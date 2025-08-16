SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Digital Pride low risk
Igor' Panasyuk

Digital Pride low risk

Igor' Panasyuk
0 reviews
Reliability
125 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 139%
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
132
Profit Trades:
96 (72.72%)
Loss Trades:
36 (27.27%)
Best trade:
214.73 USD
Worst trade:
-408.71 USD
Gross Profit:
1 858.11 USD (24 241 pips)
Gross Loss:
-882.29 USD (11 319 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (784.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
784.38 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
70.00%
Max deposit load:
6.46%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.39
Long Trades:
79 (59.85%)
Short Trades:
53 (40.15%)
Profit Factor:
2.11
Expected Payoff:
7.39 USD
Average Profit:
19.36 USD
Average Loss:
-24.51 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-115.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-408.71 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
3.21%
Annual Forecast:
38.98%
Algo trading:
82%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
408.71 USD (28.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.27% (408.71 USD)
By Equity:
9.37% (188.48 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 94
profit 23
GBPUSD 9
NZDCAD 6
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 254
profit 654
GBPUSD 57
NZDCAD 10
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 11K
profit 0
GBPUSD 1.5K
NZDCAD 456
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +214.73 USD
Worst trade: -409 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +784.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -115.13 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-Pro.ECN2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 4
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.00 × 2
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.78 × 354
BlackBullMarkets-Live
4.07 × 15
XMGlobal-Real 32
6.89 × 9
NAGACapital-Live03
7.33 × 3
RoboForex-Pro-2
12.00 × 4
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

More information t.me/MyDigitalPride

Trading on the Digital Pride strategy is conducted on the server with the help of several robots. Robots trade on different pairs, use different strategies (on the exit from the corridor, pullback after a sharp price jump, etc.), so the robots rarely work simultaneously. Each robot has STOPLOSS in the amount of 10% of the account, leverage over 100 is not planned.


All strategies have been tested since 2010, optimization was not based on calculating the best indicator, but on choosing the average value from the cloud of positive indicators.Expected annual return is in the region of 30-100% 💵, drawdowns of up to 50% are possible. 

The charts above show the results of testing the strategy in MT4 terminal. Testing was conducted for a period of 15 years. After analyzing the statistics taking into account drawdowns, the robots was implemented in Digital Pride.
No reviews
2025.10.26 22:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.26 16:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.22 10:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.22 09:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.17 20:21
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.16 14:07
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 55 days. This comprises 7.19% of days out of the 765 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Digital Pride low risk
30 USD per month
139%
0
0
USD
2K
USD
125
82%
132
72%
70%
2.10
7.39
USD
20%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.