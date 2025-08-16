- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Negociações:
132
Negociações com lucro:
96 (72.72%)
Negociações com perda:
36 (27.27%)
Melhor negociação:
214.73 USD
Pior negociação:
-408.71 USD
Lucro bruto:
1 858.11 USD (24 241 pips)
Perda bruta:
-882.29 USD (11 319 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
10 (784.38 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
784.38 USD (10)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.22
Atividade de negociação:
70.00%
Depósito máximo carregado:
6.46%
Último negócio:
5 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
7
Tempo médio de espera:
2 dias
Fator de recuperação:
2.39
Negociações longas:
79 (59.85%)
Negociações curtas:
53 (40.15%)
Fator de lucro:
2.11
Valor esperado:
7.39 USD
Lucro médio:
19.36 USD
Perda média:
-24.51 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
4 (-115.13 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-408.71 USD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
3.21%
Previsão anual:
38.98%
Algotrading:
82%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
408.71 USD (28.31%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
20.27% (408.71 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
9.37% (188.48 USD)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|94
|profit
|23
|GBPUSD
|9
|NZDCAD
|6
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|AUDCAD
|254
|profit
|654
|GBPUSD
|57
|NZDCAD
|10
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|AUDCAD
|11K
|profit
|0
|GBPUSD
|1.5K
|NZDCAD
|456
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +214.73 USD
Pior negociação: -409 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 10
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +784.38 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -115.13 USD
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Alpari-Pro.ECN2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 4
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.00 × 2
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.78 × 354
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|4.07 × 15
|
XMGlobal-Real 32
|6.89 × 9
|
NAGACapital-Live03
|7.33 × 3
|
RoboForex-Pro-2
|12.00 × 4
More information t.me/MyDigitalPride
Trading on the Digital Pride strategy is conducted on the server with the help of several robots. Robots trade on different pairs, use different strategies (on the exit from the corridor, pullback after a sharp price jump, etc.), so the robots rarely work simultaneously. Each robot has STOPLOSS in the amount of 10% of the account, leverage over 100 is not planned.
All strategies have been tested since 2010, optimization was not based on calculating the best indicator, but on choosing the average value from the cloud of positive indicators.Expected annual return is in the region of 30-100% 💵, drawdowns of up to 50% are possible.
The charts above show the results of testing the strategy in MT4 terminal. Testing was conducted for a period of 15 years. After analyzing the statistics taking into account drawdowns, the robots was implemented in Digital Pride.
Sem comentários
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
30 USD por mês
139%
0
0
USD
USD
2K
USD
USD
125
82%
132
72%
70%
2.10
7.39
USD
USD
20%
1:200