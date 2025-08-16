SegnaliSezioni
Igor' Panasyuk

Digital Pride low risk

Igor' Panasyuk
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
113 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 112%
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
98
Profit Trade:
71 (72.44%)
Loss Trade:
27 (27.55%)
Best Trade:
214.73 USD
Worst Trade:
-408.71 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 542.02 USD (17 688 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-802.43 USD (9 758 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (784.38 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
784.38 USD (10)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.22
Attività di trading:
74.93%
Massimo carico di deposito:
6.46%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
6
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
1.80
Long Trade:
56 (57.14%)
Short Trade:
42 (42.86%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.92
Profitto previsto:
7.55 USD
Profitto medio:
21.72 USD
Perdita media:
-29.72 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-115.13 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-408.71 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
-8.37%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
77%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
411.98 USD (28.54%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
20.43% (411.98 USD)
Per equità:
9.37% (188.48 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 64
profit 22
GBPUSD 8
NZDCAD 4
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 150
profit 535
GBPUSD 47
NZDCAD 7
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 6.8K
profit 0
GBPUSD 946
NZDCAD 301
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +214.73 USD
Worst Trade: -409 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 10
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +784.38 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -115.13 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Alpari-Pro.ECN2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 4
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.00 × 2
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.78 × 354
BlackBullMarkets-Live
4.07 × 15
XMGlobal-Real 32
6.89 × 9
NAGACapital-Live03
7.33 × 3
RoboForex-Pro-2
12.00 × 4
More information t.me/MyDigitalPride

Trading on the Digital Pride strategy is conducted on the server with the help of several robots. Robots trade on different pairs, use different strategies (on the exit from the corridor, pullback after a sharp price jump, etc.), so the robots rarely work simultaneously. Each robot has STOPLOSS in the amount of 10% of the account, leverage over 100 is not planned.


All strategies have been tested since 2010, optimization was not based on calculating the best indicator, but on choosing the average value from the cloud of positive indicators.Expected annual return is in the region of 30-100% 💵, drawdowns of up to 50% are possible. 

The charts above show the results of testing the strategy in MT4 terminal. Testing was conducted for a period of 15 years. After analyzing the statistics taking into account drawdowns, the robots was implemented in Digital Pride.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.08.22 10:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.22 09:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.17 20:21
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.16 14:07
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 55 days. This comprises 7.19% of days out of the 765 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
