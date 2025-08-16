信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / Digital Pride low risk
Igor' Panasyuk

Digital Pride low risk

Igor' Panasyuk
0条评论
可靠性
125
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2023 139%
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
1:200
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
132
盈利交易:
96 (72.72%)
亏损交易:
36 (27.27%)
最好交易:
214.73 USD
最差交易:
-408.71 USD
毛利:
1 858.11 USD (24 241 pips)
毛利亏损:
-882.29 USD (11 319 pips)
最大连续赢利:
10 (784.38 USD)
最大连续盈利:
784.38 USD (10)
夏普比率:
0.22
交易活动:
70.00%
最大入金加载:
6.46%
最近交易:
3 几天前
每周交易:
7
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
2.39
长期交易:
79 (59.85%)
短期交易:
53 (40.15%)
利润因子:
2.11
预期回报:
7.39 USD
平均利润:
19.36 USD
平均损失:
-24.51 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-115.13 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-408.71 USD (1)
每月增长:
3.21%
年度预测:
38.98%
算法交易:
82%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
408.71 USD (28.31%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
20.27% (408.71 USD)
净值:
9.37% (188.48 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
AUDCAD 94
profit 23
GBPUSD 9
NZDCAD 6
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
AUDCAD 254
profit 654
GBPUSD 57
NZDCAD 10
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
AUDCAD 11K
profit 0
GBPUSD 1.5K
NZDCAD 456
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +214.73 USD
最差交易: -409 USD
最大连续赢利: 10
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +784.38 USD
最大连续亏损: -115.13 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Alpari-Pro.ECN2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 4
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.00 × 2
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.78 × 354
BlackBullMarkets-Live
4.07 × 15
XMGlobal-Real 32
6.89 × 9
NAGACapital-Live03
7.33 × 3
RoboForex-Pro-2
12.00 × 4
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

More information t.me/MyDigitalPride

Trading on the Digital Pride strategy is conducted on the server with the help of several robots. Robots trade on different pairs, use different strategies (on the exit from the corridor, pullback after a sharp price jump, etc.), so the robots rarely work simultaneously. Each robot has STOPLOSS in the amount of 10% of the account, leverage over 100 is not planned.


All strategies have been tested since 2010, optimization was not based on calculating the best indicator, but on choosing the average value from the cloud of positive indicators.Expected annual return is in the region of 30-100% 💵, drawdowns of up to 50% are possible. 

The charts above show the results of testing the strategy in MT4 terminal. Testing was conducted for a period of 15 years. After analyzing the statistics taking into account drawdowns, the robots was implemented in Digital Pride.
没有评论
2025.10.26 22:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.26 16:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.22 10:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.22 09:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.17 20:21
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.16 14:07
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 55 days. This comprises 7.19% of days out of the 765 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Digital Pride low risk
每月30 USD
139%
0
0
USD
2K
USD
125
82%
132
72%
70%
2.10
7.39
USD
20%
1:200
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 4交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载