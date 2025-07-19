SeñalesSecciones
Ali Eslamian

SigmaTrade

Ali Eslamian
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
50 semanas
1 / 16 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 564%
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
163
Transacciones Rentables:
136 (83.43%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
27 (16.56%)
Mejor transacción:
109.95 USD
Peor transacción:
-51.95 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
1 762.22 USD (23 331 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-325.69 USD (4 881 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
19 (44.30 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
410.10 USD (18)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.44
Actividad comercial:
18.62%
Carga máxima del depósito:
7.58%
Último trade:
2 días
Trades a la semana:
3
Tiempo medio de espera:
15 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
23.69
Transacciones Largas:
39 (23.93%)
Transacciones Cortas:
124 (76.07%)
Factor de Beneficio:
5.41
Beneficio Esperado:
8.81 USD
Beneficio medio:
12.96 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-12.06 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
3 (-60.65 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-60.65 USD (3)
Crecimiento al mes:
4.34%
Pronóstico anual:
52.63%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
60.65 USD (2.05%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
10.86% (60.65 USD)
De fondos:
12.22% (162.40 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
GBPUSD_o 80
EURUSD_o 70
XAUUSD_o 13
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
GBPUSD_o 777
EURUSD_o 504
XAUUSD_o 155
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
GBPUSD_o 9.4K
EURUSD_o 6.6K
XAUUSD_o 2.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +109.95 USD
Peor transacción: -52 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 18
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 3
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +44.30 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -60.65 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "LiteFinanceVC-Live-04" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

 SIGMA TRADE
Manual Trading Strategy | Low Risk, Steady & Consistent Growth

Experience a fully manual trading approach—no robots, no automation, just real market analysis and precise execution.

💱 ACTIVE SYMBOLS:
• GBP/USD
• EUR/USD

💵 Recommended Copy Balance:
Start with $300 to mirror trades effectively and take full advantage of the strategy.
 Targeting a realistic monthly growth of 3% to 10%, depending on market conditions.

⚙️ Enhanced Risk Control for Maximum Safety:
• Initial position size optimized to 0.01 lots for safer, smoother risk management.
• When market conditions allow, positions may be scaled up while keeping every entry aligned with the 0.01-lot controlled risk model.
This ensures steadier growth, lower drawdown, and more consistent performance for copiers.

🚨 Smart Trading, Smart Risk:
Markets move fast — but with proper risk control, you stay ahead.
🎯 Only trade with capital you can comfortably risk.
🛡️ The #1 priority is protecting your account, not chasing quick profits.

 Boost Your Copying Accuracy (Reduce Slippage!)
For the best results and near-identical trade execution, use the same broker as the master account:
👉 LiteFinance – Open Account


No hay comentarios
2025.12.23 11:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 18:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.18 19:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 12:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.28 15:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.27 10:13
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.22 08:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.13 07:24
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.09 01:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.08 23:09
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 43 days. This comprises 15.75% of days out of the 273 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.08 08:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.07 08:36
No swaps are charged
2025.10.07 08:36
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 10:08
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.02 18:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.26 14:55
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.24 09:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.23 13:08
No swaps are charged
2025.09.23 13:08
No swaps are charged
2025.09.23 10:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
