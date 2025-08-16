SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / Digital Pride low risk
Igor' Panasyuk

Digital Pride low risk

Igor' Panasyuk
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
125 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2023 139%
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
1:200
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
132
Transacciones Rentables:
96 (72.72%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
36 (27.27%)
Mejor transacción:
214.73 USD
Peor transacción:
-408.71 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
1 858.11 USD (24 241 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-882.29 USD (11 319 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
10 (784.38 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
784.38 USD (10)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.22
Actividad comercial:
70.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
6.46%
Último trade:
4 días
Trades a la semana:
7
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 días
Factor de Recuperación:
2.39
Transacciones Largas:
79 (59.85%)
Transacciones Cortas:
53 (40.15%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.11
Beneficio Esperado:
7.39 USD
Beneficio medio:
19.36 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-24.51 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
4 (-115.13 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-408.71 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
3.21%
Pronóstico anual:
38.98%
Trading algorítmico:
82%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
408.71 USD (28.31%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
20.27% (408.71 USD)
De fondos:
9.37% (188.48 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
AUDCAD 94
profit 23
GBPUSD 9
NZDCAD 6
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
AUDCAD 254
profit 654
GBPUSD 57
NZDCAD 10
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
AUDCAD 11K
profit 0
GBPUSD 1.5K
NZDCAD 456
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +214.73 USD
Peor transacción: -409 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 10
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +784.38 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -115.13 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Alpari-Pro.ECN2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 4
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.00 × 2
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.78 × 354
BlackBullMarkets-Live
4.07 × 15
XMGlobal-Real 32
6.89 × 9
NAGACapital-Live03
7.33 × 3
RoboForex-Pro-2
12.00 × 4
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada

More information t.me/MyDigitalPride

Trading on the Digital Pride strategy is conducted on the server with the help of several robots. Robots trade on different pairs, use different strategies (on the exit from the corridor, pullback after a sharp price jump, etc.), so the robots rarely work simultaneously. Each robot has STOPLOSS in the amount of 10% of the account, leverage over 100 is not planned.


All strategies have been tested since 2010, optimization was not based on calculating the best indicator, but on choosing the average value from the cloud of positive indicators.Expected annual return is in the region of 30-100% 💵, drawdowns of up to 50% are possible. 

The charts above show the results of testing the strategy in MT4 terminal. Testing was conducted for a period of 15 years. After analyzing the statistics taking into account drawdowns, the robots was implemented in Digital Pride.
No hay comentarios
2025.10.26 22:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.26 16:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.22 10:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.22 09:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.17 20:21
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.16 14:07
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 55 days. This comprises 7.19% of days out of the 765 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Digital Pride low risk
30 USD al mes
139%
0
0
USD
2K
USD
125
82%
132
72%
70%
2.10
7.39
USD
20%
1:200
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 4.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.