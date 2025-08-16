- Incremento
Total de Trades:
132
Transacciones Rentables:
96 (72.72%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
36 (27.27%)
Mejor transacción:
214.73 USD
Peor transacción:
-408.71 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
1 858.11 USD (24 241 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-882.29 USD (11 319 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
10 (784.38 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
784.38 USD (10)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.22
Actividad comercial:
70.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
6.46%
Último trade:
4 días
Trades a la semana:
7
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 días
Factor de Recuperación:
2.39
Transacciones Largas:
79 (59.85%)
Transacciones Cortas:
53 (40.15%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.11
Beneficio Esperado:
7.39 USD
Beneficio medio:
19.36 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-24.51 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
4 (-115.13 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-408.71 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
3.21%
Pronóstico anual:
38.98%
Trading algorítmico:
82%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
408.71 USD (28.31%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
20.27% (408.71 USD)
De fondos:
9.37% (188.48 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|94
|profit
|23
|GBPUSD
|9
|NZDCAD
|6
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|AUDCAD
|254
|profit
|654
|GBPUSD
|57
|NZDCAD
|10
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|AUDCAD
|11K
|profit
|0
|GBPUSD
|1.5K
|NZDCAD
|456
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +214.73 USD
Peor transacción: -409 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 10
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +784.38 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -115.13 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Alpari-Pro.ECN2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 4
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.00 × 2
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.78 × 354
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|4.07 × 15
|
XMGlobal-Real 32
|6.89 × 9
|
NAGACapital-Live03
|7.33 × 3
|
RoboForex-Pro-2
|12.00 × 4
Trading on the Digital Pride strategy is conducted on the server with the help of several robots. Robots trade on different pairs, use different strategies (on the exit from the corridor, pullback after a sharp price jump, etc.), so the robots rarely work simultaneously. Each robot has STOPLOSS in the amount of 10% of the account, leverage over 100 is not planned.
All strategies have been tested since 2010, optimization was not based on calculating the best indicator, but on choosing the average value from the cloud of positive indicators.Expected annual return is in the region of 30-100% 💵, drawdowns of up to 50% are possible.
The charts above show the results of testing the strategy in MT4 terminal. Testing was conducted for a period of 15 years. After analyzing the statistics taking into account drawdowns, the robots was implemented in Digital Pride.
No hay comentarios
