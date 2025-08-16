SinaisSeções
Igor' Panasyuk

Digital Pride low risk

Igor' Panasyuk
Confiabilidade
125 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2023 139%
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
1:200
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
132
Negociações com lucro:
96 (72.72%)
Negociações com perda:
36 (27.27%)
Melhor negociação:
214.73 USD
Pior negociação:
-408.71 USD
Lucro bruto:
1 858.11 USD (24 241 pips)
Perda bruta:
-882.29 USD (11 319 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
10 (784.38 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
784.38 USD (10)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.22
Atividade de negociação:
70.00%
Depósito máximo carregado:
6.46%
Último negócio:
5 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
7
Tempo médio de espera:
2 dias
Fator de recuperação:
2.39
Negociações longas:
79 (59.85%)
Negociações curtas:
53 (40.15%)
Fator de lucro:
2.11
Valor esperado:
7.39 USD
Lucro médio:
19.36 USD
Perda média:
-24.51 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
4 (-115.13 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-408.71 USD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
3.21%
Previsão anual:
38.98%
Algotrading:
82%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
408.71 USD (28.31%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
20.27% (408.71 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
9.37% (188.48 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
AUDCAD 94
profit 23
GBPUSD 9
NZDCAD 6
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
AUDCAD 254
profit 654
GBPUSD 57
NZDCAD 10
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
AUDCAD 11K
profit 0
GBPUSD 1.5K
NZDCAD 456
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +214.73 USD
Pior negociação: -409 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 10
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +784.38 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -115.13 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Alpari-Pro.ECN2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 4
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.00 × 2
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.78 × 354
BlackBullMarkets-Live
4.07 × 15
XMGlobal-Real 32
6.89 × 9
NAGACapital-Live03
7.33 × 3
RoboForex-Pro-2
12.00 × 4
More information t.me/MyDigitalPride

Trading on the Digital Pride strategy is conducted on the server with the help of several robots. Robots trade on different pairs, use different strategies (on the exit from the corridor, pullback after a sharp price jump, etc.), so the robots rarely work simultaneously. Each robot has STOPLOSS in the amount of 10% of the account, leverage over 100 is not planned.


All strategies have been tested since 2010, optimization was not based on calculating the best indicator, but on choosing the average value from the cloud of positive indicators.Expected annual return is in the region of 30-100% 💵, drawdowns of up to 50% are possible. 

The charts above show the results of testing the strategy in MT4 terminal. Testing was conducted for a period of 15 years. After analyzing the statistics taking into account drawdowns, the robots was implemented in Digital Pride.
2025.10.26 22:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.26 16:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.22 10:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.22 09:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.17 20:21
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.16 14:07
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 55 days. This comprises 7.19% of days out of the 765 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
