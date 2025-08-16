- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
132
Profit Trades:
96 (72.72%)
Loss Trades:
36 (27.27%)
Best trade:
214.73 USD
Worst trade:
-408.71 USD
Gross Profit:
1 858.11 USD (24 241 pips)
Gross Loss:
-882.29 USD (11 319 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (784.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
784.38 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
70.00%
Max deposit load:
6.46%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.39
Long Trades:
79 (59.85%)
Short Trades:
53 (40.15%)
Profit Factor:
2.11
Expected Payoff:
7.39 USD
Average Profit:
19.36 USD
Average Loss:
-24.51 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-115.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-408.71 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
3.21%
Annual Forecast:
38.98%
Algo trading:
82%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
408.71 USD (28.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.27% (408.71 USD)
By Equity:
9.37% (188.48 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|94
|profit
|23
|GBPUSD
|9
|NZDCAD
|6
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|254
|profit
|654
|GBPUSD
|57
|NZDCAD
|10
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|11K
|profit
|0
|GBPUSD
|1.5K
|NZDCAD
|456
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +214.73 USD
Worst trade: -409 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +784.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -115.13 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-Pro.ECN2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Trading on the Digital Pride strategy is conducted on the server with the help of several robots. Robots trade on different pairs, use different strategies (on the exit from the corridor, pullback after a sharp price jump, etc.), so the robots rarely work simultaneously. Each robot has STOPLOSS in the amount of 10% of the account, leverage over 100 is not planned.
All strategies have been tested since 2010, optimization was not based on calculating the best indicator, but on choosing the average value from the cloud of positive indicators.Expected annual return is in the region of 30-100% 💵, drawdowns of up to 50% are possible.
The charts above show the results of testing the strategy in MT4 terminal. Testing was conducted for a period of 15 years. After analyzing the statistics taking into account drawdowns, the robots was implemented in Digital Pride.
No reviews
