Signale / MetaTrader 4 / Digital Pride low risk
Igor' Panasyuk

Digital Pride low risk

Igor' Panasyuk
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
126 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2023 139%
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
134
Gewinntrades:
97 (72.38%)
Verlusttrades:
37 (27.61%)
Bester Trade:
214.73 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-408.71 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 858.13 USD (24 262 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-883.09 USD (11 325 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
10 (784.38 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
784.38 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading-Aktivität:
70.00%
Max deposit load:
6.46%
Letzter Trade:
2 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
2
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
2.39
Long-Positionen:
79 (58.96%)
Short-Positionen:
55 (41.04%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.10
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
7.28 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
19.16 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-23.87 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
4 (-115.13 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-408.71 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
3.31%
Jahresprognose:
40.13%
Algo-Trading:
82%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
408.71 USD (28.31%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
20.27% (408.71 USD)
Kapital:
9.37% (188.48 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
AUDCAD 96
profit 23
GBPUSD 9
NZDCAD 6
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 254
profit 654
GBPUSD 57
NZDCAD 10
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 11K
profit 0
GBPUSD 1.5K
NZDCAD 456
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +214.73 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -409 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 10
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +784.38 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -115.13 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Alpari-Pro.ECN2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 4
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.00 × 2
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.78 × 354
BlackBullMarkets-Live
4.07 × 15
XMGlobal-Real 32
6.89 × 9
NAGACapital-Live03
7.33 × 3
RoboForex-Pro-2
12.00 × 4
More information t.me/MyDigitalPride

Trading on the Digital Pride strategy is conducted on the server with the help of several robots. Robots trade on different pairs, use different strategies (on the exit from the corridor, pullback after a sharp price jump, etc.), so the robots rarely work simultaneously. Each robot has STOPLOSS in the amount of 10% of the account, leverage over 100 is not planned.


All strategies have been tested since 2010, optimization was not based on calculating the best indicator, but on choosing the average value from the cloud of positive indicators.Expected annual return is in the region of 30-100% 💵, drawdowns of up to 50% are possible. 

The charts above show the results of testing the strategy in MT4 terminal. Testing was conducted for a period of 15 years. After analyzing the statistics taking into account drawdowns, the robots was implemented in Digital Pride.
Keine Bewertungen
2025.10.26 22:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.26 16:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.22 10:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.22 09:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.17 20:21
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.16 14:07
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 55 days. This comprises 7.19% of days out of the 765 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
