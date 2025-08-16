- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
132
盈利交易:
96 (72.72%)
亏损交易:
36 (27.27%)
最好交易:
214.73 USD
最差交易:
-408.71 USD
毛利:
1 858.11 USD (24 241 pips)
毛利亏损:
-882.29 USD (11 319 pips)
最大连续赢利:
10 (784.38 USD)
最大连续盈利:
784.38 USD (10)
夏普比率:
0.22
交易活动:
70.00%
最大入金加载:
6.46%
最近交易:
3 几天前
每周交易:
7
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
2.39
长期交易:
79 (59.85%)
短期交易:
53 (40.15%)
利润因子:
2.11
预期回报:
7.39 USD
平均利润:
19.36 USD
平均损失:
-24.51 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-115.13 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-408.71 USD (1)
每月增长:
3.21%
年度预测:
38.98%
算法交易:
82%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
408.71 USD (28.31%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
20.27% (408.71 USD)
净值:
9.37% (188.48 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|94
|profit
|23
|GBPUSD
|9
|NZDCAD
|6
|
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|AUDCAD
|254
|profit
|654
|GBPUSD
|57
|NZDCAD
|10
|
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|AUDCAD
|11K
|profit
|0
|GBPUSD
|1.5K
|NZDCAD
|456
|
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +214.73 USD
最差交易: -409 USD
最大连续赢利: 10
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +784.38 USD
最大连续亏损: -115.13 USD
Trading on the Digital Pride strategy is conducted on the server with the help of several robots. Robots trade on different pairs, use different strategies (on the exit from the corridor, pullback after a sharp price jump, etc.), so the robots rarely work simultaneously. Each robot has STOPLOSS in the amount of 10% of the account, leverage over 100 is not planned.
All strategies have been tested since 2010, optimization was not based on calculating the best indicator, but on choosing the average value from the cloud of positive indicators.Expected annual return is in the region of 30-100% 💵, drawdowns of up to 50% are possible.
The charts above show the results of testing the strategy in MT4 terminal. Testing was conducted for a period of 15 years. After analyzing the statistics taking into account drawdowns, the robots was implemented in Digital Pride.
没有评论
