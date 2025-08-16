시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / Digital Pride low risk
Igor' Panasyuk

Digital Pride low risk

Igor' Panasyuk
0 리뷰
안정성
128
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2023 136%
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
1:200
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
135
이익 거래:
98 (72.59%)
손실 거래:
37 (27.41%)
최고의 거래:
214.73 USD
최악의 거래:
-408.71 USD
총 수익:
1 868.28 USD (24 776 pips)
총 손실:
-883.09 USD (11 325 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
10 (784.38 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
784.38 USD (10)
샤프 비율:
0.21
거래 활동:
67.10%
최대 입금량:
6.46%
최근 거래:
1 일 전
주별 거래 수:
5
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
2.41
롱(주식매수):
80 (59.26%)
숏(주식차입매도):
55 (40.74%)
수익 요인:
2.12
기대수익:
7.30 USD
평균 이익:
19.06 USD
평균 손실:
-23.87 USD
연속 최대 손실:
4 (-115.13 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-408.71 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
4.31%
연간 예측:
52.32%
Algo 트레이딩:
82%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
408.71 USD (27.93%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
20.08% (408.71 USD)
자본금별:
10.55% (212.08 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
AUDCAD 96
profit 23
GBPUSD 10
NZDCAD 6
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
AUDCAD 254
profit 654
GBPUSD 67
NZDCAD 10
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
AUDCAD 11K
profit 0
GBPUSD 2K
NZDCAD 456
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +214.73 USD
최악의 거래: -409 USD
연속 최대 이익: 10
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +784.38 USD
연속 최대 손실: -115.13 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Alpari-Pro.ECN2"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 4
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.00 × 2
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.78 × 354
BlackBullMarkets-Live
4.07 × 15
XMGlobal-Real 32
6.89 × 9
NAGACapital-Live03
7.33 × 3
RoboForex-Pro-2
12.00 × 4
More information t.me/MyDigitalPride

Trading on the Digital Pride strategy is conducted on the server with the help of several robots. Robots trade on different pairs, use different strategies (on the exit from the corridor, pullback after a sharp price jump, etc.), so the robots rarely work simultaneously. Each robot has STOPLOSS in the amount of 10% of the account, leverage over 100 is not planned.


All strategies have been tested since 2010, optimization was not based on calculating the best indicator, but on choosing the average value from the cloud of positive indicators.Expected annual return is in the region of 30-100% 💵, drawdowns of up to 50% are possible. 

The charts above show the results of testing the strategy in MT4 terminal. Testing was conducted for a period of 15 years. After analyzing the statistics taking into account drawdowns, the robots was implemented in Digital Pride.
리뷰 없음
2026.01.05 15:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.04 11:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.26 22:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.26 16:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.22 10:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.22 09:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.17 20:21
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.16 14:07
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 55 days. This comprises 7.19% of days out of the 765 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
