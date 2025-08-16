- Crescita
Trade:
98
Profit Trade:
71 (72.44%)
Loss Trade:
27 (27.55%)
Best Trade:
214.73 USD
Worst Trade:
-408.71 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 542.02 USD (17 688 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-802.43 USD (9 758 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (784.38 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
784.38 USD (10)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.22
Attività di trading:
74.93%
Massimo carico di deposito:
6.46%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
6
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
1.80
Long Trade:
56 (57.14%)
Short Trade:
42 (42.86%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.92
Profitto previsto:
7.55 USD
Profitto medio:
21.72 USD
Perdita media:
-29.72 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-115.13 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-408.71 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
-8.37%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
77%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
411.98 USD (28.54%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
20.43% (411.98 USD)
Per equità:
9.37% (188.48 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|64
|profit
|22
|GBPUSD
|8
|NZDCAD
|4
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDCAD
|150
|profit
|535
|GBPUSD
|47
|NZDCAD
|7
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDCAD
|6.8K
|profit
|0
|GBPUSD
|946
|NZDCAD
|301
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +214.73 USD
Worst Trade: -409 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 10
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +784.38 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -115.13 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Alpari-Pro.ECN2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 4
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.00 × 2
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.78 × 354
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|4.07 × 15
XMGlobal-Real 32
|6.89 × 9
NAGACapital-Live03
|7.33 × 3
RoboForex-Pro-2
|12.00 × 4
More information t.me/MyDigitalPride
Trading on the Digital Pride strategy is conducted on the server with the help of several robots. Robots trade on different pairs, use different strategies (on the exit from the corridor, pullback after a sharp price jump, etc.), so the robots rarely work simultaneously. Each robot has STOPLOSS in the amount of 10% of the account, leverage over 100 is not planned.
All strategies have been tested since 2010, optimization was not based on calculating the best indicator, but on choosing the average value from the cloud of positive indicators.Expected annual return is in the region of 30-100% 💵, drawdowns of up to 50% are possible.
The charts above show the results of testing the strategy in MT4 terminal. Testing was conducted for a period of 15 years. After analyzing the statistics taking into account drawdowns, the robots was implemented in Digital Pride.
