|29
|NZDUSD
|29
|GBPCHF
|28
|AUDJPY
|27
|USDCAD
|24
|NZDJPY
|24
|NZDCHF
|22
|AUDUSD
|19
|EURCHF
|18
|AUDCAD
|14
|AUDNZD
|8
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPJPY
|7.9K
|USDJPY
|1.5K
|GBPNZD
|966
|EURJPY
|2.2K
|CHFJPY
|854
|GBPUSD
|1.3K
|GBPAUD
|1.9K
|EURUSD
|647
|NZDCAD
|357
|AUDCHF
|481
|EURGBP
|220
|EURNZD
|373
|CADCHF
|284
|EURAUD
|711
|GBPCAD
|283
|EURCAD
|190
|CADJPY
|266
|USDCHF
|217
|NZDUSD
|171
|GBPCHF
|197
|AUDJPY
|225
|USDCAD
|225
|NZDJPY
|156
|NZDCHF
|119
|AUDUSD
|135
|EURCHF
|91
|AUDCAD
|82
|AUDNZD
|51
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPJPY
|-28K
|USDJPY
|21K
|GBPNZD
|32K
|EURJPY
|322
|CHFJPY
|17K
|GBPUSD
|15K
|GBPAUD
|13K
|EURUSD
|-4K
|NZDCAD
|15K
|AUDCHF
|4.6K
|EURGBP
|5.2K
|EURNZD
|-9.9K
|CADCHF
|-3.3K
|EURAUD
|-167
|GBPCAD
|4.3K
|EURCAD
|4.3K
|CADJPY
|2K
|USDCHF
|3.7K
|NZDUSD
|3K
|GBPCHF
|2.2K
|AUDJPY
|-1.2K
|USDCAD
|1.3K
|NZDJPY
|1.9K
|NZDCHF
|2.8K
|AUDUSD
|2.5K
|EURCHF
|937
|AUDCAD
|3.9K
|AUDNZD
|273
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +2 834.70 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -302 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 1
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 5
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +80.95 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -319.23 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "VantageInternational-Live 5" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 93
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 4
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.00 × 3
|
VantageFX-Live 1
|0.07 × 98
|
KOT-Live3
|0.27 × 353
|
VantageInternational-Live 22
|0.36 × 11
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.57 × 183
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.77 × 44
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.83 × 297
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|1.01 × 262
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|1.12 × 859
|
VantageInternational-Live 2
|1.21 × 243
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|1.38 × 541
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|1.41 × 157
|
VantageInternational-Live 11
|1.59 × 218
|
VantageInternational-Live 9
|1.81 × 16
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|3.43 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|3.82 × 128
|
Axi-US07-Live
|5.46 × 230
|
RoboForex-Pro-3
|14.43 × 243
Keine Bewertungen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
30 USD pro Monat
516%
1
50K
USD
USD
20K
USD
USD
34
99%
1 838
66%
100%
3.14
12.00
USD
USD
49%
1:500