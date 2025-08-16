- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
135
이익 거래:
98 (72.59%)
손실 거래:
37 (27.41%)
최고의 거래:
214.73 USD
최악의 거래:
-408.71 USD
총 수익:
1 868.28 USD (24 776 pips)
총 손실:
-883.09 USD (11 325 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
10 (784.38 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
784.38 USD (10)
샤프 비율:
0.21
거래 활동:
67.10%
최대 입금량:
6.46%
최근 거래:
1 일 전
주별 거래 수:
5
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
2.41
롱(주식매수):
80 (59.26%)
숏(주식차입매도):
55 (40.74%)
수익 요인:
2.12
기대수익:
7.30 USD
평균 이익:
19.06 USD
평균 손실:
-23.87 USD
연속 최대 손실:
4 (-115.13 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-408.71 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
4.31%
연간 예측:
52.32%
Algo 트레이딩:
82%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
408.71 USD (27.93%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
20.08% (408.71 USD)
자본금별:
10.55% (212.08 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|96
|profit
|23
|GBPUSD
|10
|NZDCAD
|6
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|AUDCAD
|254
|profit
|654
|GBPUSD
|67
|NZDCAD
|10
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|AUDCAD
|11K
|profit
|0
|GBPUSD
|2K
|NZDCAD
|456
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +214.73 USD
최악의 거래: -409 USD
연속 최대 이익: 10
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +784.38 USD
연속 최대 손실: -115.13 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Alpari-Pro.ECN2"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
More information t.me/MyDigitalPride
Trading on the Digital Pride strategy is conducted on the server with the help of several robots. Robots trade on different pairs, use different strategies (on the exit from the corridor, pullback after a sharp price jump, etc.), so the robots rarely work simultaneously. Each robot has STOPLOSS in the amount of 10% of the account, leverage over 100 is not planned.
All strategies have been tested since 2010, optimization was not based on calculating the best indicator, but on choosing the average value from the cloud of positive indicators.Expected annual return is in the region of 30-100% 💵, drawdowns of up to 50% are possible.
The charts above show the results of testing the strategy in MT4 terminal. Testing was conducted for a period of 15 years. After analyzing the statistics taking into account drawdowns, the robots was implemented in Digital Pride.
